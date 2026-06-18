Can the Special Seats Bill deliver the gender parity Nigeria needs?

Hundreds of women rallied in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, on June 11, urging lawmakers to pass the Special Seats Bill (also known as the Reserved Seats Bill), a constitutional amendment designed to tackle the severe underrepresentation of women in parliament.

Despite comprising 50 percent of Nigeria’s population, women hold just 4.5 percent of seats in the National Assembly. Nigeria consistently ranks near the bottom globally and in Africa in terms of women’s parliamentary representation.

The proposed law seeks to create 37 additional seats reserved exclusively for female candidates in both the Senate and House of Representatives (one per state plus the Federal Capital Territory), as well as three dedicated seats per state assembly. These new positions, to be contested only by women in general elections, are framed as temporary affirmative action to advance gender parity and inclusive governance.

Why some advocates support the passage of the bill

Ifebuchechukwu Francisca Edeh, a gender and youth advocate and founder of the Touch to Heal initiative, told Global Voices that structural barriers have prevented women from achieving meaningful representation in existing political processes.

For much of the country’s modern history, access to political representation in Nigeria has been systematically denied to women. There are structural barriers such as discriminatory laws, cultural norms, marriage, and economic disadvantages. Without interventions, the cycle of exclusion continues. Special seats are not permanent solutions; they are transitional mechanisms to dismantle systemic barriers. Once equity is achieved, the need for such measures diminishes.

The proposal is not emerging in a vacuum. For years, women’s groups, civil society organizations, and some lawmakers have pushed for reforms aimed at increasing female political participation. Previous efforts, including gender-related constitutional amendments and political party commitments, have yielded limited results.

Yet, supporters of the bill remain hopeful. Esther Ogbomo, a podcaster in Abuja, told Global Voices that she’s optimistic the bill will be passed into law.

I believe the Special Seats Bill has a good chance of being passed because there is increasing recognition of the need to improve women’s representation in politics. With continued advocacy, public support, and commitment from lawmakers, the bill could help address the significant gender gap in political leadership. While challenges remain, the growing conversation around inclusion and equitable representation makes me cautiously optimistic about its passage.

African countries that have adopted quota systems or reserved seats for women, such as Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa, have significantly higher levels of female representation in legislative bodies.

Criticisms of the Special Seats Bill

Critics, however, question whether reserved seats are the appropriate solution. Christopher Olusa, a youth advocate and public speaker, believes that the special seats bill is unnecessary.

He told Global Voices:

It is not supposed to be a matter of gender but the needs of the constituents. We have the right in our current democracy to elect whoever we want, regardless of gender, so the special seats bill now creates the opinion that seats should be handed to people just because they’re women. Another reason I do not support the bill is that we’re at a time where a lot of people, including myself, want a reduction in the cost of governance, even eliminating one of the chambers. The bicameral system of legislature is expensive, so creating special seats is like adding to the burden, and I don’t believe that it might provide efficient results. I am also not convinced that when seats are created because of gender, that if or when these people get elected, they will not be regarded as equal to other elected politicians.

The Special Seats Bill currently remains at the committee stage in the National Assembly, where it is scheduled for voting/clause-by-clause consideration on July 7, with advocates continuing to push for its passage before the end of the current legislative term.