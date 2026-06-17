Support Global Voices’ Spotlight: Statelessness

Statelessness is a profound yet often overlooked human rights issue that affects millions of people around the world. To be stateless is to exist without recognition as a citizen by any country, limiting access to basic rights such as education, healthcare, employment, and legal protection. Despite its far-reaching impacts, statelessness remains underreported and frequently misunderstood, with the voices of those directly affected too often sidelined.

Across regions, stateless communities experience layered forms of exclusion and discrimination, shaped by histories of migration, conflict, colonial legacies, and evolving citizenship laws. In many cases, statelessness is reinforced by administrative systems, including digital identity frameworks, that can further entrench inequality rather than resolve it. At the same time, those living with statelessness continue to organise, advocate, and lead efforts toward recognition, justice, and belonging.

Mainstream coverage often overlooks these lived realities or frames statelessness through narrow legal or policy lenses. Through this spotlight, Global Voices, in collaboration with the Global Movement Against Statelessness (GMAS), seeks to centre the voices, experiences, and leadership of people directly impacted by statelessness.

Drawing from our global network, this spotlight brings together diverse perspectives that explore the realities of statelessness, the systems that perpetuate it, and the movements working to dismantle it. We aim to highlight not only the challenges, but also the resilience, resistance, and visions for change emerging from affected communities worldwide.

There are many stories still to be told, and resources to support this work remain limited. As global funding constraints deepen, it becomes increasingly difficult to sustain reporting on issues like statelessness, at a time when such coverage is more urgent than ever. Donate now to help us continue amplifying these vital perspectives and bringing greater visibility to the fight to end statelessness worldwide.

Donate to our “Statelessness” Spotlight issue, and get more of the coverage you value!

Learn more about Global Voices Spotlights.

Rewards

Each individual donation of $25 or more will receive an eBook copy of the full Spotlight issue once it’s complete.

Stretch goals (cumulative)

$1,000: An additional Undertones column analyzing narrative trends — we have more ideas for fascinating narrative analysis stories than we can produce at our current budget, help us add another one!

$1,500: An additional online panel, bringing together experts, journalists, and analysts to discuss an aspect of the theme!

$3,000: A podcast including follow-up interviews with editors and contributors, highlighting some of the most interesting stories in the Spotlight issue).

$10,000: An additional article from each of our regions. Most of our editors have far more article ideas on this topic than they can complete in their paid hours. Help us pay them more, and you get more fantastic insights into gender diversity!

$15,000: Surprise! Based on the topic and our learnings from it so far, we’ll choose an add-on that we think will add the most to our understanding of the Spotlight theme.

Any funds that don’t make it to a stretch goal level will still be used to support the Global Voices newsroom!

You can also support additional translation of all of our stories by donating to Lingua.