From DMs to data: How an anonymous platform is turning students’ stories into fuel for change in North Macedonia

For nine years, Studentarija, an Instagram-based youth-led media outlet, has published daily information about student life in North Macedonia: from application deadlines and scholarships to public transport, accommodation, and higher education policies. But beyond providing information, it has increasingly become something else: A place where students feel safe enough to speak about problems they are unwilling to report elsewhere.

For years, the messages have arrived one after another.

A student who didn’t receive the government scholarship they were promised. Another describing cockroaches in their dormitory. Someone else reported that their subsidized student meal was suddenly terminated without explanation. A student convinced they were treated unfairly during an exam, but too afraid to speak publicly.

Most of these stories were never formally reported to the relevant institutions. Instead, they landed in Studentarija’s Instagram inbox. As thousands of messages accumulated over the years, one question became impossible to ignore: What if these individual stories could become evidence of systemic problems?

That question led to the creation of Digital Student Voice, an online platform that enables students across North Macedonia to anonymously report problems related to higher education and student life.

Rather than collecting complaints for their own sake, the platform aims to identify recurring patterns, document structural challenges, and transform scattered experiences into organized evidence that can inform public discussion and institutional action.

“Students trust Studentarija, and that is reflected in the large number of messages we receive every day,” says Goshe Nikolov, founder of Studentarija.

“While that trust is extremely high, we have also noticed that many students are afraid to speak publicly about the problems they face because they fear potential consequences. This became especially clear when a student dormitory in the city of Ohrid was left without electricity for more than 30 hours. Students informed us about the situation, but they were afraid of being identified and facing retaliation from the dormitory management, including the possibility of losing their accommodation.”

Fear of speaking openly is not unique to one institution. For many students, publicly criticizing university staff, dormitory administrators, or government institutions can feel risky, particularly in a relatively small academic community where anonymity is difficult to preserve.

Digital Student Voice was designed with that reality in mind.

Through a secure online form, students can anonymously report issues ranging from delays in scholarships and financial aid to deteriorating living conditions in student dormitories, violations of student rights, transportation problems, discrimination, or administrative obstacles during their studies.

The objective extends beyond simply collecting reports.

The platform seeks to create a structured database of student experiences, allowing recurring problems to be identified, categorized, and monitored over time. By doing so, isolated incidents become measurable trends rather than individual anecdotes.

“The Studentarija team carefully reviews every submission, analyzes the reports, and identifies the most frequently reported issues so that we can detect recurring patterns,” says Aleksandar Nikolovski, a member of the Studentarija team.

“Our goal is to organize these findings and publicly present them to the relevant institutions. Through public communication, evidence-based reporting, and formal correspondence with decision-makers, we want to highlight what students are consistently experiencing and encourage institutions to respond. We believe that transparency and public accountability can become important drivers for positive change.”

The first results suggest that students were waiting for exactly this kind of platform.

During its first month, Digital Student Voice received around 100 reports. By the third month, that number had nearly tripled, with approximately 300 students submitting reports.

For a country with roughly 53,000 university students, that volume is significant. More importantly, the reports reveal striking similarities, regardless of where students study.

“Based on the reports we have received so far, we are already identifying clear patterns,” says Ana Shopovska, a member of the Studentarija team.

“For example, students have repeatedly reported delays in the payment of state scholarships, as well as unjustified interruptions to the subsidized student meal program — a government measure that provides students with financial support for one meal each day. We are also continuously receiving reports about extremely poor living conditions in student dormitories, including rodents and insect infestations, prolonged periods without hot water, and even electricity outages. When the same issues keep appearing across different reports, it becomes evident that these are not isolated incidents, but systemic challenges that deserve institutional attention.”

For Studentarija, identifying these recurring themes is only the beginning.

The team regularly analyzes incoming reports, groups them into categories, and publishes summaries of the most frequently reported problems. In addition, public polls invite students to rank which issues they consider most urgent, creating another layer of community participation.

These findings are then shared with the relevant public institutions through official correspondence, media coverage, and public communication campaigns aimed at encouraging concrete responses.

The approach represents a shift from reactive reporting toward evidence-based civic participation.

Instead of focusing solely on individual stories, Digital Student Voice attempts to demonstrate when multiple reports indicate a systemic issue requiring institutional attention.

In this sense, the platform serves not only as a reporting mechanism but also as a source of grassroots data about the everyday realities of higher education in North Macedonia.

The initiative also reflects a broader trend in civic technology: Using digital tools to reduce barriers to participation for groups that may otherwise remain unheard.

For students who fear retaliation, anonymity lowers the threshold for speaking out. For journalists and civil society organizations, aggregated reports provide stronger evidence than isolated testimonies. For institutions, recurring patterns can offer valuable insight into problems that might otherwise remain invisible.

Studentarija emphasizes that Digital Student Voice is not intended to replace official complaint procedures.

Instead, it complements them by documenting what students collectively experience, identifying issues that repeatedly emerge, and ensuring that these concerns are not lost among thousands of private messages.

As the platform continues to grow, the team hopes it will become a long-term mechanism for monitoring student life, strengthening dialogue between students and institutions, and encouraging evidence-based policy discussions.

After years of receiving individual messages in an Instagram inbox, Studentarija is now building something more permanent, which might actually lead to structural changes in students’ lives in North Macedonia