Nepali Poet Viplob Pratik on literature, language, and a life shaped by words

Viplob Pratik is a leading contemporary Nepali poet, novelist, lyricist, translator, and former journalist whose work has influenced Nepal’s literary landscape for more than four decades. Known for his lyrical and introspective writing on love, memory, human vulnerability, and the search for meaning, he is the author of the poetry collections Nahareko Manchhe, “A Person Kissed by the Moon,” the novel Abijit, and the haiku collection “Schadenfreude.”

Beyond literature, he has written hundreds of song lyrics and worked in translation, editing, theater, and film. Admired for both his literary contributions and his thoughtful, philosophical outlook, Pratik’s work continues to resonate with readers across generations and remains an important voice in contemporary Nepali literature.

Sangita Swechcha of Global Voices interviewed Viplob Pratik via email to learn more about his multifaceted career as a poet, novelist, lyricist, translator, and former journalist, as well as his contributions to contemporary Nepali literature. He also reflected on the evolving relationship between language, culture, technology, and society, and on the enduring role of literature in a rapidly changing world.

Sangita Swechcha (SS): Many readers describe your work as deeply introspective and philosophical. What experiences, ideas, or questions continue to inspire your writing?

Viplob Pratik (VP): I am obliged to my readers always. Their critical admiration motivates me to write more. I never knew that my creations were introspective or philosophical. I practice writing that connects to readers. I want to touch their souls — softly. So whatever I write, I am careful to serve my readers honestly. It is difficult to answer what inspires me to write. Maybe the hatred and discrimination in the world push me to write. Perhaps my desire to spread love all over the world insists that I write. Or probably the harmony I wish to shower in this world forces me to write. I can no longer separate them.

SS: Nepal has undergone significant social, political, and cultural changes in recent decades. How do you think these transformations have influenced contemporary Nepali literature and poetry?

VP: I think a social scientist can answer this properly. The only thing I can say is that the changes must have stirred the minds of all artists and people. People may forget, but an artist or writer remembers the pain and sorrow — or better yet, transforms it. As you read the books published in this era, you will find the influence in their writing. But we need more creations that rise above mediocrity.

SS: Your work has reached audiences both within Nepal and beyond through translation. What challenges and opportunities do you see in bringing Nepali literature to a global readership?

VP: Some say literature or any form of art is the mirror of society. But what I believe is that all forms of art are mirrors of the writer — the creator. So you have to become almost saint-like — seeing the world through the lens of love and new discovery. Read more. Explore the world deeply. Focus on what you are doing. That will bring something good into this world. Never mind whether it gets attention. If you write sincerely, it will spread. I simply write. I don't think about opportunities and challenges. I think the critic will find the right answer.

SS: In an age dominated by social media, short-form content, and rapidly changing attention spans, what role do poetry and literature still play in helping people understand themselves and the world around them?

VP: I remember the song [My My, Hey Hey] by Neil Young: ‘Rock and roll can never die.’ So what I think is — however much the world has been dominated by social media, however much attention spans have changed — literature will live. People still seek refuge in poetry, music, and art. It is soul food for humans. The key thing is that writers and creative people should not run the rat race. They must keep their soulful work alive. I have worked as a judge on a reality show called ‘The Poet Idol’ and ‘Junior: The Poet Idol’ in Nepal. If you notice the popularity of those shows — that is another answer as well.

SS: Looking ahead, what gives you hope as a writer, and what advice would you offer to emerging Nepali poets and writers seeking to find their own voice?