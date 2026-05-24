For most Nigeriens, France has no place in Niger

This article is part of the Civic Media Observatory, a Global Voices research branch that uses a specific methodology to study the narratives of various media ecosystems. To learn more, click here. Since this article was first published on January 22, 2024, ECOWAS lifted its sanctions against Niger on February 24, 2024, talks between AES and ECOWAS failed, and the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, remains detained.

The periods preceding and following the coup d’état in Niger on July 26, 2023, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum (in office from April 2021 to July 2023), were marked by Nigeriens’ resolve to sever all ties with France. The public’s anti-French protests and discourse reaffirmed their anticipation of breaking away from this former colonial power.

From 2020, a wave of coups d’état swept across Central and West African countries. Nine of the region’s governments were overthrown, including seven under military coups. This phenomenon ultimately hit the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023.

Pro-junta and anti-French protests

Within hours of this coup, the military leaders who seized power took steps to revoke all agreements with France. Abdourahamane Tiani, President of Niger and leader of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), and members of his government, announced the withdrawal of French troops who had been stationed in Niger since 2014. Most Nigeriens expressed their support for the military regime’s decisions, using protest chants such as: “Down with France! Get out of here, France!” (À bas la France! France dégage!). These chants resonated with the public and helped amplify Nigerien discontent. Read the full analysis here.

The protesters’ anger spared no aspect of French power in Niger, directly impacting diplomatic relations between Niger and France. On July 30, 2023, following repeated calls for the French troops’ withdrawal, young protesters stormed the French Embassy in Niger.

In this video, protesters express their frustration, chanting “Down with France!” and replacing French flags with Russian and Nigerien flags in public places. See the full analysis of this news item here:



Many young Nigeriens gave this new regime their blessing so that military leaders could lead a transitional government capable of achieving total independence and addressing the issues affecting their society: unemployment, insecurity, and corruption. Read the full analysis of this issue here.

Young people in Niger and across West Africa consider their rejection of France to be equivalent to the rejection of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional institution intended to protect their interests.

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However, in reality, it’s the heads of state that ECOWAS protects. President-dictators seeking more than two terms through constitutional coups are left unchallenged, but military leaders who seize power are treated as putschists and threatened with sanctions. ECOWAS’s silence over these constitutional coups reinforces the argument that military coups are the only way to topple dictatorial regimes.

In an analysis, Thierry Oberle, former editor-in-chief of the international desk at Le Figaro, expressed his views. According to Oberle, France has no grounds to remain in Niger combating jihadists (supporters of the Islamist and political ideology based on violence and armed terrorist attacks):

Thierry Oberle : La France doit quitter le Niger. Il y a une rupture entre les forces du Niger et les forces françaises, donc il apparaît impossible de continuer le combat contre les djihadistes à partir de ce pays.

Thierry Oberle: France must withdraw from Niger. There has been a breakdown in relations between the Nigerien forces and the French, making it seem impossible to continue combating jihadists from this country.

The pro-French

In response to protests against this French presence, supporters of former president Mohamed Bazoum sought to thwart Nigeriens’ aspirations. Hassoumi Massaoudou, former Minister of Foreign Affairs under Bazoum’s presidency, denounced these anti-French protests, deeming them a manipulative act by the military regime. He consequently called for an ECOWAS military intervention, with French support, to oust the current regime and reinstate Bazoum. Read a comprehensive analysis of this news story here:

Hassoumi Massaoudou : Ce sont des manifestations commanditées, organisées et achetées.

Hassoumi Massaoudou: These protests are orchestrated, staged, and bought.

The politician’s statement reinforced the pro-French rhetoric and strengthened the positions of French politicians and African presidents who are ECOWAS members. They demanded that Bazoum be released and threatened the country with military intervention if the overthrown president wasn’t reinstated.

On X, the Sahel Afrique (Sahel Africa) account argued that US troops, who have also been present in Niger since 1962 under a military agreement intended to ensure the country’s security and independence, should face the same fate as the French troops.