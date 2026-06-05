Gender diversity under pressure: Resistance, community, and the politics of belonging

This post is part of Global Voices’ June 2026 Spotlight series, “Gender Diversity.” This series offers insight into gender diversity and how it is being threatened, protected, and preserved around the world. You can support this coverage by donating here.

Gender has become one of the defining political battlegrounds of our time.

Across continents, debates about gender identity, bodily autonomy, sexuality, healthcare, family structures, education, sports, and public participation have moved from the margins of political discourse to its very center. Yet rather than expanding rights and protections, many governments, institutions, and powerful actors are increasingly using gender as a tool for political polarization, stigma, control, and criminalization.

Today, gender-diverse people, women, LGBTQ+ communities, and other sexually marginalized groups find themselves confronting growing efforts to criminalize, censor, or restrict fundamental aspects of their lives. Access to gender-affirming healthcare is under attack globally. Gender-based violence continues at alarming rates. LGBTQ+ communities face renewed discrimination and harassment. Hard-won rights that once appeared secure are being challenged, rolled back, or reframed as threats to society itself.

The consequences are visible in nearly every space we inhabit.

Many LGBTQ+ people report feeling increasingly unsafe in public spaces. Professional environments remain shaped by inequalities that disproportionately affect women. Institutions across the world continue to lack meaningful protections for gender-diverse individuals. Meanwhile, digital platforms that promised connection and empowerment have become contradictory spaces: Places where communities can organize and find solidarity, but also where harassment, misinformation, surveillance, and algorithmic censorship often flourish.

The growing backlash against gender diversity is not occurring in isolation. It is closely linked to the rise of authoritarian and ultraconservative movements worldwide. Narratives once confined to specific political or religious contexts now travel rapidly across borders, becoming part of a global playbook used to oppose feminist movements, LGBTQ+ rights, comprehensive sexuality education, reproductive justice, and efforts to address gender-based violence.

One of the clearest examples is the spread of the term “gender ideology.” Originally popularized by conservative religious actors, including the Vatican, in the late 1990s, the phrase has evolved into a powerful political export used to frame gender equality, sexual rights, and bodily autonomy as threats to tradition, family values, and national identity. Since entering mainstream political discourse, it has been deployed to undermine rights related to privacy, health, expression, education, and self-determination for women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people.

The term has become increasingly influential in contemporary politics. Upon taking office in January 2025, United States President Donald Trump issued an executive order entitled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” reflecting how these narratives have become embedded in state policy and public debate.

At the same time, structural gender inequalities remain deeply entrenched. Despite decades of progress, women continue to face significant economic disadvantages. Research consistently shows that motherhood carries substantial financial penalties, with women’s earnings often dropping dramatically after the birth of their first child. Across many countries, women remain concentrated in lower-paying sectors, perform a disproportionate share of unpaid care work, and continue to encounter barriers to advancement despite frequently achieving higher levels of education than men.

These inequalities are mirrored in media representation. Women make up more than half of the world’s population, yet their voices remain significantly underrepresented in news coverage and public discourse. The result is a public conversation about gender in which those most affected by discrimination and exclusion are often the least heard.

And yet, this is not only a story of backlash.

Across the world, communities continue to organize, create, and care for one another. Trans and non-binary people build support networks across borders and in exile. Intersex activists challenge invisibility and advocate for bodily autonomy. Indigenous and local communities recover histories of pre-colonial gender diversity that colonial systems sought to erase. Artists, writers, technologists, educators, and organizers create spaces where gender-diverse people can exist safely, tell their own stories, and imagine different futures.

Community-building remains one of the most powerful responses to repression. In digital spaces, grassroots networks share knowledge, resources, and solidarity. In neighborhoods and cultural spaces, people continue to build forms of care that institutions have often failed to provide. Through art, language, mutual aid, storytelling, and collective action, communities push back against narratives that seek to erase their existence.

This month’s theme invites us to explore these realities in all their complexity: The challenges faced by gender-diverse communities, the political forces shaping their lives, and the creative forms of resistance emerging in response.

More than ever, the voices of women, gender-diverse individuals, LGBTQ+ communities, and other sexual dissident groups are essential to understanding our world. Their experiences reveal not only the consequences of exclusion and discrimination but also the possibilities of solidarity, resilience, and transformation.

At a moment when gender is increasingly being used as a political weapon, listening to those voices is not simply an act of inclusion. It is an act of democratic necessity.