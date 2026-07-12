States of emergency and the Caribbean’s development challenge

When a state of emergency was declared in Trinidad and Tobago, public discussion understandably centred on safety. The immediate questions were familiar: will the measures reduce violence, disrupt criminal activity and create a greater sense of security for communities affected by crime?

Under emergency regulations, the state is granted additional powers, including expanded search authority and detention without charge. These measures are introduced as responses to serious threats to public safety and their effectiveness is generally assessed through security outcomes such as enforcement actions, arrests and change in crime levels. However, the implications of these measures extend beyond the immediate security response. States of emergency also influence how institutions operate, how communities function and how people navigate their daily lives during periods of uncertainty.

It is not only those involved in criminal acts who may question or oppose how emergency powers are used; ordinary citizens may also want reassurance that such measures remain proportionate, accountable and tied to the public interest. This is where citizen security intersects with development — the conditions that shape safety are also connected to livelihoods and public confidence in institutions.

Everyday effects of insecurity

For some communities, insecurity is experienced through daily decisions rather than only crime statistics. Safety concerns might, for example, prompt a small business owner to reconsider operating hours, or community organisations to adjust their programmes. Residents may alter routines depending on how they feel moving through certain areas. Such experiences are often less visible than official security measures, but they influence the social and economic life of communities.

Across the Caribbean, research has long explored the relationship between crime, insecurity and development outcomes. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that crime and violence can affect investment, economic activity and employment opportunities, particularly in contexts where young people face limited pathways into stable work.

This relationship creates a difficult policy environment. Governments must respond to immediate threats while also addressing the broader conditions that allow insecurity to persist.

A Caribbean-wide challenge

Trinidad and Tobago’s experience reflects ongoing regional discussion about how states respond to violence. In Jamaica, states of emergency have formed part of efforts to address serious security challenges. Authorities have pointed to reductions in violent crime in targeted areas, while rights organisations and community groups have raised concerns about the wider effects of these measures on affected communities.

The regional experience suggests that violence is rarely the result of a single factor. The United Nations Development Programme’s Regional Human Development Report 2025 highlights the relationship between citizen security, inequality, exclusion, and limited social and economic opportunity. The report argues that effective responses require both security interventions and measures that address the underlying drivers of insecurity. For governments, this creates a balance between responding quickly to immediate threats and maintaining focus on longer-term strategies.

Another consideration is how emergency measures influence relationships between citizens and institutions. In communities affected by violence, increased security presence may provide reassurance and demonstrate that authorities are responding to public concerns. At the same time, the way these measures are implemented can influence public perceptions of fairness, transparency and accountability.

Trust is an important part of effective governance. When security responses are viewed as temporary interventions connected to broader improvements in public safety and community wellbeing, they may strengthen confidence in institutions. When they are experienced as isolated measures without visible improvements in everyday conditions, their impact may be more limited. This is particularly relevant in spaces where residents are already navigating challenges related to employment, education, public services and economic insecurity.

The use of emergency measures also raises questions about how resources and attention are allocated. Security interventions are often designed to address immediate threats; however, reducing violence over time requires sustained investment in areas like education, employment, community infrastructure, and targeted, evidence-based prevention initiatives.

There is value in linking security responses with wider development strategies. In Colombia, for instance, efforts to address violence were accompanied by investments in public transport, education and urban infrastructure — particularly in communities that had long experienced periods of exclusion. Projects such as the Metrocable and the development of public spaces improved connectivity and access to services, demonstrating how social investment can contribute to broader security outcomes.

In Jamaica, as part of a wider approach to improving safety, the Citizen Security and Justice Programme — which ended in 2020 — focused on combining violence prevention initiatives, youth engagement, and institutional strengthening. Trinidad and Tobago pursued a similar approach through its Citizen Security Programme, which ended in 2017, reinforcing the need for violence prevention efforts that are tailored to local contexts rather than treated as one-size-fits-all solutions.

These cases demonstrate that responses to insecurity are often more sustainable when immediate security measures are supported by investments that improve social and economic conditions.

Beyond the emergency

For Trinidad and Tobago, the ongoing state of emergency reflects the urgency of addressing violence and public safety concerns. At the same time, it raises broader questions about how security policy fits within a longer-term development approach.

The impact of these measures will be reflected not only in crime statistics but also in how communities recover, the health of business operations, and whether or not institutions can maintain already fragile public confidence.

Understanding these wider effects is important because security decisions shape the environment in which communities develop, as well as respond to future challenges.