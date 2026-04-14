When climate change impairs beekeeping in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Icicongo originally published this article by Elisha Kindy on March 20, 2026. Global Voices republished the article as part of a content partnership agreement.

Climate change negatively impacts human, animal, and plant species worldwide. For example, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), this crisis is leading beehives, vital for food security in this country and the continent as a whole, to run dry.

In the city of Butembo, North Kivu, a region in eastern DRC, the climate crisis is directly affecting the beekeeping sector. Honey production is plummeting, as beehives now produce very little, and trees do not bloom, putting beekeepers in a precarious situation.

Ndando, a locality about 10 kilometers south of Butembo, was once bustling with the buzz of bees. Now it’s silent. Wearing a head-to-toe beekeeping suit, with an uncapping knife and bucket in one hand, and a smoker in the other, Mwanzi Zephanie, a well-known beekeeper in this region, offers a guided tour of her hives.

However, the first one is empty, as are the second and the ones after, leaving the beekeeper demoralized:

C’est la première année que cela se produit, à cause du dérèglement climatique. Avant, le miel était abondant, surtout à partir du quatrième mois de l’année jusqu’au mois de juillet. Mais cette année, tout a changé. Des insectes inconnus attaquent les ruches et certaines abeilles finissent par s’en aller. Conséquences : le miel devient de plus en plus rare.

This is the first year this has happened due to climate change. Before, honey was abundant, especially from April to July. But this year, everything has changed. Unknown insects attack the hives, and some bees leave. Honey has consequently become increasingly scarce.

For more than three decades, Mwanzi Zephanie has maintained ten or so beehives. She makes a living from this profession and is proud of her work. It gives her a sense of identity. But now, there’s nothing to attract honeybee colonies. No flowers, no nectar, just the obvious after-effects of irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, and an unpredictable climate.

Beekeeping at risk

The fall in honey production directly impacts Butembo’s local markets. According to traders, a liter of honey that sold for USD 7 in the first half of 2025 is trading at USD 10–12 in the first half of 2026, due to dropping production levels. This inflation leaves consumers vulnerable. Honey, known for its nutritional and therapeutic properties, is becoming a luxury product.

Vutsapu Michaël, Board President of Academia Group, a nonprofit organization that promotes beekeeping and environmental protection in the region, stated:

Le climat ne nous laisse plus le choix.

The climate doesn’t leave us much choice.

Concerned, he suggests an urgent change:

Nous assistons à la disparition progressive des fleurs mellifères. Si rien n’est fait, l’apiculture va disparaître. Il est urgent de repenser nos pratiques et de préparer les producteurs aux exigences du climat actuel.

We are witnessing the gradual disappearance of nectar-rich flowers. If nothing is done, beekeeping will disappear. We must rethink our practices and equip producers for the current climate requirements.

According to Michaël, the organizations and NGOs that could assist struggle to support the communities. He explains:

Aujourd’hui les pépinières forestières sont aussi affectées. Mais les formations sur le changement climatique coûtent de plus en plus cher, et les sensibilisations sur cette question demeurent insuffisantes.

Today, forest nurseries are also affected. However, climate change training is increasingly expensive, and climate awareness remains inadequate.

Conforming to changing climate cycles

Despite this crisis, Vustapu Michaël recommends targeted reforestation with nectar-bearing trees, especially calliandra, grevillea, and eucalyptus. He explains:

Ces arbres résistent mieux aux variations climatiques et fournissent un nectar régulier.

These trees better withstand climate variations and provide nectar regularly.

This environmentalist, therefore, encourages local beekeepers to train in modern beekeeping and maintains that traditional hives are less resilient to climate disruptions.

Les ruches modernes protègent mieux les colonies d’abeilles et améliorent la production. Les apiculteurs doivent se conformer aux cycles climatiques plutôt qu’aux saisons habituelles, afin d’éviter des pertes inutiles.

Modern hives better protect bee colonies and improve production. Beekeepers must conform to climate cycles rather than the usual seasons to avoid unnecessary losses.

As such, he suggests halting deforestation, limiting slash-and-burn agriculture, restoring wetlands, and protecting local tree species.

Read more on IciCongo: When honey causes a stir in the eastern DRC

However, to meet the demand for firewood, timber, and building materials, the eucalyptus plantations, which are very prevalent in the region, are increasingly being felled.

Gloire Mulondi, land-use planning expert and lecturer in the Faculty of Agronomy at the Catholic University of Graben in Butembo (North Kivu), explains how the situations are connected.

Cette coupe massive prive également les abeilles d’une ressource essentielle : le nectar.

This large-scale logging also deprives bees of an essential resource, nectar.

In addition to the impact of climate change, armed conflicts in North Kivu have caused heightened insecurity in honey-producing areas and led to mass displacements. According to a producer, this is a driving factor. The ongoing hostilities prevent producers, who fear for their safety, from freely accessing production areas.