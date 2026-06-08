Migrant workers in the Gulf states: They came to build cities, not to be buried in them

By Noorudeen Veetykadan

In March this year, life in the Gulf began to feel unusually fragile.

News alerts interrupted ordinary evenings. Rumours travelled faster than reassurance. Missiles, drones, airspace closures, and political tensions suddenly became part of everyday conversations. For many families living in the region, especially migrants far away from their homelands, uncertainty settled quietly into daily life.

Even simple routines changed. People stepped outside more cautiously. Parents followed the news more closely. Phone calls home became longer, softer, heavier.

From our apartment window in Doha, I would often see workers gathered in small groups after long shifts. Men in faded uniforms, their faces marked by heat, dust, and exhaustion. Some sat on pavements. Some leaned silently against construction barriers. Others rested on curbs before heading back to crowded accommodations after building cities they may never truly belong to.

My younger daughter, Maryam, watched them carefully.

“Are they tired after working all day?” she asked.

“Do they miss their families?”

Then, after overhearing fragments of conversations about conflict and uncertainty, her questions deepened.

“Are those workers, security officers, and food delivery boys safe outside?”

I did not always have answers.

But her questions stayed with me.

Children notice what adults often overlook. They see the delivery rider waiting at a traffic signal. The cleaner sweeping empty corridors in silent buildings. The security guard standing alone outside even after midnight. Their world has not yet been divided into categories of importance and invisibility.

And perhaps that is why her questions unsettled me.

Because behind every construction helmet, every delivery bike, every maintenance uniform in the Gulf, there is usually another story unfolding somewhere far away. That is of a mother waiting for a phone call, a wife carrying responsibilities alone, children receiving a father’s love through video calls and the whole family getting dependent on money transfers.

Most migrant workers do not leave home searching for luxury. They leave searching for relief.

Relief from debt.

From unemployment.

From hunger.

From the slow suffocation of poverty.

They come from villages and small towns across Asia and Africa where opportunities are scarce and survival itself demands sacrifice. They carry photographs in worn wallets and promises in tired hearts. Some dream of educating a daughter. Some hope to build a modest house. Some simply want their parents to grow old without financial fear.

They come to the Gulf to build.

To raise towers from sand.

To lay roads like ribbons across deserts.

To clean glass buildings that touch the clouds.

To deliver comfort to homes while living far away from their own.

But many never imagined that they could also become victims of conflicts that were never theirs.

In recent strikes across the region, many migrant workers were among those who lost their lives. Some died quietly, without headlines large enough to hold their stories. A few lines in the news. A brief mention of casualties. Then the world moved on.

But somewhere far away, families did not move on. A mother collapsed hearing that the son who crossed oceans to support her would now return in a coffin. A wife stared at a silent phone, waiting for a call that would never come again. Children too young to understand geopolitics suddenly learned the meaning of permanent absence.

For many migrant families, the worker is not just a breadwinner. He is the bridge holding the entire family above poverty. One salary often feeds parents, educates siblings, pays debts, supports children, and sustains entire households spread across continents.

When such a worker dies, it is not one life that collapses.

It is many.

And what makes the tragedy even heavier is its cruel irony.

These workers came to build cities, not to be buried beneath them.

They came carrying tools, not weapons.

Dreams, not danger.

Hope, not hatred.

Yet in moments of conflict, they become the most vulnerable people under the same sky. When missiles cross borders and drones dominate headlines, powerful nations speak the language of strategy. Ordinary workers speak the language of survival. Delivery riders still ride through uncertain streets. Construction workers still climb scaffolding beneath uneasy skies. Security guards still stand through long shifts while their families back home watch frightening news coverage and wonder if their loved ones are safe.

The world often speaks about war through maps, military calculations, and political speeches. But ordinary people experience conflict differently.

Conflict arrives as interrupted sleep.

As anxious phone calls.

As mothers refreshing news feeds with trembling hands.

As children asking questions adults cannot answer.

As workers pretending calm while carrying invisible fear.

The tragedy of modern conflict is not limited to battlefields. Its shadows travel far beyond borders. They slip quietly into kitchens, classrooms, labour camps, and family conversations. Even places untouched by direct violence begin carrying the emotional weight of uncertainty.

And in these moments, migrant workers become the most invisible witnesses of all.

They build cities they may never fully belong to.

They strengthen economies that may never know their names.

They spend their youth constructing towers, roads, airports, malls, and stadiums while their own families continue living thousands of kilometres away.

Yet when uncertainty arrives, they remain among the most exposed, economically fragile, emotionally isolated, and socially unseen.

Maryam’s questions reminded me of something simple but uncomfortable: empathy often survives more naturally in children than in adults. Adults become distracted by politics, nationality, religion, and ideology. Children still see human beings first.

A worker is not a nationality to them.

A delivery rider is not background scenery.

A security guard is not invisible.

They are simply people who might be tired, lonely, worried, or afraid.

Perhaps the world would look different if more of us learned to see people the way children do.

Not through passports.

Not through professions.

Not through power.

But through shared human vulnerability.

The skies above the Gulf may eventually grow quiet again. News cycles will move on. Headlines will change. But somewhere, there are homes that will never fully recover from these conflicts.

Homes where children will grow up with photographs instead of fathers.

Homes where old parents will continue waiting for footsteps that will never return.

Homes where unfinished dreams will sit silently beside unopened suitcases.

And so, this is also a tribute…

To the workers who left home carrying hope in small bags and responsibility in heavy hearts.

To the men who mixed concrete under burning suns, cleaned towers they could never afford to enter, delivered food while missing meals with their own families, and spent their youth building cities for others.

To those who crossed seas to build lives, but returned only as memories.

May they never be reduced to statistics buried beneath political headlines.

May their labour be remembered with dignity.

May their sacrifices be spoken of with humanity.

And may the world never forget this painful truth:

They came to build cities, not to be buried beneath them.