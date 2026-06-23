Malaysian government replaces the term ‘LGBT’ with ‘deviant culture’

This post is part of Global Voices’ June 2026 Spotlight series, “Gender Diversity.” This series offers insight into gender diversity and how it is being threatened, protected, and preserved around the world. You can support this coverage by donating here.

A Malaysian official said the government will stop using the term “LGBT” and instead will replace it with “budaya songsang,” which means “deviant culture” in Malay, reflecting the intensified discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ members in the country.

During a Parliament session in February, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli said that discontinuing the use of the term will influence online algorithms and thus prevent the “normalization” of LGBTQ+ culture.

“The more we utter, write, or state it (the term LGBT), the more ‘pop-out’ content related to it will appear. Without realizing it, we are promoting the culture unknowingly,” she said.

Despite having a Muslim-majority population, Malaysia is known for its moderate approach in implementing Islamic laws. However, in recent years, Muslim hardliners have been aggressive in pushing for the strict enforcement and integration of Islamic teachings in governance.

This has resulted in frequent attacks targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Justice for Sisters reported that in 2025 alone, around 307 LGBTQ+ individuals were arrested under both federal and state laws. An Amnesty International report showed that between 2020 and May 2025, 13 publications with LGBTQ+ themes or content were banned. It also noted that nearly 48 percent of LGBTQ+ respondents reported having to tone down or self-censor their views due to safety and security concerns.

A wellness program for LGBTQ+ members was forced to cancel the activity in January after it was reported to the police and authorities for allegedly promoting “deviant sexual behavior.” During the same month, the Selangor Sultan imposed a ban on all “LGBTQ+ activities.”

In a statement, Justice for Sisters criticized the decision to replace the LGBTQ+ term and called it a “dangerous escalation of state-sponsored misinformation and hostility towards LGBT people.”

The term budaya songsang dehumanizes LGBT people, fuels misinformation, and reinforces the dangerous belief that LGBT people should be ‘corrected.’ It contributes directly to violence, discrimination, and violations of dignity and equality under Articles 5 and 8 of the Federal Constitution.

Amnesty International Malaysia’s campaigner Qistina Johari warned that the new term could legitimize and amplify hate and discrimination directed towards the LGBTQ+ community.

We strongly condemn this appalling decision by the government. When public officials label LGBTI people as ‘deviant,’ they are not upholding morality — they are legitimizing hate and discrimination against a highly vulnerable group. Words from those in power carry weight and real-world consequences.

In an article written for East Asia Forum, Vilashini Somiah, a senior lecturer in the Gender Studies Program of the Universiti Malaya, noted that the government’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim could be seeking to “placate conservative Islamist coalition partners ahead of the general election.”

His government is navigating a complex environment in which securing its political base may outweigh human rights commitments. Ethno-religious pressure has pushed his fragile coalition away from reform, and scapegoating the queer community carries little electoral cost and can be deployed as diversion or as demonstration of moral authority.

Anwar, a former leader of the opposition, rose to power by proposing a reform agenda, but critics have expressed dismay over his failure to fulfill his campaign promises.

Posting on social media, X user Elsie Low pointed out the distorted focus on policing identity rather than combating corruption in the bureaucracy.

So Malaysia is officially replacing ‘LGBT’ with ‘deviant culture’ to ‘prevent normalization.’ Funny how we don’t see that same energy for corruption. When did bribery become part of our ‘standard’ culture while identity becomes ‘deviant’?

Channel News Asia interviewed Mitch Yusof of SEED, a group for the transgender community, about how they are adjusting to the heightened surveillance and threats coming from the government and its conservative supporters.

We’re more thoughtful in how we say things … from how we describe programs publicly to the language we use on social media and how sensitive information is shared. It helps us stay in control and avoid unnecessary risk. There is a stronger internal emphasis on risk awareness among staff and community members, so that everyone understands the landscape we are operating in.

Despite the concerns raised by human rights groups, authorities continued to conduct raids targeting the LGBTQ+ community. In May, police detained 51 men in a Kuala Lumpur hotel raid for allegedly participating in a “drug-fuelled gay party.”