Support Global Voices’ Spotlight: Justice as infrastructure

Often portrayed as abstract, large, formal, distant, and quite technical, justice is a moral and ethical area, tied to institutions and legal statutes, and can seem a long way from mundane daily experience. But it is also a deeply practical underpinning for how most societies function. Without justice systems that work and are understood at the most fundamental level, economic mobility is threatened, socially marginalized groups have no recourse, and lack of trust hampers institutions and interpersonal interactions alike.

Justice is the grease in the motor of social functioning. Nobody will contest the importance of justice to holding people to a collective moral code of conduct, but the often overlooked next-level function justice plays is that, when justice is fair, fast, and reliable, it makes everything in a society run better. It allows for a society to fulfill its economic, social, and creative potential. Copyright law protects ideas and innovation; land law protects resources and livelihoods; labor law supports humane and effective use of our work — as long as those laws are enforced. When you know that it will be straightforward and predictable to get all the permits, you are more likely to start a business. When you know that fraud will be punished, you are more likely to invest your capital. When you know that you will be caught, you’re less likely to evade taxes. When you know that there will be fair and fast prosecution, you are more likely to report injustice and less likely to perpetrate it.

In this spotlight, Global Voices is partnering with The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) to make visible the ways in which justice functions as critical infrastructure for any society, and how countries with a justice deficit can work towards stronger protections that will enable economic and social benefits.



Learn more about Global Voices Spotlights.

Donate to our Justice as infrastructure Spotlight issue, and get more of the coverage you value!

Rewards

Each individual donation of $15 or more by November 15 will receive an e-book copy of the full spotlight issue once it’s complete.

Stretch goals (cumulative)

$1,000: An additional Undertones column analyzing narrative trends — we have more ideas for fascinating narrative analysis stories than we can produce at our current budget; help us add another one!

$1,500: An additional online panel, bringing together experts, journalists, and analysts to discuss an aspect of the theme!

$3,000: A podcast including follow-up interviews with editors and contributors highlighting some of the most interesting stories in the Spotlight issue.

$10,000: An additional article from each of our regions. Most of our editors have far more article ideas on this topic than they can complete in their paid hours. Help us pay them more, and you get more fantastic insights into Indigenous Rights!

$15,000: Surprise! Based on the topic and our learnings from it so far, we’ll choose an add-on that we think will add the most to our understanding of the Spotlight theme.

Any funds that don’t make it to a stretch goal level will still be used to support the Global Voices newsroom!

You can also support additional translation of all of our stories by donating to Lingua.