Bye-bye, Birdie: The Calypso King of the World dies at 91

Around 4:00 p.m. Trinidad and Tobago time on Sunday, September 27, the announcement that calypso legend The Mighty Sparrow had prognosticated in song for decades, finally came. In a social media post, his daughter Karen shared that the undisputed Calypso King of the World (real name Slinger Francisco) died peacefully in New York after a brief illness, at the age of 91.

“He was an institution in the entertainment industry,” she continued, “well admired for his skill and finesse as a singer, songwriter and mentor; beloved by many. He was also a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, life partner and friend.”

The Mighty Sparrow is no more.

He didn’t just sing calypso. He helped define it.

Seven decades of wit, satire, social commentary, and unforgettable Caribbean music — and, according to his family, a final chapter marked by faith#MightySparrow #Calypso #CaribbeanMusic #Caribbean pic.twitter.com/SdYyPDI8XI — Caribbean Diaspora News | News Americas (@NewsAmericasNow) September 27, 2026

Sparrow was undoubtedly all of this, but at his core, he was a calypsonian — and arguably, one of the best. The late Professor Gordon Rohlehr, whose work examined calypso in general and Sparrow in particular, has posited that Birdie’s lyrical artistry was key to transforming the genre into a sophisticated form of oral storytelling, much like poetry.

In “My Whole Life is Calypso,” Rohlehr’s aptly titled collection of essays on Sparrow, he also delved into the psychology of his performance and identity as an artist. “For Sparrow,” he suggested, “character, ability and reputation became interchangeable components of a single personality,” linked to a desire to take flight from Trinidad society, while also needing to be affirmed by it.

‘Trinidadian by boat’

Born in a Grenadian fishing village on July 9, 1935, Francisco was still an infant when his family emigrated to Trinidad, the capital of calypso, for work. “Grenadian by birth and Trinidadian by boat,” as he liked to say, he grew up in Laventille, a community on the outskirts of Port of Spain that birthed many cultural icons — including inventors of the steel pan — and quickly became enraptured with the rhythm and lyricism of calypso music, even joining a neighbourhood steelband.

As he began to perform in the mid-1950s, the established calypsonians gave him his moniker, as is the custom. “Why don’t you just sing,” they asked, “instead of moving around like a little sparrow?” — but it wasn’t long before the unbeatable combination of his velvety voice, skilful songwriting, entertaining stage performances and dedicated work ethic started making an impression, eventually turning him into one of the most successful and influential calypso artists of all time.

The New York Times, in its obituary, described Sparrow as “a Janus-headed figure, simultaneously preserving calypso tradition and inventing it anew. As the 20th century gave way to the 21st, he continued to dazzle audiences with witty, topical lyrics and arrangements that defied listeners not to dance.”

A creative chameleon

While Sparrow was a mischievous master of the double entendre that is the hallmark of calypso music, and while he was able — across seven decades — to create music that still felt relevant, the Janus comparison speaks to his multidimensional life as an artist. He could croon as convincingly as Frank Sinatra or churn out the party tunes that made his popularity soar, but much of Sparrow’s best work is replete with social and political commentary, often tackling issues like racism, poverty, and corruption in original, intelligent, and humorously engaging ways.

You can practically gauge the evolution of the region by Sparrow’s discography. To quote Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, “For seventy years, the Mighty Sparrow has been woven into our Caribbean civilisation. Listen to his recordings and you hear our history.”

Between 1956, when he ruled the Carnival season with his first hit “Jean and Dinah,” a song addressing the nuances of class, gender, and sexuality in postwar Trinidad, and 1984’s “Doh Back Back,” he won the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Road March competition eight times, and achieved the same eight-title feat with the highly competitive Calypso Monarch competition.

According to Caribbean National Weekly, “Jean and Dinah” allowed Sparrow to make an impression at a time when there was international interest in calypso music. He used the opportunity wisely, recording for RCA Victor in New York, while continuing to build his career between Trinidad and the wider Caribbean, the United States and other global markets.

Sad to learn that one of the all-time greats, Mighty Sparrow, has passed away at 91. Trinidad's most famous calypsonian, always infusing his songs with sharp political wit and humor. A friend and influence to many, including Van Dyke Parks. Here he is performing “Jean & Dinah.” pic.twitter.com/pXCIIbv707 — shy🎀 (@mewfeuille) September 27, 2026

In the words of the seminal American musician Bob Dylan, “As far as concept and intelligence and warring with words, Mighty Sparrow was and probably still is the king […] His shows are like prize fights and he always comes out on top, all this and a fifteen or twenty piece band just blasting away […] he’s fantastic.”

A treasure trove of tunes

If you ask a Caribbean person to name their favourite Sparrow song, you will likely get a range of answers. Some may choose the risqué tunes full of sexual innuendo, like “The Lizard,” “Saltfish,” “Sa Sa Ye,” “Mae Mae,” and “Congo Man” — which the BBC banned for 23 years. Others might prefer the sociopolitical commentary in “Federation,” “Capitalism Gone Mad,” and “Human Rights”, or perhaps humorous hits like the clever “Lying Excuses,” “Obeah Wedding,” and “Phillip my Dear.”

There are also classics like “Dan is the Man in the Van,” which delivers a series of jabs about colonialism’s impact on education, and “The Slave,” Sparrow’s gut-wrenching lament about the struggles of enslaved Africans, which made Bob Marley realise “what [he] wanted to do with [his own] music,” and which Sparrow would perform in 1990 at Yankee Stadium for Nelson Mandela, who had been recently released from prison.

Few artists resonate with me like the Mighty Sparrow, the ability to chronicle the post colonial temperature of a country at the same time making you want to dance your shoes off and sing along. Thank you Birdie! — Gregg Wallace (@greggle71) September 27, 2026

Personal preferences aside, there can be no doubt that Sparrow was a bold calypso voice, unafraid to challenge social boundaries and call out the powerful. Dedicating his life to calypso shaped him into not only a master of the genre, but also the consummate Caribbean man. The many ways in which Sparrow’s style and sound put its unique stamp on Caribbean music and culture are testament to the fact that, more than 70 years after his music first touched audiences in the region and beyond, he remains the gold standard.

Standing up for the genre

There are many stories about Sparrow’s commitment to excellence, evident in the way he worked, his recording process, and how his music pushed the envelope. So when, after his initial victory at the 1956 Calypso Monarch competition, his prize money paled in comparison to the purse for the Carnival Queen beauty contest winner, he wrote the song “Carnival Boycott” and recruited some of his peers to join him in shunning the event.

RIP Mighty Sparrow. Unlike other calypsonians he demanded he get paid. Politicians feared that he'd reveal their secrets in song. He made some of the most spirited music ever. ‘Hot and Sweet’ is a classic but he had many others. ‘The Slave’ is overlooked.https://t.co/d8xmhRKuyh — Joshua Minsoo Kim (@misterminsoo) September 27, 2026

He continued boycotting the contest for three more years. In leading the charge for improved working conditions, Sparrow also helped change how Carnival performers were perceived and valued.

Sparrow’s impact on Caribbean music and culture has been recognised through countless honours, including two national awards in Trinidad and Tobago, the Order of the Caribbean Community — the region’s highest recognition — and an Order of the British Empire for his contributions to culture. Such was his love for calypso that he continued, even into his later years when he had health and mobility issues, to tour and perform.

Tributes pour in

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar took to social media to bid farewell “to the greatest,” saying, “Through his music, his wit and his unmatched contribution to culture, he carried the spirit and stories of our people across the world […] His music made us laugh, made us think and made us proud of who we are.”

Her sentiments were echoed by many other regional figures and organisations, including fellow politicians, cricketing icon Brian Lara, and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Netizens also paid their respects, thanking Sparrow for sharing his talent and his “joyful songs.”

Trinbagonian cultural activist Attillah Springer shared an “extract of a text written for [a] Sparrow exhibition in 2018,” noting that “to be Calypso King of the World would have been an absurd aspiration a generation before Sparrow began to challenge those ideas.”

She continued, “What does it mean to be King in a country of reverence sometimes to nothing and other times to everything? It means you dare to be yourself. You do it by understanding the people better than they understand themselves. He made himself into the King we never knew we needed […] Sparrow knew he was king even when we scorned him. We danced to his songs and didn’t believe he deserved to be paid for his talent. We asked that classic Trini question ‘who he feel he is’, to which he responded ‘kiss my Black Grenadian Ass’.”

As we look back with a critical gaze, Springer surmised, “if there was ever a textbook of Caribbean manhood Sparrow would be the cover, the preface, the first chapter, half of the glossary […] It is not just about the voice. It is the smile, the salacious twinkle in the eye, the rude mouth curled in perpetual mischief, the rum soaked rumbling laughter coming from deep down, rooting him to this place where he was not born. He revels in being King as much as he wines on it. Wining for both pleasure and defiance.”