Singapore's ‘permit regime’ undermines the citizens’ right to protest

This post is part of Global Voices’ September 2026 Spotlight series, “Protest in Democracy.” With this Spotlight, we seek to explore the many forms of protest, the tactics states use to delegitimize and suppress them, and the complex relationship between protest and democracy. You can support this coverage by donating here.

The filing of criminal charges against several activists for participating in public protests highlights Singapore’s restrictive policies, which make it almost impossible for citizens to express dissent or even solidarity without triggering a backlash from authorities.

On September 7, prominent activist Jolovan Wham was handed six charges in violation of the Public Order Act for organizing an assembly and joining candlelight vigils for persons facing execution without a permit from the police. Two days later, six human rights advocates were charged as well for initiating solidarity activities for Palestine and campaigning against the death penalty without securing approval from authorities.

The alleged illegal assemblies in 2024 and 2025 included the filing of letters to government agencies, candlelight vigils, and kite flying to show concern over the killing of children in Palestine.

Elijah Tay, one of the accused, asserted in a Facebook post that it is the Singapore government which should be held accountable for its “complicity in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

This morning, around fifty of us joined Jolovan at the same court as he faces a total of ten charges, most of which for candlelight vigils for death row prisoners. It was energising to be amongst fellow citizens, coming together in strength and perseverance. From Changi Prison to Palestine, we say: No more blood on our hands! Stop the killing of vulnerable drug trade users / workers and Palestinians. And stop the prosecution of those seeking justice! We remain steadfast and strong in our fight, until all of us are free.

Activist Teo Soh Lung is happy that 300 people showed up in the court to support the accused, but noted the lack of freedoms in Singapore.

More than 300 people turned up before the State Courts yesterday to support six people facing multiple charges for carrying out peaceful activities that oppose the genocide in Palestine. This is historic because never in the history of activism in Singapore in recent decades have so many come together to support activists being charged in court. I am deeply saddened, angry and hopeful at what is happening before our eyes. I am sad that Singaporeans, after more than 60 years of independence are treated worse than colonised people. We have no right to freedom of speech, expression and assembly. I am angry that the state has deemed it fit to investigate and prosecute peaceful activists and waste the precious time of our judiciary.

The opposition political party Red Dot United criticized the criminalization of peaceful expression.

Singapore must protect public order, public safety and social cohesion. But laws meant to deal with genuine threats must not turn peaceful conscience, mourning and public expression into criminal matters by default. Can Singapore preserve order without over-criminalising peaceful expression? Can we protect cohesion without demanding quiet obedience? Can we uphold the law while ensuring that it remains fair, proportionate and worthy of public respect?

Professor Paul Ananth Tambyah, chair of the opposition Singapore Democratic Party, reminded authorities about the detrimental impact of overpolicing citizens’ right to peaceful dissent.

Gathering in a vigil to mourn the death of a fellow human being and to protest against such a draconian law cannot be a crime. Continuing to exert such mindless and total control over young Singaporeans and preventing them from expressing peaceful dissent is a one-way ticket to decline in a world where free expression and innovation are essential for us to rise above the machines.

Since its founding in the 1960s, Singapore has been ruled by a dominant party that relied on draconian laws to preserve its political hegemony. The Public Order Act is often used to penalize activists for holding “illegal” activities and assemblies. Activist Jolovan Wham was even charged under this law for holding a placard with a smiley face in front of a police station in 2020.

Human rights groups Amnesty International, CIVICUS and Human Rights Watch have issued a statement decrying Singapore’s “permit regime” which subverts the people’s right to protest.

Criminalizing such activities is a clear violation of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and the latest chapter in a long-standing campaign against activists and human rights defenders in the country. The prosecution of individuals for peacefully expressing their views and assembling in support of human rights causes raises serious concerns about the continuing restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Singapore.

They added that the filing of charges for activities held several years ago can “have a chilling effect on civic space and discourage public engagement on matters of legitimate public concern.”

If convicted under the Public Order Act, the offender can be fined from SGD 3,000 (USD 2,350) to SGD 10,000 (USD 7,850) and receive a prison sentence from six months to three years.