African women make economic gains through global gig economy

At 9:00 a.m. in Lagos, Nigeria, when traffic starts easing from its daily rush-hour gridlock, Vivian opens her laptop.

Her commute is just twelve steps from her bedroom to the adjoining room that doubles as her office. Inside, a large desk anchors the space, paired with an ergonomic chair, a gaming computer, a wide monitor, and two compact laptops.

She does not clock in, and there is no supervisor waiting behind a glass partition. Instead, there is a dashboard with Slack notifications from a U.S.-based startup she supports as an operations manager, a ClickUp dashboard waiting for updates from Singapore, a Trello board with tasks that must be cleared before California wakes up, and an app tracking how long she stays “active.”

Vivian’s workday will stretch across time zones. She will answer emails for a company whose headquarters she has never seen and negotiate electricity outages with a 3.5 kWh inverter with batteries loaded behind her door. By evening, she will have earned in dollars what amounts to a dozen times Nigeria’s minimum wage.

Vivian is part of a generation redefining what work looks like across Africa — independent, connected, and unmistakably global.

At 6 a.m., before the humidity settles over Ghana’s capital of Accra, Diana Akumkadoa starts her car and opens her ride-hailing app. She steps into a job that still surprises people. Even though ride-hailing has become a familiar part of life in many African cities, women behind the wheel remain rare globally. Diana describes the brief pause when riders realize their driver is a woman. Then the ride begins, and the surprise usually turns into conversation.

By mid-morning, she has already spent hours navigating traffic that surges and stalls without warning. On some days, she drives 14 hours. On others, cancellations stack up, and she closes the app and goes home.

“It gives me a chance to be independent,” says Diana. “But it comes with its own risks. If something happens to you, you are on your own.”

For Diana, flexibility means she can structure her hours around her child’s school schedule. It also means absorbing the costs of fuel, maintenance, and platform commissions, which can reach 30 percent per trip. However, she says driving allows her to “earn on her own terms” while navigating the demands of life in a fast-growing city.

Gig work in Africa

Online gig work began gaining real traction around 2015 due to widespread smartphone adoption across Africa. The transformation accelerated dramatically from 2020 onward, when the COVID-19 pandemic further pushed millions toward digital gig work.

Estimates from the World Bank suggest that more than 21 million Africans now earn part- or full-time income through gig work, with growth rates of roughly 11 percent each year, outpacing most other regions. The global industry is valued at USD 556.7 billion as of 2024, and projected to triple to USD 1.8 trillion by 2032.

Cities like Lagos, Accra, and Nairobi, Kenya, have become regional hubs for both in-person gig work, such as delivery, logistics, and transport, and borderless digital labor, including design, marketing, coding, and virtual operations, for companies around the world. In Nigeria, 35 percent of young people are engaged in freelance work in some capacity.

Africa’s workforce is remarkably young, with many of its platform workers under the age of 30. Women make up an increasingly visible part of this shift, accounting for about 27 percent of the continent’s online gig workforce.

Cindy Sally’s path to gig work

In Accra’s City Galleria Mall, Cindy Sally leads a finance team for a U.S.-based firm operating partly in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her “office” is a rented desk at a co-working hub, where she pays GHS 200 (about USD 18.50) per day. Her colleagues exist mostly as rectangles on a screen.

Unlike Diana, Cindy Sally earns in foreign currency. Her workday begins late morning to accommodate U.S. time zones and often stretches into the evening.

Her path to global gig work began after leaving a demanding role at a local firm in Ghana, where she says the pace, economic uncertainty, and heavy workload made the job unsustainable.

She then turned to freelance platforms and began building a client base abroad through Upwork. That shift would eventually allow her to earn in dollars while living in Accra.

Online gig work has grown continuously across Africa’s digital workforce. As global companies grow more comfortable hiring remotely, a new generation of African professionals is collaborating with teams thousands of miles away while remaining firmly based at home.

The price of going global

Gig platforms make global work possible, but they also take their share.

On sites like Upwork, freelancers can lose 10 to 15 percent of their earnings in platform fees, according to Faith Abiodun Uwaifo, a Nigerian virtual assistant who transitioned into remote work after five years in journalism.

She manages projects for clients spread across the United States, Canada, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. Like many freelancers, her workday runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Nigeria, aligned with clients based in Pacific Standard Time.

Moving money across borders also introduces another layer of deductions. Even the tools required to stay competitive, like high-speed internet, cloud services, and digital productivity platforms, represent a constant cost. She recalls upgrading from a 3G hotspot to a 5G router just to keep her jobs: “Some clients won’t even consider you if your connection isn’t strong.”

Despite those challenges, she describes the experience as transformative. Working with clients across continents, she says, has reshaped how she thinks about work itself.

Faith describes the psychological strain of platform work, such as the silence after submitting proposals, the weight of negative reviews, and the awareness that some clients associate Nigerian IP addresses with fraud.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re fighting stereotypes before you even start the job,” she says.

To cushion against uncertainty, she runs a small food-processing business on the side, a diversification strategy common among gig workers who understand that digital income can fluctuate abruptly.

Women, work, and the borderless future

Africa’s population has grown from 283 million in 1960 to more than 1.5 billion today, and is projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050. Every year, an estimated 10 million young people enter the labor market, far more than the available traditional jobs.

For decades, economic opportunity was often tied to migration. Today, millions of Africans are plugging directly into global commerce from their homes and building careers that span continents.

For women in particular, gig work offers entry without permission. It gives flexibility and access to global markets that once seemed out of reach.



This reporting project was supported by Africa No Filter.