Young men, masculinity and states of emergency in the Caribbean

In many communities across Trinidad and Tobago, the twin-island nation at the southernmost end of the Caribbean archipelago, the presence of the state is highly visible during periods of heightened security, especially as patrols intensify. Under state of emergency (SoE) regulations — as many regional territories have instituted from time to time, for reasons ranging from crime to COVID — search powers expand, and detention without charge becomes permissible.

Caribbean leaders generally rationalise states of emergency as responses to serious threats to public safety. Their success is most often assessed in terms of crime reduction and enforcement capacity, with less attention being paid to how such measures intersect with social dynamics, which in turn shape concepts of masculinity, insecurity, and the lived experience of young men. These interventions, of course, do not occur in isolation. Rather, they unfold within communities where expectations about provision, power and respect already influence daily lives and shape how young men experience both vulnerability and power.

Why are young men affected?

Across the Caribbean, young men are disproportionately affected by violent crime; in fact, they are more likely to be both victims and perpetrators, a pattern consistently highlighted in regional development research. As a result, young men are also the demographic most frequently impacted by security interventions, including those implemented under states of emergency.

In Trinidad and Tobago, national research has identified young men in vulnerable communities as being particularly exposed to social exclusion and violence. The UNDP-supported report “No Time to Quit: Engaging Youth at Risk” underscores the structural challenges facing young males and their heightened vulnerability to crime and marginalisation.

Structural inequalities play a central role, with limited access to stable employment, educational opportunities and social mobility continuing to shape the trajectories of many young men across the region. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that high youth unemployment and weak economic growth contribute to cycles of crime and exclusion in the Caribbean. In such contexts, insecurity cannot be separated from development challenges. It is clear that economic vulnerability and social marginalisation often overlap with exposures to violence and state enforcement.

Social expectations about masculinity are central to understanding this interplay. Research supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlights how gender norms around male identity influence behaviour and life trajectories among young men navigating inequality and limited opportunity. In many Caribbean societies, men are expected to provide for their families, assert authority and command respect. At times, when legitimate opportunities to fulfil these roles are constrained, alternative pathways — sometimes involving risk or illegality — may emerge. These pressures then shape how young men may interpret opportunity, power and belonging — and states of emergency intersect with these realities in complex ways.

Typically, enhanced policing, expanded search powers and detention measures are often concentrated in communities that are already facing socioeconomic vulnerability. As a result, young men from these areas are more likely to encounter the state through enforcement, rather than through services or support. Over time, such interactions can influence perceptions of legitimacy, authority and belonging. Some young men, therefore, experience the state primarily as an instrument of control, while for others it represents protection and stability. The outcome often depends on lived experience, and many would contend that it also depends on where they live.

Similar patterns occur elsewhere in the region. In Jamaica, for instance, states of emergency have contributed to reductions in violent crime while also prompting concerns about their disproportionate impact on young men in targeted communities. Research from Brazil underscores how policing practices in marginalised urban areas can reinforce cycles of mistrust between young men and state institutions.

Impact on development

These dynamics underscore a critical point: far from operating in isolation, security policies often intersect with inequality, identity and access to opportunity, shaping how young men and their communities interact with the state. Understanding this relationship is essential for effective citizen security strategies. The UNDP emphasises that sustainable reductions in violence depend on addressing structural drivers such as poverty, exclusion and limited economic prospects, alongside enforcement measures.

Across the Caribbean, development initiatives have sought to respond to these challenges. Programmes in countries such as Guyana and Barbados have focused on mentorship, skills development and youth engagement, recognising that long-term violence prevention depends on expanding opportunities and strengthening social inclusion rather than relying solely on policing.

The issue, therefore, is not whether or not states of emergency should exist. In contexts of acute violence, immediate responses may be necessary. The question is how they are situated within broader frameworks that address the root causes of insecurity. When emergency measures operate alongside inclusive social and economic policies, they can contribute to stability; when they operate in isolation, the impact may be limited to short-term relief. Experiences in Medellín, Colombia, demonstrate how combining targeted security interventions with investments in education, infrastructure and social programmes can contribute to opportunities and more enduring improvements in safety.

An ongoing conversation

In Trinidad and Tobago, as in other parts of the Caribbean, these questions remain unresolved. States of emergency may alter patterns of violence in the short term, but their broader implications depend on how they interact with the social realities that shape insecurity, including how young men understand opportunity, belonging and power.

In this sense, security expands beyond mere crime control. It reflects how authority is exercised and how those experiences shape the conditions for inclusive and sustainable development over time.