The unasked question in the Epstein case: Were any victims stateless?

This essay was written by Nikolai Levasov, courtesy of The Global Movement Against Statelessness (GMAS), a content partner of Global Voices. This post is part of Global Voices’ July 2026 Spotlight series, “Statelessness.” This series offers insight into the issue of statelessness and how it hinders people’s freedom of movement, educational opportunities, political access, and more. You can support this coverage by donating here.

For years, the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S.-born financier and convicted sex offender who ran an international sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls, has been discussed through the lens of power. Public attention has focused on who knew Jeffrey Epstein, who visited his homes, who appeared in court records, and which politicians, billionaires, royals, and celebrities were connected to him.

That attention is understandable. The public deserves to know how a massive sex trafficking operation could exist for so long around people with enormous wealth and influence. But the obsession with powerful names has often overshadowed a more urgent question: Who were the victims, and what legal conditions enabled this exploitation?

One possible dimension remains largely unexplored: Statelessness.

Stateless people are individuals who are not recognized as citizens by any country. Without nationality, they often lack secure identity documents, reliable access to legal protection, freedom of movement, employment, education, and basic civil rights. UNHCR notes that stateless people in the United States can face severe hardships, including detention, reporting requirements, difficulty retaining employment, family separation, and lack of access to identity documents or bank accounts. Experts have estimated that roughly 218,000 people in the United States are potentially stateless or at risk of statelessness.

That reality should make us ask uncomfortable questions about the Epstein case.

Were any of Epstein’s underage victims stateless or at risk of statelessness? Were any of them unable to prove nationality, lacking passports, dependent on others for immigration help, or afraid to approach authorities because of their legal status? Did investigators, prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, or journalists ever examine this possibility? If not, why not?

These questions are not speculative for the sake of sensationalism. They arise from a well-known pattern in trafficking: Exploiters look for vulnerability. A person who is young, poor, isolated, undocumented, stateless, or dependent on someone else for housing, travel, or legal protection is easier to control. U.S. immigration authorities have acknowledged that traffickers and abusers often use a victim’s lack of immigration status to exploit and control them; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also recognized immigration relief as an important tool for helping victims of human trafficking feel safer and more secure.

For stateless children, the danger is even greater. A child without nationality may have no state clearly responsible for protection. They may not know where to seek help. They may fear police, courts, immigration authorities, or deportation to nowhere. They may be dependent on adults who control their documents, movement, money, language access, and survival. In the hands of traffickers, statelessness can become a weapon.

Yet statelessness has barely appeared in public discussion of the case. There are several reasons for that silence.

First, victim privacy must be protected. The identities and personal details of survivors, especially those who were minors, should never be exposed for public curiosity. The purpose of asking about statelessness is not to identify victims, but to understand whether investigators and institutions recognized a category of extreme vulnerability.

Second, the United States still lacks a strong and comprehensive legal framework for stateless people. UNHCR states that, in the United States, being stateless does not itself provide a legal status or benefit under U.S. law. Although the U.S. made some administrative progress in 2023, USCIS later rescinded its 2023 statelessness policy guidance in 2025 under President Donald Trump’s administration, leaving advocates concerned about the absence of a clear process.

Third, public understanding of statelessness remains dangerously low. Many journalists, investigators, attorneys, judges, and policymakers still treat nationality as a simple box to check on a form. But for stateless people, that box can represent years of legal limbo, fear, poverty, and invisibility. When institutions do not understand statelessness, they may fail to recognize it even when it is directly relevant to a crime.

This is why the Epstein case should be examined not only as a scandal surrounding powerful men, but also as a warning about legal invisibility. The question is not only who had access to Epstein. The question is also who had no meaningful access to protection.

To be clear, the public record does not yet establish how many, if any, of Epstein’s victims were stateless. That is precisely the problem. Investigative journalists, lawyers, human rights advocates, and researchers should work together to examine whether statelessness, lack of nationality, missing identity documents, or insecure immigration status appeared anywhere in the broader Epstein record. This must be done responsibly, without exposing survivors or violating their privacy. But it must be done.

Academia should also study the connection between statelessness and sexual exploitation more seriously. Around the world, stateless children are among the easiest people to ignore and among the hardest people to protect. If governments and institutions do not count them, traffickers will.

Human rights organizations should create trauma-informed, confidential ways for stateless people and survivors to report exploitation safely. Questionnaires, interviews, and community-based research may help identify patterns that official systems have missed. But this work must never pressure survivors to disclose more than they are ready to share.

Lawmakers must also act. The United States needs a meaningful statelessness determination procedure, legal protection for stateless people, access to identity documents, and a pathway toward permanent status and citizenship. That is why the U.S. Congress should revive and pass the Stateless Protection Act, or successor legislation with the same core protections. When the bill was reintroduced in 2024, its sponsors described it as legislation that would establish protected status, permanent residency, and a pathway to citizenship for eligible stateless individuals living in the United States. Its passage would not be a symbolic gesture; it would be a practical safeguard against legal invisibility, exploitation, detention, and abuse. Without such protections, stateless people remain trapped in a legal gray zone where traffickers, abusers, and even broken systems can take advantage of their lack of recognized nationality.

As a former stateless person and a community organizer, I believe stateless people must also be part of this conversation. We know what it means to live without the protection of nationality. We know how easily society overlooks people who do not fit into legal categories. And when it is safe, we must raise our voices — not because the burden of justice belongs to victims, but because silence has protected too many abusers for too long.

The Epstein case shocked the world because it showed how wealth and influence can shield criminal abuse. But it should also force us to confront another truth: people without nationality are often people without visibility. And people without visibility are easier to exploit.

If even a few stateless children were pulled into Epstein’s trafficking network, that fact matters. It matters legally. It matters morally. And it matters for every stateless child still living at the edge of protection today.

The world has spent years asking who was connected to Epstein. It is time to ask who was left unprotected — and whether statelessness helped make that possible.