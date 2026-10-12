What African elections can learn from the Borana Gadaa system

This article by Diba Kosi Bilinga was originally published by Peace News Network on July 20, 2026. An edited version is being republished on Global Voices under a content partnership agreement.

Every election season, much of Africa braces itself. In some cases, incumbents amend constitutions to erase term limits, and citizens wait to see whether power will change hands at the ballot box or in the streets. The pattern repeats: disputed results, ethnic mobilization, coups, or leaders who refuse to leave.

Yet in the rangelands of southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya, the Borana Oromo people have long practiced rotational, peacefully transferred leadership. Known as the Borana Gadaa system, UNESCO inscribed it in 2016 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity that regulates political and social life, resolves conflict, and protects women’s rights.

This article asks a question: What can African leaders, electoral commissions, political parties, and citizens learn from a governance model that has quietly rotated power every eight years for generations, without coups, without third-term referenda, and without the bloodshed that so often accompanies modern African elections?

Lesson 1: Power must have a time limit

Borana leadership rotates on a fixed eight-year cycle among five Gogeessas (parties). Each governs for one Gadaa period, then hands over power, returning to the first after 40 years — a rotation built into the structure itself.

Compare this to Africa’s modern pattern. Human Rights Watch (HRW) director Ida Sawyer describes a “constitutional coup” pattern: leaders who cannot win re-election simply rewrite the laws to get their way. Cameroon’s Paul Biya erased term limits in 2008 and has ruled since 1982; Uganda’s Museveni scrapped his in 2005; Rwanda, Burundi, Togo, Djibouti, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have each amended their constitutions to extend a president’s tenure.

Gadaa’s lesson is structural: When a time limit is built into the system itself, rather than a leader’s promise, departure never has to be settled by force.

Lesson 2: Prepare leaders before giving them power

Gadaa systems treat leadership as something built over decades, not switched on by an election. Members pass through age-grades from childhood, absorbing law, custom, and ritual responsibility long before they are eligible to lead — knowledge oral historians formally transmit across generations.

Most African political systems do the opposite: Candidates are selected first, and asked whether they are fit to govern only afterward. Patronage, money, and ethnic arithmetic often outweigh demonstrated understanding of law or public finance, producing leaders who improvise governance while learning on the job.

The lesson for African parties and civic institutions: Build structured pipelines — in local councils, youth wings, and civil service — that expose future leaders to responsibility long before a national mandate.

Lesson 3: Peaceful transitions are a sign of institutional strength, not weakness

Under the Gadaa system, at the Balli Walirafudhu handover ceremony, authority passes from the outgoing ruling class to the incoming one, understood by the whole community as final and binding. Every eight years, the Gumi Gaayo assembly, held under the sacred Odaa tree, reviews the era’s laws and blesses the incoming leadership.

Contrast that with Kenya’s 2007 to 08 crisis, when a disputed result triggered ethnic violence that killed roughly 1,000 people and displaced 500,000, per HRW’s investigation. Ivory Coast saw a similar rupture in 2010 to 2011, leading to a civil war.

In the Borana Gadaa system, succession is scripted years in advance. In much of Africa, it is an open question resolved only after votes are contested.

Lesson 4: No clan or ethnicity should own the political system

The Borana society has two broad blocks, the Sabboo Sadeen clan and the Goonaa Bal’aa clan, each with its own sub-clans. But the five Gogeessa that hold political authority cut across these clan lines — political identity and clan identity stay separate, so no single clan can capture the system.

This fault line has broken many African elections. The violence in Kenya in 2007 to 2008 was driven largely by ethnic mobilization, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) noting ethnicity as the main axis political elites mobilize around — turning elections into an ethnic census.

Where political identity is inseparable from ethnicity, losing an election can feel like losing everything for a whole community. Gadaa’s design offers a template: build structures — party membership, constituencies, civil-service recruitment — that mix identities rather than reinforce them.

Lesson 5: Democracy is more than voting day

Gadaa’s Gumi Gaayo assembly does far more than confirm who leads. It reviews the era’s laws, arbitrates disputes, and holds outgoing leaders publicly accountable — through consultation among elders and councils of advisors (Hayyuu), not a ballot cast once every few years.

Much of Africa’s politics concentrates almost all democratic energy into a single day. ITUC-Africa cataloged disputed results across Guinea, Togo, Sudan, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Comoros, Tanzania, and Rwanda in 2010 alone — accountability between elections proved far weaker than the contest itself.

Robust democracies need standing institutions — independent courts, electoral commissions, a free press and community dispute-resolution bodies — that keep working every day of the cycle.

Lesson 6: Leadership should serve the institution, not the other way around

The Abbaa Gadaa — the topmost Borana Leader — never rules alone. He operates alongside the Hayyuu council of advisors, the Abbaa Seera responsible for law, and the ritual authority of the Qaalluu — a deliberately decentralized structure, as one account puts it, designed to stop any office from concentrating too much power.

Across Africa, the opposite dominates. A 2026 survey found rulers such as Cameroon’s Paul Biya (in power since 1982), Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Obiang (since 1979) and Congo’s Sassou Nguesso (since 1979) have systematically dismantled the checks meant to constrain them. In each case, the presidency grew larger than the constitution meant to contain it.

When power is distributed across councils, courts, and customary bodies, no single leader’s ambition can capture the whole state.

Lesson 7: Resolve conflict through dialogue before It becomes violence

Borana layers its conflict resolution: The Kora Gossa handles local clan disputes, the Gumi Gaayo settles national matters, and Boran Haraamu Koo’puu Rules — a form of social exclusion — is reserved for those who break the community’s deepest trust.

Modern West Africa shows what happens when such mediation is absent. Since 2020, the Sahel has seen a wave of takeovers — Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon — linked to deteriorating security and falling accountability in the years before each coup.

The lesson is not that customary courts should replace constitutions, but that no state can survive on election-day mechanisms alone — it needs everyday channels of mediation to build citizens’ trust.

Lesson 8: Culture, memory, and inclusion are part of governance

Borana Gadaa’s institutions are inseparable from Borana culture. The Odaa tree is both a meeting place and a living symbol of continuity across generations. Knowledge of the system’s history — including a documented line of more than 72 Abbaa Gadaa — is preserved and transmitted by oral historians.

Governance needs more than law and procedure — it needs cultural memory, shared symbols, and inclusive channels through which groups historically shut out of power, especially women, can still be heard.

African leaders don’t need to build Odaa trees or revive age-grade systems to learn from the Borana Gadaa. They need its underlying logic: time limits built into institutions, leaders prepared long before office, structures that cut across ethnic lines, power distributed across bodies, and dialogue running continuously rather than waiting for crisis.