Dominican Republic: Is protecting your environment a way to love your country?

This article by Raíz Climática was first published on February 26, 2026. An edited version is being republished on Global Voices with permission.

This post is part of Global Voices’ May 2026 Spotlight series, “Global crisis, local solutions.” This series will offer stories of resistance and successful climate action, insight into how communities in the Global South are fighting back against the crisis, analysis of what this might mean for future generations, and more. You can support this coverage by donating here.

What does it mean to love your country through environmental care? In the context of the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and the degradation of ecosystems, love for one’s country can also be understood as the active protection of the nature that sustains life, the economy, and collective well-being.

Three professionals in ecology and environmental management from the Dominican Republic (DR) reflect on this vision of service to the nation, understood not only as a feeling, but as daily actions aimed at protecting natural resources and ensuring sustainable development for present and future generations.

Brenda Martínez, who holds a degree in Ecology and Environmental Management and currently works as the administrator of the Cañón del Río Gurabo Wildlife Refuge, said that serving the DR represents commitment, responsibility, and love: “Love for nature, for my country, and for the people who depend on natural resources to live. Every decision I make, every conservation action, every workday in the protected area, I undertake with the conviction that I am contributing to a more sustainable future.”

While she feel proud of the work she is doing, she is also aware of the challenges it involves. “It is not always easy,” she explains, “but it is deeply rewarding to know that my work contributes to preserving the natural wealth of our nation. Serving through environmental protection is, for me, a way of honouring my country with concrete actions and with heart.”