The long journey from ‘Indigenous’ to citizen in Mozambique

Under the Portuguese Empire (roughly 1505 until 1975), the word “Indigenous” was not just a descriptive word for the African population of Mozambique. It was a legal category that determined rights, duties, and life possibilities. For Africans in Mozambique — including communities such as the Ronga, Changan, and others in the region — the colonial experience was characterized by deep inequality before the state. Being African and born in Mozambique did not entail being treated as a citizen with the same rights as a European.

A hierarchized citizenship

The Portuguese colonial system established a distinction between the “Indigenous,” “assimilated,” and Portuguese citizens. Most of the African population remained in the category “Indigenous.” Access to formal education, qualified employment, public administration, and other opportunities was much more limited. The education system particularly revealed this inequality.

While the children of colonialists had easier access to the formal school system, African populations faced a differentiated educational system that largely prepared them for subordinate positions in the colonial economy. School was not just a place of learning. It was also an instrument of social organization.

Work, taxes, and mobility

In the countryside, the life of Indigenous people was shaped by taxes, labor obligations, and the needs of the colonial economy. In southern Mozambique, this hierarchical reality was influenced by its proximity to South Africa.

Over decades, thousands of men crossed the border to work in South African mines. Income sent back to their families became an important part of the local economy for many communities. Labor migration was, as such, not just an individual choice. It was part of a regional economic system in which work supported both Mozambican families and South Africa’s mining economy.

Land and authority

Colonial inequality was also evident in people’s relationship with the land. African communities had their own forms of land organization and use, but these forms of ownership and authority were subordinated to the colonial power.

The colonial state could define territories, recognize or replace local authorities, and reorganize land use according to the interests of the colonial administration and economy. As such, colonialism did not just control people. It also controlled the space where people lived and worked.

1961: the end of the category “Indigenous” on paper

In 1961, Portugal formally abolished Indigenous status. It was an important legal change. The formal distinction between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples was ended, and the residents of the colonies were considered Portuguese citizens. But legal equality did not immediately produce social equality.

Decades of exclusion from education, economic inequality, and discrimination would not disappear simply because a law changed. For many Africans, their day-to-day experience continued to be marked by profound inequalities in power and opportunities. The word Indigenous disappeared from official documents, but the social structures built around it remained.

1975: transformed into citizens of an independent country

Real change came with Mozambique's independence on 25 June 1975. For the first time, the African population was no longer legally subordinate to a colonial state and became the political majority of a sovereign state. The new Nationality Law sought to establish who was Mozambican and to create a national community based on citizenship, not colonial categories.

For those who were until then “Indigenous,” this was an important change. A person who had been classified by the colonial state as Indigenous then became recognized as Mozambican. It was not just a name change. It was a change of sovereignty.

Political freedom did not eliminate inequality

Independence did not erase the economic and social consequences of colonialism. Mozambique inherited a mostly rural population, with low levels of schooling and a huge lack of technical workers. The new state was also left with an economy deeply dependent on structures inherited from the colonial period.

As such, those who were previously “Indigenous” gained a new legal and political status, but continued to live, in many cases, in very difficult material conditions. Citizenship was achieved, but not economic equality.

From “Indigenous” to Mozambicans

The history of the Indigenous people of Mozambique can be seen as a long journey, through three key phases. First, the colonial subordination of the African majority, who were governed through a legal category that limited their rights. Then, formal equality came in 1961, which abolished the status of “Indigenous,” but did not remove the inherited social structures. Finally, independence in 1975, when the people became politically sovereign in their own country.

One question remains, though. While independence transformed Indigenous people into citizens equal before the law, to what extent were the inequalities created under the empire actually undone? This question remains relevant because many of the differences in access to education, wealth, land, and opportunities did not appear after independence. They have much older roots.

Citizenship as an achievement

The history of Indigenous people should not be told only as a story of colonial suffering. It is also a story of resistance, adaptation, and transformation. African communities preserved languages, cultures, forms of family organization, religious practices, and systems of solidarity despite colonial attempts to reorganize society. And when independence came, it was these same peoples that constituted the core of Mozambique’s new citizenry.

The word Indigenous today belongs, above all, to history. “Mozambican” is the word that was born of the new sovereignty. But understanding the meaning of this citizenship requires remembering the journey that came before: The time when the majority of Mozambique’s inhabitants lived on their own land without having the same rights as those who ruled the territory. Independence did not create the history of Mozambicans, but it finally gave them a state of their own.