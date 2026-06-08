Kazakhstan’s stray animal reforms reignite debate over public safety and humane policies

Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed into law the amended animal welfare regulations on May 19, shifting to a “no-return capture” model, whereby stray animals are taken to temporary holding facilities and can be euthanized if not reclaimed or adopted after the minimum holding period.

Strays without owners must be held for at least five days, while animals with potential owners can be held up to 60 days before euthanasia is allowed.

The law also tightens pet-owner responsibilities. Owners must now take all precautions to prevent their animals from harming people or property, and must pay damages if their pet injures someone.

The new bill has sparked controversy and public backlash, renewing debates over public safety, animal welfare, and government accountability.

Lawmakers versus animal welfare activists

Officials and lawmakers have defended the new amendments as necessary measures to protect people from the country’s growing stray dog problem. They note that Kazakhstan’s stray dog population has been rising despite previous efforts.

For example, legislators reported that the number of captured strays grew from about 243,574 in 2022 to 276,282 by early 2026. At the same time, official statistics show that in 2025, more than 41,000 people were treated for dog bite injuries, up from about 38,800 in 2024.

Critics of the amendments argue that the real problem is that the 2021 “responsible treatment” law, which sought to transition to a more humane animal welfare model, was never fully enforced.

Here is a YouTube video where experts discuss the new law.

Animal welfare groups (such as the KARE Foundation) maintain that the law “did not fail, it was never implemented” on the ground. They cite government figures showing that mass sterilization programs never materialized and large-scale euthanasia continued.

For instance, only 58 dogs were sterilized nationwide in 2022, while over 80,000 dogs were euthanized. By 2025, of the roughly 276,000 dogs caught, only about 13 percent were sterilized, and nearly 85 percent were put down.

In practice, activists say, captured animals were often killed quickly due to overcrowded or underfunded shelters, rather than held for adoption as intended.

In Almaty, the largest city and former capital, city data backs up these concerns. The municipal veterinary service reported 6,169 animal bite cases in 2025, but only 652 of those involved stray dogs.

In other words, about 10 percent of bites were by strays, while most came from owned pets roaming off-leash or uncontained.

Activists use this information to argue that making pet owners more accountable and expanding shelter capacity would be more effective than euthanasia.

As one of the campaign’s core arguments states, killing will not solve a systemic problem, because “when cruelty is written into law, silence turns into complicity.”

Conflicting data

The debate over the amendments has revolved around such conflicting data. Supporters of the law point to the stubbornly high number of strays and occasional news reports of serious attacks.

For example, a widely publicized incident in June 2025 involved a 10-year-old boy who was severely injured in a dog attack by two fighting dogs in the village of Zhalpaksay in the southern Almaty region. A passerby had to shoot the dogs to save the child.

Lawmakers say cases like this — and the high national bite totals — show that the current policy “has not solved the task” of reducing danger on city streets.

Animal rights advocates respond that many of the cited attacks were actually by owned dogs or occurred where sterilization programs did not exist. They emphasize the audit data: nationwide, only a tiny fraction of dogs were ever neutered.

According to their analysis, sterilization never reached the required 70 percent coverage, so no population decline was achieved.

On the contrary, the audit shows the earlier law led to more dogs being killed, not fewer. In the activists’ narrative, the problem is “irresponsible ownership” and poor municipal follow-through. They point to the Almaty bite figures as evidence that simply culling strays won’t fix the public safety problem.

Instead, they say, authorities should properly fund shelters, foster and adoption programs, and a national dog registry to keep track of pets.

What happens next?

With the amendments now signed, the question is how they will work in practice. The law explicitly assigns maslikhats and akimats (local government bodies) responsibility for carrying out animal population control. It also clarifies that any decision to euthanize a dog must be approved by a veterinarian’s certificate.

In effect, the new measures will come down to how each region implements them. Many animal rights groups stress the need for transparency. One civic watchdog noted that strong public oversight will be critical, since “expanded euthanasia practices” will now largely be in the hands of local officials.

The public debate has highlighted deep divisions. One journalist observed that the law’s passage “provoked a massive public reaction” — over 115,000 people had publicly opposed the amendments by May 2026.

Animal welfare and humane organizations warned that the new norms “may lead to large-scale euthanasia” not only of truly homeless animals but even of pets whose owners fail to claim them. They cited data showing the previous animal protection law was largely ignored in most regions.

Here is a YouTube video discussing the implications of the new law.

Supporters counter that without such reforms, the stray population will only grow.

In any case, many commentators see the episode as evidence of Kazakhstan’s burgeoning civic engagement: social media campaigns have forced legislators to explain the policy in unprecedented detail.

At the presidential level, Tokayev has signaled a balanced approach. His office noted that while the law is intended to improve public health, it does not sanction cruelty. Tokayev has publicly urged citizens to “treat animals humanely” and vowed “zero tolerance” for abuse.

Whether the formal changes will actually increase safety or mostly codify existing culling practices will depend on how strictly the new rules are applied. Many veterinarians, volunteers, and pet owners will be watching closely as the amendments take effect.