Nationalistic performance versus Bushido traditions: Debates over Japanese cleanup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, images of Japanese supporters cleaning up stadium seats after the match have once again gone viral, drawing global praise for what some deem a unique expression of “Japanese respect.”

Yet this international adulation is met with a strikingly different response at home: Some see the cleanup action as a hypocritical performance for foreigners’ approval while ignoring systemic issues, such as gender division of labor and generational hierarchy, within Japanese society.

This clash between the global gaze and domestic cynicism reveals a deep-seated frustration with how Japan represents its values on the world stage.

On June 16, an X user @shisou_ posted a caricature depicting a Japanese supporter eagerly waiting for the final whistle, not to celebrate the score, but to flaunt their “politeness” for global cameras.

The text within the image reads:

日本代表の試合の終盤ソワソワするんです あと少しで日本の礼儀正しさを世界にアピールできるぞ…‼︎って

I start fidgeting toward the end of Japan’s matches. I keep thinking, ‘Just a bit more, and we’ll be able to showcase Japan’s politeness to the world…!!’

User @atsukotamada also posted a similar illustration on the same date, pointing out the hypocrisy of the movement.“Please do it at home,” the illustration reads.

It seems that Japanese men picking up trash at football fields is gaining attention, but the time Japanese men spend on household labor is extremely low by international standards. I hope they can prioritize household labour back home.

This sentiment has been further fueled by the emergence of “Japan Pride”- branded trash bags, which lead many to view the cleanup not as a spontaneous act but as an organized effort to promote a stereotypical image of Japanese people.

To critics, this transforms an inherent cultural virtue into a curated nationalistic PR stunt for the international community, as X user @awadkend_citizen spelled out:

愛国心や自国へのプライドを持つのはいいんだよ

でもそれって個人が内面に持つものじゃない？ わざわざそれを文字にして何千人が掲げて

ゴミ拾いしてる様子をカメラで撮らせて

海外メディアに褒められて気持ちよくなって

Japanese Prideってそういうもんか？ 僕が古いのかもしれないけど… pic.twitter.com/U811EZdVdQ — 目頭 (@Awakend_Citizen) June 16, 2026

Having patriotism or pride in your own country is fine.

But isn’t that something individuals should feel inside? Do we really need to print it out in big letters, have thousands of people hold it up, get cameras filming them picking up trash, then feel good when foreign media praises it? Is that what Japanese Pride is? I might just be old-fashioned, but I feel something sleazy about it.

This debate also reflects a clash between two traditional Japanese aesthetic principles: The ethics of consistency and the ethics of situational conduct.

The origin of the post-game cleanup

Culturally, “leaving the place cleaner than before” (来た時よりも美しく) is not merely an act of tidiness, but an expression of respect for the “space” (場) — a concept deeply embedded in Japanese martial arts (budo), where respecting one’s opponent and surroundings is synonymous with self-discipline.

This reverence is deep-seated; for instance, the tradition of high school baseball players collecting and taking home soil from Hanshin Koshien Stadium after defeat is a deeply emotional ritual. The soil serves as a memento, a symbol of their pursuit of excellence and a promise to return. Not the ball, not the bat, but the soil serves as a memento and a symbol of the iconic Mecca of Japanese high school baseball.

Furthermore, Japan’s martial arts have a unique attitude toward competitions. A kendo practitioner and avid football fan told Global Voices that the mindset behind the cleanup act is deeply rooted in the Japanese martial arts spirit, bushido:

Unlike mere entertainment, martial arts heavily emphasizes the importance of self-improvement and respect for the opponent. This spirit is famously summarized as a phrase: ‘reflect upon victory, show gratitude in defeat.’

Masato Tsuchida, president of the Japan Rugby Football Union, noted that the Japanese spirit of bushido — which values mental discipline over mere physical skill — allowed rugby’s gentlemanly “no-side spirit” to sink into Japanese sports culture. This is evident in the tradition of bowing on the pitch, a gesture that went viral in 2019 and was followed by the All Blacks and other international teams.

Consistency vs. situational etiquette

The current controversy reflects a friction between two traditional Japanese aesthetics: the ethics of makoto (sincerity/consistency) and hare and ke (situational etiquette).

Bushido traditions emphasize purity or sincerity of one’s motivation (makoto), which means doing good without seeking public praise; the desire to be acknowledged is viewed as shallow or even vulgar. Japanese culture also has a historical tradition of “Hare (the formal, public sphere)” and “Ke (the ordinary, private sphere)” that regulate people’s behavior in different settings. For instance, a person can maintain a disciplined persona at work but switch to a more relaxed one in private.

Critics demand consistency, but defenders argue it lacks a fundamental understanding of Japanese spirit, stressing that such actions, even if performative, are still way better than inaction (やらない善よりやる偽善).

Defenders of the cleanup action also suggested that we should separate the supporters’ genuine motives from the nationalistic PR stunt. X user, @redblue708, stressed that people should not assume that the football fans were performing to get media attention:

ゴミ拾いに外面だけだのケチつけてる奴 全く報道されないのに毎試合ゴミ拾いしてるサポーターに謝ってほしいね 4年に一回ゴミ拾いしてるんじゃねえんだよ お前らの目に入るのが4年に一回だけなんだよ — ネオイ🇺🇸 (@redblue708) June 15, 2026

People who nitpick about trash pickup being just for show. I want them to apologize to the supporters who do trash pickup every single match without it ever getting reported. It’s not that they’re only doing trash pickup once every four years. It’s just that it only catches your eye once every four years.

The core issue might not be the supporters’ intent, but the problematic transformation of a quiet, spiritual virtue into an outward-facing national PR campaign. When a habit of respect is packaged for global cameras, it risks turning an internal cultural value into an ostentatious performance. The domestic cynicism serves as a vital reminder that true national dignity cannot be manufactured for international praise.