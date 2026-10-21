Protest as a pillar of democracy

This piece is part of Global Voices’ September 2026 Spotlight series, “Protest in Democracy.” With this Spotlight, we seek to explore the many forms of protest, the tactics states use to delegitimize and suppress them, and the complex relationship between protest and democracy. You can support this coverage by donating here.

Democracy is often presented as an orderly, structured system of representation and deliberation, colorless and linear like an organizational version of the faux-classical architecture so many democratic countries adopt for their government buildings. Voting leads to representatives, debates lead to votes on laws, participation leads to action, like columns leading to a pediment.

But democracy is not actually about cushy debating chambers or political speeches — or not only about that. Democracy means rule by the people, and in most of the systems we call democracies today, the people’s role is for the most part narrowed to voting, and often a curtailed, difficult, limited vote that does little for accountability or expressing preferences on specific issues.

Protest is one of the ways we close the gap between the promise of democracy and the formal structures we have. With protest, the people can express general emotional responses or very specific policy proposals; we can punctuate the long intervals of electoral cycles to influence government outside of the voting booth; and perhaps most importantly, we build coalitions and solidarity, forming a collective consciousness of our democratic responsibilities.

Voting is a single, standardized, and fairly isolated action. Protest, on the other hand, unfolds in dozens, if not hundreds, of permutations, letting us — the people — express our creativity along with our civic engagement. One of the wonderful things about this spotlight has been seeing the sheer range of capacity and ingenuity as people use protest to inspire others, express anger or determination, and pressure governments and other decision-makers.

Maybe the most obvious example of this in the spotlight is the collaborative article on protest music, with its examples of not just different songs, but different styles and approaches and even understanding of what it means to use music for advocacy. In Japan, young people are finding new paths into activism, like handing out placards, while the Cockroach Janta Party in India has used memes and online jokes to mobilize young people right from the start of the movement.

Severe oppression requires more creativity, as this article about the evolution of street art in Russia points out. Similarly, Russians — many of them in exile — used allusion and wordplay in online videos to get their messages across.

That raises the question, ably explored in this piece, about whether online and offline protest are equally effective, and what their different strengths and weaknesses are. And, if the digital world has enabled new forms of protest, it has also activated new means of repression. Our friends at Ranking Digital Rights contributed this well-researched article about the complicity of telecoms in internet shutdowns in Africa. This piece, from AlgorithmWatch, details the Russian surveillance software being used against protesters in Georgia. And the virtual world can be used to hijack, undermine, or redirect protest energy, as this case study from Funky Citizens in Romania details.

As vibrant as protests are in the moment, though, it’s also important to ask about the long-term impact, the consequences, both good and bad. The protests in Bangladesh two years ago were successful in the sense that they led to a change of government; this article asks whether that change of government led to a meaningful difference in democratic accountability. And this powerful piece from Nepal follows up with those involved in the Gen Z protests there last year, tracking the long-term impacts of injuries and trauma.

As with all our monthly spotlights, this one is in many ways about showing the common threads that link all of our countries, as well as the exceptions that can open us to new ideas or inspire us to a different kind of action. This spotlight is, then, a form of protest in its own right: a way of reasserting that protest is legitimate, important for democracy, and everywhere.