Anatomy of a coverage: The making of Global Voices Spotlight 

This post is part of Global Voices’ April 2026 Spotlight series, “Human perspectives on AI.” This series will offer insight into how AI is being used in global majority countries, how its use and implementation are affecting individual communities, what this AI experiment might mean for future generations, and more. You can support this coverage by donating here.

Global Voices Spotlight did not begin as a fixed format. It began as a question: How can we slow down in a media environment that constantly demands speed?

At a time when news cycles move faster than understanding, the idea was simple but ambitious: to create space for depth, for context, for nuance. It’s not about more coverage, but better and more diverse coverage that connects local realities to global conversations, and that allows complexity to exist without being flattened.

From the outset, GV Spotlight was conceived as a response to a gap: while global audiences are increasingly interested in stories from the Global South are often fragmented, simplified, or filtered through external perspectives. We decided that we needed to shift the perspective and bring together voices from the Global Majority, offering layered, sometimes contrasting perspectives that reflect the realities on the ground.

What makes spotlights distinct is not just the topics they cover, but how they approach them. Each edition focuses on a single issue — whether political, social, or cultural — and explores it through multiple angles. Contributors from different countries, backgrounds, and disciplines engage with the same theme, creating a dialogue rather than a single narrative. GV Spotlights are designed to hold contrasting perspectives and sit at uncomfortable intersections.

This approach reflects a core belief that no story is complete from one perspective alone.

Let’s go deep, let’s go together

In practice, this means building coverage that is collaborative from the start. Topics are selected not only for their urgency, but for their potential to resonate across borders. Contributors are brought in not as isolated voices, but as part of a shared editorial process, one that values context, nuance, and lived experience as much as traditional reporting.

Crucially, these decisions are made transversally across the Global Voices community. Editorial, translation, and social media work together to shape each Spotlight, deciding which ideas to focus on, how to frame the coverage, how to design collaborative posts across platforms, and how to make the storytelling more human and accessible. The process is as collaborative as the final product.

Play around with other platforms!

Beyond its editorial ambition, Global Voices Spotlight is also an experiment in how journalism can live across platforms.

The format has allowed Global Voices to rethink its presence on social media not just as a distribution channel, but as a space for storytelling. Collaborative posts, shared across contributors and partners, expand reach while reinforcing the collective nature of the project. A distinct graphic identity gives each Spotlight edition a recognizable visual language, helping audiences engage with the content more intuitively.

This, too, is shaped collectively: decisions about where and how stories are shared, how collaboration is reflected visually, and how to bring audiences closer to the people behind the reporting are made across teams.

Most importantly, the focus on a single theme creates continuity. Instead of isolated posts, audiences encounter a narrative that unfolds over time: one that invites them to stay, follow, and engage more deeply.

This shift has already shown its potential: more focused storytelling leads to stronger engagement, and stronger engagement leads to more meaningful conversations.

Don’t be afraid of a good challenge

Building GV Spotlight has not been without its challenges. Coordinating contributors across time zones, languages, and contexts requires time and care. Ensuring editorial coherence while preserving diverse voices is an ongoing balance. And, like much of independent journalism, sustainability remains a constant concern.

But these challenges are also part of what makes the project valuable. They reflect the realities of collaborative, cross-border journalism—and the commitment required to make it work.

What comes next?

Global Voices Spotlight is still evolving. This whole process is an experiment, a prototype if you will, and each month we are iterating to see what worked and what didn’t, what could be different next time, what might be better for a different topic.

We are slowly building out to our ideal timeline, with enough time after launch to fundraise from our readers and make content in formats they want (podcasts, narrative analysis, webinars).