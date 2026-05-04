Sub-Saharan Africa: Why do less than 12 percent of Africans have AI access?

This post is part of Global Voices’ April 2026 Spotlight series, “Human perspectives on AI.” This series will offer insight into how AI is being used in global majority countries, how its use and implementation are affecting individual communities, what this AI experiment might mean for future generations, and more. You can support this coverage by donating here.

While African capitals step up their national AI strategy announcements and tech giants launch their “innovation hubs across the continent, millions of households are still living without reliable electricity. This striking paradox is central to our interview with Togolese IT specialist and internet governance and digital policy expert, Folli Herbert Amouzougan, who is also a shrewd observer of Sub-Saharan Africa’s technological dynamics.

Contrary to the enchanting narratives surrounding African “technological advances”, Folli Herbert Amouzougan asks a simple question. Given the current circumstances, can we really imagine artificial intelligence (AI) in a continent where we can’t yet guarantee electricity? Beyond algorithms, connectivity, and even data, there is a lack of electrical wiring. Based on this often-overlooked fundamental reality, he methodically debunks the prevailing optimistic tech narrative, outlining the energy, digital, economic, and linguistic divides that determine the continent’s access to AI.

In this candid interview, Folli Herbert Amouzougan questions the responsibilities of states, telecom operators, tech companies, and local civil societies.

Jean Sovon (JS): African governments and leading tech companies announce national AI strategies, innovation hubs, and partnerships with Google and Microsoft, while a large proportion of the population experiences daily power outages. How would you describe the gap between the political rhetoric surrounding AI and the basic infrastructure reality in Sub-Saharan Africa?

Folli Herbert Amouzougan (FHA): Je qualifierai d'aberrant ce décalage entre les discours politiques sur l'IA et la réalité des infrastructures de base en Afrique subsaharienne. Je pense que ces déclarations sont semblables à un saut dans le vide et qu'il ne sert à rien de mettre la charrue avant les bœufs. Il m'est inconcevable de réaliser n'importe quelle prouesse technologique dans un pays sans assainir et stabiliser le secteur énergétique prioritairement et doter le pays en question d'infrastructures de base (en exemple un réseau électrique efficace, efficient et opérationnel couvrant au moins 95% du territoire). L'on ne peut construire une tour (IA) sans la bonne fondation (infrastructure énergétique et de connectivité).

I would say the gap between the political rhetoric surrounding AI and the basic infrastructure reality in Sub-Saharan Africa is untenable. I believe these pronouncements are like leaping into the unknown, and there’s no point getting ahead of ourselves. Achieving any technological feat in a country without first improving and stabilizing the energy sector and equipping it with basic infrastructure, such as an efficient and functional electricity grid that covers at least 95 percent of the country, is inconceivable to me. You cannot build a tower (AI) without a solid foundation (energy and connectivity infrastructure).

JS: To what extent does the energy divide pose the primary obstacle to substantial AI adoption in this region?

FHA : Votre question elle-même pose déjà les bases de la compréhension de la fracture énergétique. J'ai l'habitude de dire qu'il y a des africains entiers jouissant normalement des mêmes droits que vous et moi mais qui n'ont jamais allumé une ampoule électrique toute leur vie et sont morts sans connaître l'électricité. Or utiliser un outil d'IA générative suppose un appareil chargé, une connexion stable, souvent un abonnement payant. Le manque d'accès à l'électricité est le premier verrou puisque toute l'infrastructure de l'IA (si locale) ainsi que les terminaux d'interaction (Smartphones, PC, etc) ainsi que les moyens d'accès (SAT, Internet) sont électricité dépendants! Sans électricité, il n'y a pas d'Internet, pas de routeurs allumés, pas d'antennes de télécommunications fonctionnelles, …., impossibilité de charger même un seul Smartphone.

FHA: Your question lays the groundwork for a better understanding of the energy divide. I often point out that there are entire African populations who typically have the same rights as you and I, but have never switched on an electric lightbulb in their lives, and die without ever experiencing electricity. Yet, using generative AI tools requires a charged device, a stable connection, and often a paid subscription. The lack of electricity access is the primary obstacle, since all AI infrastructure (whether local), interaction devices (smartphones, PCs, etc.), and means of access (SAT, internet) depend on electricity! Without electricity, there’s no internet, no operational routers, no functional telecommunications antennas, and an inability to charge smartphones.

JS: Sub-Saharan Africa is often cited as a mobile success story. However, browsing Facebook over 3G is very different from using a Large Language Model (LLM), which requires low latency and sustained bandwidth. Where exactly is the line between “connected” and “connected for AI,” and how many people on the continent actually cross this threshold?

FHA : Généralement les “connectés” sont en 2G ou 3G et même en ADSL et sont caractérisés par un faible débit et donc des temps de latence élevés et l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux tandis que les “connectés pour l'IA” sont en 4G stable et plus voire en 6G ou encore la fibre optique, la vraie, caractérisés par des débits élevés et des temps de latence faibles, … allant avec la puissance qu'il faut. La frontière n'est pas un seuil technique unique que je peux juste vous donner en guise de réponse mais plutôt la combinaison de plusieurs conditions devant être réunies au même moment. Avant l'IA générative, “nous” (il y a toujours des exclus) jouissions tous du SMS/voix, Web mobile et du Streaming/Vidéo. Mais le challenge aujourd'hui est d'avoir des sessions continues sans coupure alliant streaming, téléversement et possibilité d'interactions en temps réel. Pour ce faire, cette frontière constitue l'ensemble de critères indissociables suivants: débit, latence, stabilité de la connexion (difficile de faire de l'IA générative via ADSL), qualité du terminal utilisé (un vieux Smartphone est un frein), la langue, compte requis ou non et le coût par session. L'on comprend la raison pour laquelle cette frontière est donc contraignante et exclusive! La langue est un autre facteur important car un utilisateur lambda bien nanti et disposant de tout mais ne parlant que le Guin (langue parlée par le peuple Guin au sud du Togo) de chez moi, se retrouvera face un outil Large Language Model (LLM) qui ne comprend pas son registre de langue et l'on ne peut parler de dialogue ou de communication lorsque le registre de l'un est différent de celui de l'autre. La frontière n'est donc pas une ligne tracée mais un filtre à mailles. Ce qu'il faut retenir dans le contexte Africain est que cette frontière est simultanément technique, économique et linguistique. Je suis tenté de dire que le taux d'Africains qui franchissent réellement ce seuil aujourd'hui sera en dessous de 12% à voir toutes les mailles du filtre à réunir pour passer. Il sera très difficile d'avoir 2 personnes sur 10.

FHA: Generally speaking, those “connected” use 2G or 3G, or even ADSL, for social networking and have low bandwidth and high latency. Whereas those “connected for AI” use stable 4G or even 6G and full-fiber networks, which offer high bandwidth and low latency to meet the processing power requirements. The line isn’t a specific technical threshold I can give you in this answer, but a combination of criteria that must be met simultaneously. Before generative AI, “we” all (there are always exceptions) benefited from SMS/voice, mobile web, and streaming/video. However, today, the challenge is maintaining uninterrupted sessions that incorporate streaming, uploading, and real-time interactions. To that end, this line involves all aspects of the following inextricably linked criteria: bandwidth, latency, connection stability (generative AI is difficult over ADSL), device quality (old smartphones pose an obstacle), language, whether an account is required, and cost per session. It is understandable why this line is so restrictive and exclusive! Language is another key factor: the average well-off, well-equipped user from back home, who only speaks Guin (a language spoken in southern Togo), will encounter a Large Language Model (LLM) tool that doesn’t understand their language register. There can be no dialogue or communication when one’s register is different from another’s. The line, therefore, isn’t a straight path, but an interconnected filtering system. What we must remember in the African context is that this line is simultaneously technical, economic, and linguistic. I would say the percentage of Africans actually crossing this threshold today is less than 12 percent, given all the criteria they must meet to do so. It will be extremely challenging to find 2 in 10 people.

JS: In response to the outages and data costs, adaptations such as offline use, lightweight models, embedded AI on devices, and access via feature phones are emerging. Do these seem like sustainable or stopgap solutions to you that don’t address the problem’s structural causes?

FHA : Solutions durables ou palliatives, tout dépend de l'angle choisi et surtout de la finalité. D'entrée, il faut reconnaître que la durabilité dépend totalement de l'entité qui finance ces adaptations et l'intérêt visé. Dans une démarche évolutive, les approches adaptées (leur utilisation) apportent une valeur ajoutée à leur cible, dans les domaines de l'éducation, de l'agriculture et de la santé par exemple, dans un contexte local sans dépendance d'une infrastructure inexistante. Mais le danger réside en le fait d'avoir une IA appauvrie en capacité pour les moins nantis alors que les mieux connectés profiteront des pleines capacités et donc des usages plus puissants. Cela met en exergue un accès de second rang. Et cet état de choses ne permet pas ou n'oblige pas les gouvernements qui ne s'inscrivent pas dans une démarche évolutive à s'attaquer aux causes structurelles.

FHA: Sustainable or stopgap solutions, it all depends on the approach taken, and especially the aim. First, we must recognize that sustainability depends on the organization funding these adaptations and the intended benefits. Within the scope of progressive initiatives, locally tailored approaches bring added value to their targets in sectors such as education, agriculture, and health, without depending on nonexistent infrastructure. However, the danger lies in AI having reduced capabilities for those less fortunate, while those better connected benefit from its full capabilities and more powerful usage. This underscores the second-tier access. The current state of affairs neither enables nor compels governments that don’t adopt progressive approaches to address the structural causes.

JS: Who’s responsible for making AI accessible in Sub-Saharan Africa, and what practical measures do you expect from each stakeholder?

FHA : La responsabilité au sens large est partagée et c'est effectivement ce qui permet à chaque acteur de se dédouaner et de s'accuser mutuellement permettant d'entretenir le statu quo. En réalité, les États ont la pleine responsabilité de l'électrification, de la régulation et de l'institutionnel. Les opérateurs télécoms maintiennent des tarifs data élevés dans des marchés peu concurrentiels, le Togo en est un exemple avec uniquement deux opérateurs de téléphonie mobile. Ils gagneraient en investissant dans les infrastructures en zones rurales et ont pour responsabilité l'accessibilité réseau avec des mécanismes de haute disponibilité alors que les Entreprises d'IA se doivent d'adapter leurs technologies. Elles peuvent par exemple investir dans des modèles multilingues et nouer des partenariats avec des acteurs locaux qui comprennent les enjeux et qui sont capables d'exprimer les contraintes d'usage, au lieu de signer des accords de façades avec des gouvernements pour des “hubs” qui ne profitent réellement qu'à une minorité: les élites et les expatriés. Les acteurs locaux quant à eux doivent continuer d'innover selon les réalités de terrain et les contextes en proposant des solutions SMART aux problèmes réels.