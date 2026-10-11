When free speech has a price: Youth voices in Mozambique

In Mozambique, freedom of expression is regulated by the Law on the Right to Information No. 34/2014, a constitutionally guaranteed right under Article 48 of the Constitution of the Republic of Mozambique. However, for many young people, speaking publicly about corruption, inequality, police violence, or accountability continues to carry risk, showing the gap between the promises of democracy and actual daily experience.

In music, for example, this contradiction is clear. Over the past two decades, hip-hop has become a key space for urban youth to voice social criticism, particularly in the capital city, Maputo. More than simply a musical genre, hip-hop became a way of documenting the concerns of a generation that grew up with, on one hand, political democratization and multipartyism from the early 1990s, but on the other, high youth unemployment, economic inequalities, and growing distrust in public institutions led by the ruling FRELIMO party.

Through musical narratives, groups like GPRO and artists like Azagaia created a language that reflected people’s daily experiences in public and institutional spaces. Perhaps the question Azagaia poses in the song “O ciclo da Censura” (Cycle of Censorship) remains relevant: “Who said that in this country there is freedom of expression?” This is not just a provocative artistic comment. It is a reflection on the material and political conditions that determine who can speak, about what, and with what consequences.

New forms of citizenship

Mozambican youth have been reinventing ways of participating politically. While for many years citizenship was strongly associated with political parties and state organizations, today it also flows through other organizations such as feminist collectives like the Woman’s Forum, digital platforms for monitoring local governance, cultural associations, and artistic initiatives. This change points to a generation that does not accept politics being limited to elections, and demands the right to continually participate in the shaping of public spaces.

However, these new forms of participation often conflict with authorities that continue to view protest as a threat to public order. One of the most striking events happened in 2016, when feminist organizations took to the streets to protest the banning of miniskirts in state schools. The measure was presented as a response to sexual harassment, but it implied that female students’ clothing choices were the cause of the harm they suffered.

By holding the girls accountable instead of the aggressors, the debate revealed something deeper: the dispute over control of the female body and the right of young women to define their own identity. During the demonstrations, the Spanish activist Eva Anadón Moreno was detained and subsequently expelled from Mozambique for participating in the protest.

Silence is also political

In recent years, censorship in Mozambique has rarely come in the form of explicit prohibitions. However, that does not mean that fear and self-censorship are entirely absent. In a 2010 interview, Azagaia observed that the biggest obstacle to freedom of expression in Mozambique was not necessarily direct police intimidation, but rather economic precarity. When many job opportunities depend, directly or indirectly, on relationships with established power structures, public criticism can put people at risk.

This results in what could be called the “economy of silence.” Journalists avoid certain topics, artists moderate what they say, public officials keep their opinions quiet, and young activists learn that words can carry a high cost. Freedom then ceases to be merely a legal issue and becomes a matter of survival. In this context, protest music takes on a particular political value. It breaks the collective silence and develops communities of recognition-building, where experiences of injustice find language, memory, and solidarity.

The mirage of freedom of expression

The Mozambican Constitution affirms the right of all citizens to freedom of expression and opinion. But a democracy is not measured only by rights on paper, but also by the real conditions in which they can be exercised. The mirage of freedom lies in this contradiction: Citizens are asked to believe they can speak freely, while informal mechanisms of surveillance, stigmatization, and exclusion limit who can participate in public space. It is not necessary to prohibit all voices; it is enough to make the costs of dissent intimidatingly high, such as, for example, the increase of telecommunications tariffs above the real cost.

In this context, the youth activism symbolizes this ambivalence. They amplify historically marginalized voices and make them more visible. The greater the capacity of an artist, activist, or youth collective to mobilize people, the greater the risk of intimidation, disinformation, or economic isolation.

Amplifying youth voices

Despite the challenges, youth continue to create new forms of political hope. Art, music, and digital activism show that citizenship is not just a legal status, but a daily practice of participation, imagination, and resistance. The real challenge of protecting Mozambicans is not just freedom of expression as written in the constitution, but creating conditions for everybody to exercise it without fear of economic, social, or political reprisals. The fundamental question for Mozambique is not just whether young people can speak, but whether they can speak without putting their safety, their job, or their ability to participate in public life at risk.