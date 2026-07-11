Follow the story: Local journalists, media and advocates covering Venezuela’s earthquakes

Venezuela’s two major earthquakes have had a devastating impact on at least six cities and reverberated across the entire country and its diaspora. Official figures, widely believed to significantly undercount the true scale of the disaster, report nearly 4,000 deaths, 16,000 injured people, and more than 30,000 displaced. The catastrophe comes as Venezuela, in the throes of a humanitarian emergency since 2014, faces one of its most challenging moments in years, amid an ongoing political crisis following the January 3 air strikes.

As expected, the volume of information circulating online has been overwhelming. To help readers navigate it, Global Voices has compiled a list of Venezuelan journalists, local media outlets, volunteers, rescuers, activists, and vetted creators who are either reporting directly from affected communities or providing valuable information, practical guidance, and analysis from within the Venezuelan diaspora.

Read more: Citizens lead relief efforts after major twin quakes in Venezuela

Following events through local sources matters, particularly in moments of political uncertainty and social upheaval. Venezuelan journalists and community organizations are often best positioned to understand the local context, document the disaster’s impact, and amplify the voices of survivors. International media and humanitarian organizations play an essential role as well, but this guide prioritizes Venezuelan reporters and organizers working on international teams, and with direct knowledge of and connections to the unfolding situation.

From ground zero: La Guaira

Journalists in Venezuela are covering the earthquake under challenging conditions. Those reporting from ground zero in La Guaira have had to balance the demands of daily coverage with logistical challenges, humanitarian needs, physical risks, and an environment where increased military presence has historically created obstacles for independent reporting.

Despite these challenges, Venezuelan journalists and media outlets have continued to provide essential information from the affected areas, documenting the impact of the disaster, the experiences of survivors, and the response from authorities and communities.

Among them is independent outlet Venezueling, led by Nicole Kolster and Adriana Núñez, which has provided extensive on-the-ground reporting through videos, podcasts, and field coverage. Núñez is also collaborating with Armando.info, an investigative outlet focused on corruption in Venezuela, which has examined irregularities surrounding social housing projects in La Guaira.



Helena Carpio, a Venezuelan journalist and photographer who contributes to The Washington Post, has brought her long experience covering humanitarian emergencies, environment and human rights to earthquake reporting. Dannielly Rodríguez, a human rights defender and journalist, has traveled to La Guaira every day since the earthquake and reports on humanitarian aid for The New Humanitarian. El Estímulo has produced extensive video coverage from Caracas and La Guaira, focusing on the human impact of the disaster with daily updates and stories from the ground.

Other journalists documenting the aftermath include Vanessa Davies (Contrapunto) who also covered the 1999 La Guaira floods; Osmary Hernández (CNN en Español, who also reports in English); independent journalist Maryorin Méndez, who has closely followed the collapse of buildings, rescue efforts, rubble removal, and the state’s response; Nadeska Noriega Ávila (El Pitazo), La Guaira correspondent and longtime resident; and Génesis Carrero and Yohana Marra (Crónica Uno), veteran journalists covering the disaster from the ground. Carrero has also supported fellow journalists through the Venezuelan journalism union by helping provide access to water, internet connection, and phone charging.

Outlets like Cazadores de Fake News, Probox, Tal Cual, Noticias Sin Filtro, and La TV Calle have also provided daily news and updates, fact-checking, social media monitoring, and impact analysis on the earthquakes.

Fabiola Ferrero, Gaby Oráa, Andrea Hernández, Adrián Naranjo, Freisy González, Román Camacho, Rayner Peña, and Diko Betancourt, are also great photographers to follow right now.

Together, these reporters and media organizations are offering critical firsthand coverage at a moment when reliable information is essential.

Understanding the earthquakes: Science, risks, and environmental aftershocks

Understanding the environmental and geological consequences of the earthquake requires listening to experts who can explain not only what happened, but also what risks may emerge in the aftermath.

Karen Brewer-Carías has used her platforms to educate thousands of followers about conservation, ecosystems, and the importance of protecting Venezuela’s natural environments. Following the earthquake, she has highlighted concerns about potential impacts on La Guaira and the Ávila mountain range near Caracas, warning about the long-term environmental consequences of disposing earthquake debris into the sea.

Journalist Shirley Varnagy has focused on bringing expert voices into the conversation, interviewing specialists from Venezuela and across the region, including civil engineers, seismologists, environmental experts, and geophysicists.

Among those featured is Venezuelan geophysicist Raúl Estévez, who has discussed longstanding concerns about seismic risks in the country, including warnings that a major earthquake could occur in western Venezuela. Varnagy has also interviewed specialists analyzing infrastructure, environmental impacts, and disaster preparedness.

Geologist Osiris de León has provided a regional perspective, discussing the lessons this disaster offers for the Dominican Republic and the wider Caribbean, while addressing questions about seismic risk, preparedness, and recovery.

If you’d like to explore Venezuela’s seismic history in greater depth, several studies provide valuable context for understanding the country’s earthquake risk.

After the 1999 Vargas Tragedy, Japanese and Venezuelan researchers conducted geological surveys, seismic investigations, and hazard maps to identify the most vulnerable areas along the northern coast. A later study, the Caracas Seismic Microzoning Project (2005–2009), analyzed soil conditions, seismic activity, and expected earthquake impacts across the capital, identifying areas at greater seismic risk and offering recommendations for disaster preparedness and urban planning.

Aftermath: Missing persons, humanitarian aid and relief efforts

After the first hours of emergency response, thousands of families are left facing difficult questions: Where are their loved ones? Who is receiving assistance? How will communities recover?

Tracking missing persons and humanitarian support has become a crucial part of the earthquake response. Venezuela Te Busca is one of several initiatives helping families share and search for information about people who remain unaccounted for.

At the same time, organizations and experts are monitoring the delivery of aid and warning about the challenges ahead. Transparencia Venezuela created Ruta de Ayuda Humanitaria, a platform that follows humanitarian assistance efforts and provides information about available support. Susana Raffalli, an expert in food security and humanitarian emergencies, has explained how the earthquake could deepen existing vulnerabilities in a country already facing significant humanitarian needs.

Journalists have also documented the realities of the aftermath. El País has reported from affected communities, covering rescue efforts led by families and neighbors, as well as questions surrounding institutional response. During interviews conducted in the first 72 hours after the earthquake, journalists reported hearing widespread concerns from survivors about limited access to official rescue and emergency services, underscoring the importance of community-led response efforts.

In the aftermath of a disaster, some of the greatest impacts are often felt by communities whose needs are already overlooked. Several organizations are working to ensure that older adults, women, children, and other vulnerable groups are not forgotten in the earthquake response.

Convite has been documenting and supporting older adults in Venezuela, a population that has faced significant challenges during the country’s prolonged humanitarian emergency and now faces additional risks after the earthquake.

Redsónadoras has provided coverage from several affected cities from a gender perspective, while also supporting response efforts on the ground. Its members are helping coordinate initiatives to ensure that women affected by the disaster have access to menstrual hygiene kits and other essential supplies.

Cecodap focuses on children’s rights and has been providing information about how the earthquake is affecting children in Venezuela, a population already vulnerable due to years of humanitarian challenges and human rights concerns. The organization also offers guidance for journalists and organizations on how to report on affected children without exposing them or causing further harm.