In Brazil’s elections, big techs’ transparency and cooperation policies translate as governance washing, according to this expert

Amid a series of corruption scandals, the 2026 general election in Brazil is also flooded with headlines about social media companies’ role in the campaign. Users supporting the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the incumbent center-left candidate running for re-election, have been reporting a sudden drop in their Instagram Stories views when posting about politics. They say that Meta AI refused to generate images featuring Lula’s name and party number, while delivering the same request for Flávio Bolsonaro, his far-right opponent and the son of the imprisoned former president Jair Bolsonaro.

On October 16, Meta admitted technical problems on its platforms which affected how pro-Lula content was delivered to users. As reported by the Associated Press, despite acknowledging “global technical glitches, strict anti-fraud measures, and regulatory compliance rather than targeted suppression,” the company that owns Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook denied any political bias.

Lula filed a complaint against Meta accusing the company of using biased algorithms and AI restrictions to favor Bolsonaro in the run-up to the election, with a judge from the country’s top electoral court ruling that Meta must adopt measures to ensure equal treatment.

With an estimated population of 214 million, Brazil is an important market for social media platforms. It ranks as the second country by number of WhatsApp users and saw the internet become a key component of Jair Bolsonaro’s ascent around 10 years ago.

To understand the current election scenario, Global Voices spoke to Nicole Sanchotene, project coordinator at NetLab, a research laboratory at Rio de Janeiro’s Federal University (UFRJ) that has been publishing reports on the impact of big tech on the electoral campaign. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Global Voices: What have you identified in NetLab’s recent reports about the elections?

Nicole Sanchotene: É muito difícil avaliar o impacto e os possíveis efeitos para a disputa eleitoral e para a percepção das pessoas. O problema central que a gente tem apontado é sobre transparência, uma certa normalização de possíveis ilícitos eleitorais, pontos que são consenso na resolução do TSE (Tribunal Superior Eleitoral) e não estamos vendo cumprimento pleno das plataformas. O Kwai, que é uma plataforma com ampla adesão no Brasil, tem mais de 60 milhões de usuários, é bastante usado pelas classes C e D, fez uma parceria com o TSE e não está adequado. Não atende a requisitos básicos, a biblioteca de anúncios político-eleitorais tem falhas no tipo de dado que entrega. A gente tem chamado essas práticas de transparência de fachada. Cada uma das plataformas tem um problema específico. Seja por dados incompletos, seja pela veiculação ou recomendação de conteúdo que não deveria ser recomendado. O que a gente vê é que elas não estão respeitando plenamente o que é exigido pelas normas brasileiras para garantir um mínimo de condições de igualdade para os candidatos, condições que permitam um ambiente de informação, de propaganda, seguro para os usuários e para a disputa eleitoral.

Nicole Sanchotene: It’s hard to evaluate the impact and possible effects on the running and on people’s perception. The central issue that we’ve been pointing to is transparency, a certain normalization of possible illicit electoral practices, issues that were agreed upon in the TSE [Superior Electoral Court, Brazil's top electoral court] resolution, and we are not seeing the platforms comply fully. Kwai, a platform with widespread adoption in Brazil, with over 60 million users and largely used by “C and D classes” [lower income groups and the basis of the socio-economic pyramid], partnered with the electoral court, and it’s not suitable yet. It doesn't meet basic requirements; their library for political-electoral ads has flaws in the data delivered. We have been calling this a ‘façade of transparency.’ Each platform has a specific issue. Incomplete data, the publishing or recommendation of content that shouldn't be recommended. What we are seeing is that they are not fully abiding by Brazilian norms to guarantee minimum conditions of equality for the candidates, nor conditions that allow an information and publicty environment safe for users and the electoral running itself.

GV: How important are such platforms in Brazilians’ daily lives?



NS: Tem um relatório da Reuters que mostra como as pessoas se informam cada vez mais pelas redes sociais, por plataformas como YouTube, Instagram. O WhatsApp é uma fonte onde as pessoas recebem informações de pessoas próximas, e elas tendem a confiar em pessoas próximas. O Brasil é um dos grandes mercados do WhatsApp, diversas camadas das nossas interações sociais, profissionais passam por ali. A gente não tem condições de falar de disputa eleitoral sem passar pelas redes sociais e sem passar especificamente pelas plataformas da Meta.

NS: There is a Reuters report that shows how people are getting information more and more from social media, through platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. WhatsApp is a source through which they get information from those who are closer to them, which they tend to trust more. Brazil is a big market for WhatsApp; several layers of our social and professional interactions pass through it. We cannot discuss the electoral dispute without going through social media, especially Meta’s platforms.

GV: People have claimed they noticed a sudden drop in their Instagram stories views after posting about politics, especially if they are leftists. Leandro Demori, a journalist, published screenshots showing his stories fell from an average of one million or 400,000 views to 9,000. Have you been reporting on that?

NS: Não fizemos nenhuma análise em relação a isso. Mas acho que essa discussão tem a ver com a questão da transparência. Não é exclusivo da Meta. Essas plataformas tomam decisões – quanto um anúncio vai custar, que tipo de conteúdo vai aparecer ou não para um determinado usuário, decisões de moderação – em uma grande caixa-preta. Ninguém sabe como elas são tomadas, não existem mecanismos para fiscalizar. Um argumento que a gente costuma ver com muita frequência é plataformas falando que são intermediárias, empresas de tecnologia, e estão à disposição para serem usadas por quem quiser. E a gente sabe que não é assim. Elas usam os dados dos usuários para recomendar conteúdo e direcionar anúncios, seguindo uma série de decisões editoriais, como uma curadoria, sem possibilidade de escrutínio. A venda de anúncios para anunciantes, por exemplo, é um sistema completamente opaco. O anunciante compra o anúncio, existe uma promessa de entrega do conteúdo ao usuário, mas ele não sabe efetivamente se esse conteúdo está sendo entregue. E da mesma maneira, nós pesquisadores, jornalistas, o poder público, não temos como saber como essa distribuição de conteúdo é feita. Os algoritmos são uma grande caixa-preta. A gente consegue fazer alguns testes, mas sempre no nível experimental, porque não existe uma ferramenta que permita isso. Em condições normais, isso já é muito sério, porque a plataforma decide o fluxo de informações numa sociedade, mas quando se aplica a uma disputa eleitoral, tudo fica ainda mais sério. Pode ser que os candidatos estejam concorrendo em condições que não são iguais.

NS: We haven’t analyzed this. But I think it has to do with transparency. It’s not exclusive to Meta. These platforms make decisions — how much an ad is going to cost, what kind of ad will show up or not to a certain user, moderation decisions — in a big black box (flight recorder). No one knows how they are made; there are no mechanisms to oversee it. An argument we used to hear often is that companies themselves say they are intermediaries, tech companies, available to whoever wants to use them. And we know is not the way it is. They use users’ data to recommend content and direct ads, following a series of editorial criteria, like a curation, without any possibility of scrutiny. The ads sold to advertisers, for example, are a totally opaque system. The advertiser buys an ad, there is a promise that the content will be delivered to the user, but they don't know if it’s actually being delivered. The same way we researchers, journalists, and public power institutions don’t know how the content is distributed. Algorithms are also a black box. We can run a few tests, but always on an experimental level, because there isn't a tool that allows it. Under normal conditions, this is already serious enough, because the platform rules over the information flow in a society, but when you apply it to an electoral dispute, it’s even more serious. There is a chance that candidates are running in uneven conditions.

GV: How do you evaluate the electoral justice work in this campaign? Recently, we had a ruling battle to take down and then reinstate a pro-Lula WhatsApp channel.

NS: O STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal] está no centro do debate sobre as eleições. Alguns ministros que estão no TSE são ministros também do STF, então, a discussão tem sido bastante atravessada por essa disputa de poder dentro dessas instituições. O que a gente tem tentado fazer é entregar dados seguindo o rigor científico. A gente tem notado que as plataformas têm uma estratégia de política de cooperação e de transparência que funciona quase como um discurso de relações públicas e, na prática, não necessariamente se confirma quando se vai fiscalizar. Existe um discurso, ‘Vamos cooperar, vamos fornecer dados, vamos garantir a isonomia, vamos garantir transparência, vamos garantir o cumprimento das normas,’ e o que a gente vê é que se traduz pouco em algo concreto. A gente chama isso de transparência de fachada ou de governança de fachada – governance washing. Por exemplo, nós lançamos um estudo falando sobre anúncios que buscam deslegitimar o processo eleitoral. Vários anúncios que atacavam explicitamente as urnas, falando que as urnas eram fraudulentas, que tinham problemas de software, promovidos por terceiros, em alguns casos por candidatos, e a plataforma simplesmente deixou circular. Porque isso se converte em receita. São empresas poderosíssimas, do ponto de vista econômico, do ponto de vista político, geopolítico, que têm poder de distribuir, recomendar conteúdo e decidir o que pode e o que não pode, em função dos interesses privados.

NS: The STF [Federal Supreme Court] is at the center of the debate during this election. Some of its justices are also part of the electoral court (TSE), so the discussion has been crossed by the power dispute within these institutions. What we try to do is to deliver facts following a scientific rigor. We have been noticing that platforms have a cooperation and transparency policy strategy that functions almost like a public relations speech and, in practice, doesn’t necessarily apply once you monitor it. There is a speech: ‘Let’s cooperate, let’s provide data, let’s guarantee isonomy, transparency, the fulfillment of norms,” and what we see is something barely translated into concrete actions. We call it a façade of transparency or governance — governance washing. For example, we published a study addressing ads that try to delegitimize the electoral process. Several ads that were explicitly attacking the ballots, saying that there was fraud, software problems, were boosted by third parties, in some cases candidates, and the platform allowed them to circulate. Because it turns into revenue. These are very powerful companies from an economic, political, and geopolitical point of view, with the power to distribute, recommend content, and decide what is allowed and what is not, according to private interests.

GV: Which takes us to another highly politicized issue in Brazil: the regulation of social media. The far-right calls it censorship, while other groups say it’s necessary. With what we’re seeing in this campaign, does it get another angle?

NS: A decisão do STF pela inconstitucionalidade parcial do artigo 19 do Marco Civil, que até então eximia as plataformas de responsabilidade pelo conteúdo publicado por terceiros, trouxe um novo capítulo para a discussão sobre regulação. As plataformas são hoje passíveis de responsabilização no Brasil pelo conteúdo de terceiros, mas a gente não pode pensar em qualquer tipo de regulamentação, sem falar de transparência. Tem normas, tem deveres e uma série de condições para que elas possam operar, e nenhuma norma funciona se nós não tivermos mecanismos para garantir que está sendo cumprida. E, em caso de não cumprimento, aplicar algum tipo de sanção ou de banimento. São empresas privadas tomando decisões de acordo com interesses que conhecemos em parte, mas não sabemos como elas são tomadas, como impactam, se favorecem um lado ou não. Não é censura, proibir conteúdos, nada disso, mas criar regras e colocar essas empresas como parte do debate público, porque elas têm um papel central para o debate público. Nós fizemos dezenas de estudos sobre anúncios fraudulentos que as plataformas deixam circular – conteúdos com fraude, golpes, que querem roubar dados, dinheiro da população, propaganda enganosa. A ideia é fazer com que normas, leis que existem no mundo offline sejam aplicadas às redes sociais reais, para que os usuários estejam em um ambiente seguro. O que nós temos visto é que as redes sociais, as plataformas, as big techs, não são capazes hoje de oferecer um ambiente seguro para os usuários e, em caso de contextos eleitorais, como é o caso do Brasil agora, elas não são capazes de garantir condições de transparência, de conformidade com as normas que o Brasil estabelece.

NS: The Supreme Court ruling about the partial unconstitutionality of Marco Civil’s Article 19, which until recently exempted platforms from being accountable for content published by third parties, brought a new chapter to this discussion. Platforms are now liable to be held responsible for third parties’ content in Brazil, but we cannot talk about regulation without transparency. There are norms, duties, and a series of conditions that must be met for them to operate, and nothing works if we don’t have mechanisms to ensure compliance. And, in case of noncompliance, to apply some form of sanction or ban. These are companies making decisions based on interests that we only know partially; we don't know how they are taken, their impact, or whether they favor one side or not. It’s not about censorship, forbidding content, nothing like that, but creating rules and placing these companies as part of the public debate, because they have a central role in the public discourse. We made dozens of studies about fraudulent ads that platforms allowed to circulate — content with fraud, scams, phishing and money-stealing scams, mischievous advertising. The idea is to make norms and laws that already exist in the offline world be applied to social media, so users can have a safe environment. What we’re seeing is that social media, platforms and big tech, are not capable of offering a safe space for their users and, in case of electoral contexts like Brazil’s now, they are not capable of guaranteeing transparent conditions in conformity with the norms established by Brazil.

GV: And, in a more serious scenario, all these elements that you just pointed out could define an election, change the ruling in a country?

NS: Certamente. Quando nós vemos, por exemplo, gastos de campanhas eleitorais, vemos que as campanhas investem massivamente nas redes sociais. As redes sociais são um termômetro e as orientam enormemente. No portal do TSE, a gente vê esses gastos e estamos falando de cifras de milhões de reais. São investimentos bastante consideráveis. Um grande divisor de águas foi [o escândalo da] Cambridge Analytica, que usou dados de milhões de usuários para manipular eleições e resultados. Já estamos acumulando quase uma década, de um certo consenso de que parte das eleições se jogam nas redes sociais, que podem sim mudar o voto das pessoas, influenciar. Isso se aplicou durante muitas décadas à mídia de maneira geral, e as redes sociais trazem um grau de sofisticação, de refinamento porque o conteúdo é hiperpersonalizado. O que uma pessoa recebe não é o mesmo que outra de outro perfil. É um grau de refinamento e de capacidade de persuasão capaz de mudar a percepções sobre eleições e candidatos.

NS: Certainly. When we see, for example, the costs of a political campaign, we see that they are investing heavily in social media. Social media is a thermometer guiding campaigns. At the electoral court portal, we can see the money spent, and we are talking about millions of reais [Brazil's currency]. These are considerable amounts. A great divider was the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which used data from millions of users to manipulate an election result. We’re already reaching almost a decade of a certain consensus that part of the election is played out on social media, which can indeed change people’s votes and influence them. That was applied for many years to media in general, but with social media it gained a certain sophistication, a refinement, since content is hyper-personalized. What a person gets is not the same as another person with a different profile. Such a level of refinement and persuasive capacity is capable of changing perceptions of elections and candidates.

GV: What does this election in Brazil leave as a lesson?

NS: Vermos plataformas não só como intermediárias, mas como quem decide o que as pessoas vão ver. Elas não são apenas transmissoras de informação, não fazem apenas a mediação. Elas decidem, elas fazem a curadoria, elas usam os nossos dados para isso. E nós não temos a menor ideia de como isso é feito. Eu acho que a gente precisa ter em mente, a partir dessa eleição e de outras experiências também, que esse é um problema global. Estamos falando de eleições no Brasil, mas o que a gente vê é a repetição de problemas que já vimos em eleições passadas, com mais ou menos gravidade. São empresas que atuam de maneira global. A maior parte, empresas americanas, que atuam com interesses privados, em alguns casos, abertamente associada ao governo dos Estados Unidos, com relações amplamente reportadas com líderes do governo americano. E não temos nenhum tipo de fiscalização, de transparência, mundialmente, eficaz.