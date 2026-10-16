Hong Kong police launch AI-powered national security platform for school pupils

This article was originally published by Hong Kong Free Press on October 13, 2026. The following version is republished on Global Voices under a content partnership agreement. It is also part of Global Voices’ October 2026 Spotlight series, “Big Tech and Authoritarianism.” You can support this coverage by donating here.

Hong Kong police have launched an artificial intelligence-powered national security education platform for young students.

The NSmarties AI Interactive Platform was officially launched on October 6, 2026, at a ceremony at Precious Blood Primary School in Ap Lei Chau, with about 700 pupils attending, police said in a Facebook post:

【 NSmarties童心護港AI互動平台 • 正式啟動🎉 】

國家安全，由童心出發！💪

由警務處國家安全處主辦的「NSmarties童心護港AI互動平台」今日（6日）於海怡寶血小學正式啟動！🎊 警務處處長周一鳴、警務處副處長（國家安全）江學禮、寶血會總會長區綺雯修女等一眾嘉賓，聯同約700位同學一同見證這個重要時刻。

啟動禮圓滿結束，標誌着國安教育以創新科技走進校園的新里程！🚀 願國安種子在同學心裏生根發芽，茁壯成長！

[ NSmarties: Children’s Hearts Protect Hong Kong AI Interactive Platform • Officially Launched 🎉 ]

National security begins with the hearts of children! 💪

Organized by the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force, the ‘NSmarties: Children’s Hearts Protect Hong Kong AI Interactive Platform’ was officially launched today (6th) at Sea View Precious Blood Primary School! 🎊 Distinguished guests, including Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming, Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Kelvin Kong Hok-lai, and Sister Au Yee-man, President of the Precious Blood Society, joined some 700 pupils in witnessing this momentous occasion.

The successful launch ceremony marks a new milestone in bringing national security education into schools through innovative technology! 🚀 May the seeds of national security take root and sprout in the hearts of the pupils, and grow strong!

The platform, jointly developed by police and Hong Kong Qianfan Technology, lets students generate personalized stories centered on China’s “holistic approach to national security” — a framework pushed by Chinese President Xi Jinping that covers areas from politics and the economy to ecology and technology.

It also features the voices of Chow and security chief Chris Tang, who explain the city’s national security laws and security information.

The ceremony marked a “milestone” in bringing national security education into the city’s schools through innovative technologies, police said.

The NSmarties platform was first unveiled on National Security Education Day in April, but it was not fully launched to the public at that time.

Hong Kong has strengthened national security education alongside a crackdown since Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020 following the 2019 protests and unrest.

Beijing inserted national security legislation directly into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution in June 2020 following a year of pro-democracy protests and unrest. It criminalized subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorist acts — broadly defined to include disruption to transport and other infrastructure. The move gave police sweeping new powers and led to hundreds of arrests amid new legal precedents, while dozens of civil society groups disappeared. The authorities say it restored stability and peace to the city, rejecting criticism from trade partners, the UN and NGOs.