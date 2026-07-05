Online visibility becomes currency for young Cameroonians

By Julienne Honba

In Cameroon, having an online presence has become a real economic opportunity for many young people. Between university studies, part-time jobs, and social media content creation, they successfully juggle multiple activities to diversify their income sources.

Ring light, check. Microphone, check. Camera, ready to shoot. Every morning, 25-year-old Emily Bougem goes through her equipment one final time before recording content for her online audience. For the past four years, this has been part of her daily routine. But Bougem has two occupations. As a university student, she is expected to be on campus by 7:30 a.m. Yet her days often begin much earlier.

At exactly 3:30 a.m., her alarm rings, marking the start of what she calls “a class before a class.” Inside the four walls of her small studio in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde, she carefully reviews videos recorded the previous day. Editing comes next. Through her online brand, EmiBougs services, she shares tutorials and productivity tips, particularly on Microsoft Office tools and digital logistics, as well as voiceovers

For Bougem, content creation is more than a hobby. She told Global Voices:

The job market is saturated. If I ever want a chance at securing a stable job, I have to make myself known. I need connections. But more importantly, I need money. What other option do I have besides making use of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram? All it takes is data and a little courage.

Her reasoning reflects a growing trend among young Cameroonians. In a country where formal employment opportunities remain limited, social media platforms are increasingly viewed as investments rather than distractions. The country’s more than 12 million internet users and nearly 6 million social media users illustrate the expanding role of digital platforms in everyday life.

For many young Cameroonians, online visibility has become an economic asset. One of them is 28-year-old Florent Marius Ngah, better known online as “Dylan Comedy.” A content creator and comedian, he began posting videos in 2020 simply for entertainment. He explains to Global Voices:

At first, it was not professional at all. I was just creating content for fun. Things changed around 2022 when I started earning money from it. That is when I began to take it seriously.

Today, Marius Ngah considers social media an important part of his professional life. Although he acknowledges that content creation alone rarely provides a stable income in Cameroon, online visibility has created opportunities that would otherwise have remained inaccessible. He says:

What brings income are partnerships, advertising and collaborations. If you are not visible, your content cannot reach people and those opportunities do not come.

For him, visibility weighs more than popularity. It has allowed him to meet influential personalities, build professional relationships and access spaces he never imagined entering.

I have met people I never thought I would sit with. Some of them have become very close friends.

The rise of content creators, influencers, and digital entrepreneurs illustrates a broader transformation of youth employment in Cameroon. Traditional job hunting is gradually being complemented, and sometimes replaced, by digital networking, personal branding, and content monetization.

Facebook remains by far the dominant social media platform in Cameroon. It accounted for approximately 86 percent of social media traffic in April 2026, making it the country’s primary platform for communication, entertainment, information sharing and business promotion. However, widespread use does not necessarily translate into professional use. While Facebook dominates everyday social media activity, platforms such as LinkedIn are increasingly attracting young people seeking internships, employment opportunities, and professional visibility.

This distinction emerged from an informal WhatsApp survey conducted in May 2026 among 30 students at the University of Yaounde I, in Cameroon. Although the survey was not intended to be representative of all Cameroonian students, it provides insight into the professional networking habits of this particular group. Among the respondents, 27 identified LinkedIn as their preferred platform for internships, jobs, and professional opportunities, while three selected WhatsApp. None cited Facebook, Instagram, or X as their main platform for career-related opportunities. The findings suggest that although Facebook remains the country’s most widely used social network, LinkedIn may increasingly be viewed by some university students as a dedicated space for professional networking and career development.

The rise of cyberbullying and digital fraud

Nevertheless, the same platforms that create professional opportunities can also expose them to vulnerability. The dangers of sharing personal information online are always present. Dylan Comedy says:

Nothing in life comes easy. If I want something, I have to take risks.

These risks range from identity theft and account hacking to cyberbullying and online scams. Ndjakomo, now 23 years old, remembers the day her Instagram account was compromised, two years ago:

The person who hacked my account used my identity to ask my followers for financial assistance. I was too young to know how to handle the situation.

Bidias, another victim, fell into what appeared to be a professional trap.

I received an email that looked like a response to a job application. I clicked on the link and before I understood what was happening, all the accounts connected to my email address had been hacked. LinkedIn, Facebook, everything.

Their experiences are far from isolated. Cyberbullying and digital fraud have become growing concerns worldwide. According to a UNICEF survey conducted among young people across 30 countries, one in three young people reported having experienced online bullying, while nearly three-quarters identified social media platforms as the most common spaces where such incidents occur.

In Cameroon, authorities have introduced measures to improve cybersecurity and digital literacy. The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications regularly promotes safer internet practices through awareness campaigns and digital education initiatives.

The country has also taken steps to strengthen the protection of personal data through Law No. 2024/017, adopted in 2024. The legislation establishes rules governing the collection, storage, and use of personal data and seeks to provide greater protection for citizens against the misuse of their information in the digital space.

Yet experts argue that legislation alone cannot eliminate online threats. The rapid expansion of digital connectivity means that new opportunities are often accompanied by new vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity specialists and digital rights advocates maintain that while legal and institutional frameworks are essential, continuous public awareness and education remain key to reducing online risks.

Michel Boris Affah Ebengue is a 29-year-old industrial engineer. He is also the founder of Futura Tutoring, an educational agency based in Yaounde, Cameroon. Futura Tutoring specializes in academic guidance and examination preparation. As a young entrepreneur who regularly recruits staff, he believes that social media has become an important gateway to professional opportunities, but warns against equating visibility with employability. He says:

Social media can open doors, but it is skills, qualifications and the ability to create value that allow people to walk through them.

For him, social media is an invaluable professional tool. But it is something that should complement, rather than replace, competence. He concludes:

Online platforms are an excellent tool, but they can never replace training and the continuous development of skills.

LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X have transformed the way young people connect, search for employment and build professional identities. Visibility has become a form of capital. One that can open doors, attract opportunities, and generate income. Yet the same visibility that offers hope also demands exposure. For these young Cameroonians, the pursuit of opportunity now means navigating a digital world where every click can create a connection or a risk.