What the world misses when it doesn’t understand statelessness

By Christy Chitengu

This editorial was written by Christy Chitengu at The Global Movement Against Statelessness (GMAS). GMAS is a content partner of Global Voices. This post is part of Global Voices’ July 2026 Spotlight series, “Statelessness.” This series offers insight into the issue of statelessness and how it hinders people’s freedom of movement, educational opportunities, political access, and more. You can support this coverage by donating here.

There is a moment that many stateless people know well.

It comes when someone asks for a passport, a birth certificate, a national ID card, or proof of nationality. For most people, these are routine documents, bureaucratic details of modern life. For a stateless person, that simple request can unravel into a conversation far more complicated than anyone expects.

You find yourself explaining.

You explain that no, you are not a foreigner. No, you are not necessarily a refugee. No, you may not have crossed any borders. No, you may not have another country that claims you. You explain that despite being born somewhere, growing up somewhere, speaking the language, and belonging to a community, no state recognizes you as its citizen.

Then comes the silence.

Sometimes it is confusion. Sometimes disbelief. Often, it is the realization that the person in front of you has never heard of statelessness at all.

As someone directly affected by statelessness, I have experienced these conversations throughout my life. They reveal something important: Even though statelessness affects millions of people around the world, it remains largely invisible. It exists in the shadows of public awareness, frequently misunderstood and often conflated with migration, displacement, or refugeehood. While these issues can overlap, statelessness is its own reality, one with distinct causes, consequences, and histories. Yet too often, those distinctions disappear from public narratives.

When the Global Movement Against Statelessness and Global Voices came together to develop this Spotlight, we encountered that invisibility again.

Global Voices reaches audiences far beyond the circles where statelessness is usually discussed. Its readers include journalists, activists, researchers, community leaders, students, and everyday people seeking to understand the world through the experiences of others. As we began planning this collaboration, it became clear that many readers would be encountering the word “statelessness” for the first time.

That realization stayed with me.

For years, many of us within the statelessness movement have focused on advocacy, legal reform, policy discussions, and community organizing. We have worked tirelessly to change laws, improve access to rights, and challenge systems that exclude people from citizenship. Yet somewhere along the way, we also began assuming a shared understanding that often did not exist. We were speaking to policymakers, international organizations, legal experts, and fellow advocates. We were speaking to people already familiar with the issue.

We were, in many ways, speaking to the converted.

But what happens when the broader public does not know the problem exists?

How can people support solutions to statelessness if they have never heard the stories? How can they understand its urgency if the issue itself remains hidden? How can they appreciate what citizenship means to those denied it if they never hear directly from those living without it?

These questions became the foundation of this Spotlight.

At its heart, this series is an invitation. An invitation to pause and listen to voices that are often excluded from mainstream conversations. An invitation to move beyond legal definitions and policy language and meet the people living these realities every day.

Because statelessness is often described through technical terms, nationality laws, citizenship frameworks, legal identity systems, and registration procedures. These dimensions matter. They shape people’s lives in profound ways. But legal language alone cannot capture what statelessness feels like. It cannot fully describe the anxiety of not knowing whether you will be able to continue your education. It cannot express the frustration of being blocked from opportunities because you cannot present the documents that others take for granted. It cannot explain what it means to repeatedly prove your existence, your belonging, or your worth to institutions that refuse to recognize you.

Nor can it capture the quieter losses.

The feeling of being told, directly or indirectly, that you do not belong. The uncertainty that follows you into adulthood. The psychological burden of navigating systems designed without you in mind. The experience of watching your community, your family, your history, and your identity being questioned because of a status over which you have little control.

And yet, if there is one thing I hope readers take from this series, it is that stateless people are far more than the challenges they face.

Too often, stories about marginalized communities focus exclusively on suffering. While it is necessary to acknowledge injustice, it is equally important to recognize agency. Across the world, stateless people are organizing, mobilizing, creating, leading, and advocating. They are building movements, supporting one another, documenting their histories, and challenging the systems that exclude them.

This is something I have witnessed firsthand through the Global Movement Against Statelessness.

In recent years, I have had the privilege of connecting with activists and leaders from different regions whose experiences of statelessness are shaped by distinct histories, cultures, and political contexts. Some live in countries where discriminatory nationality laws continue to prevent entire communities from obtaining citizenship. Others navigate the legacies of colonialism, conflict, state succession, or administrative exclusion. Their circumstances differ, but their stories share common themes of resilience, dignity, and determination.

Again and again, I have been struck not by what stateless people lack, but by what they continue to build despite the barriers before them.

This Spotlight reflects that reality.

The stories featured here span countries, regions, and experiences. They explore the systems that create and perpetuate statelessness, but they also illuminate the creativity and resistance emerging from affected communities. They demonstrate that statelessness is not a distant or isolated issue. It is intertwined with questions of identity, belonging, human rights, technology, governance, and power. It asks us to consider who is recognized, who is excluded, and who gets to participate fully in society.

These are not abstract questions.

They shape the lives of millions of people every day.

As you read through this Spotlight, I encourage you to approach these stories with curiosity and openness. Some may challenge assumptions. Others may reveal realities you have never encountered before. Many will remind us that behind every discussion about citizenship, documentation, and legal status are human beings seeking the same things most people want: security, dignity, opportunity, recognition, and a place to belong.

Visibility alone will not end statelessness. But invisibility has allowed it to persist for far too long.

This Spotlight is one small effort to change that. Not by speaking about stateless people, but by creating space for stateless people and those closely connected to affected communities to speak for themselves.

Because understanding begins with listening.

And perhaps, through these stories, more people will come to understand that statelessness is not merely the absence of citizenship. It is a question of humanity, belonging, and whether the world is willing to recognize people as they recognize themselves.

That recognition is where change begins.