‘I have never had the opportunity to vote’: How one Haitian doctor’s initiative is getting people involved in civic life

Dr. Lucna Henrisme is a 30-year-old medical doctor, International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) fellow and passionate pro-democracy activist, but with Haiti facing a crisis marked by insecurity and gang violence, she refuses to limit her work to the medical field. Living through Haiti’s daily hardships has made her focus on a critical mission: teaching people about their rights and duties as citizens, with a particular focus on helping young people and women get involved and take an active part in politics.

Few young people are involved in local politics in Haiti. This is because many are disappointed by promises of change that never happen. Every new government maintains the same system based on corruption, nepotism, and favouritism, and nothing really changes for the population. Another reason is the violence and intimidation in the political system. There is also a lack of civic education; many Haitians do not know their rights and duties because there is no basic civic training, especially for those who did not have access to education.

In an effort to reshape this trend, Dr. Henrisme founded an organisation called Mouvman SÈVI (The SERVICE Movement) in June 2024, through which she organises awareness activities, workshops, public meetings and discussion sessions across the country. Its main goal? To encourage young people and women to enter politics, SEVI is providing civic education so they can learn about their rights and duties. It also aims to encourage interest in active politics so they can seek political positions, participate in decisions being made for the country, and ensure their voices are included when important decisions are being made.

In an interview with Global Voices via a Messenger call, Dr. Henrisme said Haiti’s ongoing political crisis has left her disappointed, as well as concerned about the resulting challenges for democracy. Following the assassination of then-President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021, Haiti has remained in a continuous state of transition. The country has been governed by three successive transitional administrations, starting with former Prime Minister Ariel Henry, followed by the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) and most recently, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Garry Conille and current Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé. While the main responsibilities of these transitional governments were to improve security and hold elections, neither goal has yet been reached.

The chances of elections being held in Haiti in 2026 are still unclear because security problems on the ground persist. Criminal gangs still control many areas, primarily in the West Department where the capital, Port-au-Prince, is located, but also in large portions of the Artibonite and Centre Departments. Continuing gang violence has forced over 1.5 million people to leave their homes and live in very difficult conditions in makeshift camps.

Throughout it all, Dr. Henrisme has remained consistent in her strong support of respect for the Constitution. She has been urging the current transitional government to deliver fair elections by honouring the governance pact, called the National Pact for Stability and the Organization of Elections, which a majority of national political parties signed.

Haiti has not held general elections since 2016, and parliament has not been functioning since January 2020, essentially rendering all national and local officials transitional. Dr. Henrisme believes that this situation limits democracy in Haiti, especially for young people who cannot exercise their civic rights:

Jenerasyon pa m nan pa janm viv sa yo rele demokrasi, ni vote nan yon eleksyon. Sa se yon bagay ki ban nou anpil pwoblèm kòm jèn kap viv nan yon peyi kote mwen paka egzèse dwa politik mwen nan eleksyon. Paske, depi mwen gen laj pou mwen patisipe nan pran desizyon politik, mwen pa janm jwenn opòtinite pou mwen vote, paske eleksyon pa janm òganize.

My generation has never experienced what is called democracy, nor have we voted in an election. This is a big problem for us as young people living in a country where I cannot exercise my political rights in an election. Because, since I reached the age to participate in political decision-making, I have never had the opportunity to vote, because elections are never organised.

Issuing a direct appeal to the authorities, she added:

Fòk gouvènman an aplike pak gouvènabilite li te siyen ak pati politik yo, pou yo ka òganize eleksyon kredib ak transparan pou retabli lejitimite demokratik jan pak la prevwa li.

The government must implement the governance pact it signed with political parties, in order to organise fair elections that bring back democratic legitimacy and restore trust in elected leaders, just as the pact intended.

Dr. Henrisme believes the current crisis can only be solved if local leaders shift their focus to consider the everyday realities of people’s lives. Emphasising that rebuilding trust between the government and its citizens is necessary for future progress, she envisions the state, the Haitian people and foreign partners working together to help the country move forward:

Kriz Ayiti ap viv la kapab rezoud si aktè yo gen yon sèl objektif, ki se pèp ayisyen an. Mank konfyans sitwayen yo nan Leta pa pèmèt peyi a soti nan sitiyasyon li ye a. Fòk konfyans retabli ant Leta ak sitwayen yo pou gen chanjman.

The crisis Haiti is facing can be solved if the actors share a single objective: the Haitian people. The citizens’ lack of trust in the state prevents the country from escaping its current situation. Trust must be restored between the state and the citizens for real change to happen.

Despite opportunities to live and practice medicine abroad, Dr. Henrisme has chosen to remain in Haiti and help the people most in need. She believes in the power of her generation to change things for the better:

Jenerasyon pa nou an gen espwa. Se yon kriz ayisyen, li dwe rezoud ant ayisyen. Fòk jenn yo ak fanm yo fè pati solisyon peyi a.

Our generation has hope. This is a Haitian crisis, and it must be resolved by Haitians. Young people and women must be part of the country’s solution.

The realities on the ground remain deeply complex. Armed gangs continue to impose their rule across several regions, while the humanitarian crisis steadily worsens. Additionally, growing disagreements between the government and influential political parties regarding the resuscitation of the electoral process threaten to further prolong political uncertainty and instability in Haiti.