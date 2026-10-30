How the streets and a social media army led Lula to a historic win in Brazil

On April 7, 2018, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had been president of Brazil twice, waited in the building of the Metalworkers’ Union, in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo state, where his political life started in the 1970s, to be arrested by the Federal Police following convictions for corruption and money laundering.

Gilberto Carvalho, one of his oldest allies, later recalled that they hoped for a crowd of 50,000, but only 10,000 people waited outside. Lula looked through the window, grabbed his arm, and said, “Gilbertinho, we go to war with the soldiers we have.”

Eight years and six months after that day, on October 25, 2026, Lula was elected president of Brazil for the fourth time, supported by millions of people in the streets and an army of his own online.

The convictions against him were later annulled by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which ruled that the lower federal court lacked jurisdiction and was biased. Lula spent 580 days in prison.

His latest victory was also the first time a candidate was elected after losing the first round in Brazil. In 20 days, Lula, a member of the Workers‘ Party, managed to turn Flavio Bolsonaro’s advantage of 2.2 million votes into a win by a 4.4 million-vote difference.

As the BBC explained, both candidates increased their votes in the second round, in an election with the lowest abstention rate since 2006. The leftist’s victory came from five million new voters, with a drop in absences, blank and nulled votes, says UOL news portal. Also, it left the world in awe, wondering just how he did it.

On the streets and an online army

Lula reset his campaign in the second round, bringing new people into his team and riding on the so-called R-factor — ruas e redes, Portuguese for “streets and networks” — which started organically and was embraced by his team. On October 5, while many were dispirited by the first-round results, students from UFF (Fluminense Federal University) took to the streets in the city of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro state, in a pro-Lula act that spread nationally in the following weeks.

Lula’s official events also left the stage used in the first round and instead moved to the streets for massive marches, during which he led the crowds from a truck and talked to supporters about his proposals, his own history, and the threats presented by his opponent, all while waving Brazil’s flag.

On October 7, federal deputy André Janones posted about an initiative that would hack social media and contribute to turning the election around. On X, Janones wrote that he had recruited 1.5 million people for a WhatsApp channel, inviting more to join and saying: “This is the ONLY way of bursting the bubble, since Meta only organically delivers right-leaning content.” After threats of being taken down by the electoral court, by voting day, the public channel had 11 million people.

Janones’ guide for social media, nicknamed “cultural Janonismo,” included ignoring opponents’ posts and setting coordinated actions, like the viral trend of Lula’s supporters wearing the national team's yellow jersey, a symbol hijacked by the right for over 10 years. Every command delivered to the soldiers of “Lula's Army” — new hashtags, a post to engage, a live feed to watch — Janones would follow up in capital letters with an order: “EXPLODE.” The methodology is already inspiring people in Spain and France.

🚨 ATTENTION! People are mistranslating what I said! I NEVER said people should block far-right accounts. I said they should IGNORE THEIR POSTS! Blocking actually works against this strategy because the algorithm will understand that you didn’t see the content simply because you blocked the account. However, when a post appears in your feed and you ignore it, you don’t read it, don’t like it, don’t comment on it, or engage with it in any way, the algorithm will interpret that content as irrelevant because it was shown to you and you chose not to engage with it! THERE IS A HUGE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BLOCKING CONTENT AND IGNORING IT! — André Janones (@AndreJanonesMG) October 28, 2026

During the campaign, users accused Meta of affecting their engagement when posting pro-Lula content. On October 16, Folha de S. Paulo reported that Meta employees admitted that Lula’s accounts “were hindered by ‌restrictions.” The tech company denied any political bias after the electoral court ordered it to give equal treatment to both candidates.

The campaign was also boosted by a change of rhetoric, says anthropologist Rosana Pinheiro-Machado. “This was not mobilisation in a vacuum. Lula focused less on sovereignty and more on people’s concrete concerns.”

On voting day, the pro-Lula mobilization also resulted in Brazilians over 70, who are not required to vote, showing up, some brought by relatives, in the call for democracy.

The Bolsonaros’ risk

On the other side, bolsonaristas began the second round by celebrating their candidates’ major wins in seats for state governments, the federal senate, lower chamber, and state parliaments from north to south. Two of Jair Bolsonaro’s sons, his wife, and one of his brothers were elected.

But in the 20 days that followed, scenes from bolsonarista events led many Brazilians to question what country they wanted. In an act by Flavio’s campaign, at Paulista Avenue, in São Paulo, a traditional point for political protests, his supporters carried an inflatable missile with the message “Trump nuke Brazil,” which many saw as a treasonous statement. In another event in Rio, a white man was seen holding a Black man in plastic chains, with Lula’s name on his back. The man told the police that the idea was to represent the leftist leader as Satan. There was also an escalation of political violence, including threats, beatings, and killings.

Add to those the weight of the Bolsonaros’ own history, along with a growing anti-Bolsonarista sentiment. Jair, the father, is under house arrest for a coup attempt that included a plan to assassinate Lula, his VP Geraldo Alckmin, and a Supreme Court justice. Flávio himself vowed to change the 1988 Constitution, created after the military dictatorship, once elected.

Forty-five-year-old Flávio was always considered less radical than his younger siblings, despite selling himself as anti-establishment, even as an elected politician since 2002. This always guaranteed him a privileged forum and protection when investigations drew closer. In 2020, former judge Sergio Moro, who convicted Lula, resigned as Jair Bolsonaro’s justice minister after the president tried to intervene in the Federal Police to protect Flávio, then a suspect in “an embezzlement and money-laundering” scheme within his state deputy office.

During the 2026 campaign, Flávio’s links to other scandals were exposed by the Brazilian press. Among them, the money he received from a disgraced banker for his father’s movie biopic (Dark Horse), without ever proving the final destination of the funds.

Flávio is currently under investigation in three different inquiries at the Supreme Court. After he lost the election, he fled to the US after the Federal Police asked to seize his passports (he also has Italian citizenship), considering him a flight risk.

Lula’s last dance

On voting day, both campaigns asked the electoral court (TSE) to extend the voting period. Lula’s campaign requested the extension following reports that Bolsonaro-allied mayors reduced public transportation in some capitals, while Flávio’s claimed storms in states where he had stronger support affected voter turnout. After the TSE failed to rule on the requests, they were referred to the Supreme Court, where Justice Cristiano Zanin, Lula’s former defense lawyer, appointed by him to the court, ruled that polls should remain open for two more hours. Zanin was randomly selected for the case.

Despite having his own request answered by the ruling, Flávio has been using this as a motive to contest the results, even though they were recognized by the electoral court's president Kassio Nunes Marques, a Supreme Court justice appointed by Jair Bolsonaro, following Flávio’s suggestion. His own party — PL, Liberal Party — also published a note acknowledging Lula’s election win. Around 34,000 votes were registered during the extended period, which had little impact on the final numbers.

The 2026 candidacy was Lula’s seventh time running for president and his fourth election. Even though he is known as a popular leader, back in August, 43 percent of Brazilians disapproved of his government. The campaign underestimated frustration with the government’s fiscal performance, public debt, inflation rates, and how people still link corruption scandals to the left, even when right-linked figures are at the center.

Flávio’s counter-medicine at the beginning of the campaign was the promise of a super-scissor cut to all public spending, modelling Javier Milei’s steps in Argentina. One of the people appointed to his economic team talked openly about privatization. This brought many investors and the upper classes to his side. On the second turn, however, eyeing the election, he toned down and started promising to keep all social programs from Lula’s governments, without explaining the math of his actual government plan.

With the majority of bolsonaristas and right-leaning politicians in both the Senate and the Lower Chamber, Lula will start the most challenging of his four terms next year.

Besides dealing with the 11 trillion BRL of federal debt (around USD 2 trillion), he promised in his victory speech: “This will be the term in which I'll listen to the Brazilian people the most about what they want me to do in this country. We'll work to make our digital communication stronger. And I even got a cell phone now. Get ready.”