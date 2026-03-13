Forbidden movies: Russia bans films that reject so-called ‘traditional values’

On March 1, 2026, a Russian law prohibiting the distribution and screening of movies that may be viewed as discrediting “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values” came into effect. According to the new rules, the Ministry of Culture will have the authority to refuse distribution licenses to screen movies deemed contrary to these values or which “[promote] their rejection.” The law also applies to online streaming services and social media.

According to some Russian media, the law will apply to both foreign and domestic films. Many well-known Hollywood movies are considered to be at risk, including works by directors like David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino, and Martin Scorsese. Authorities will pay particular attention to movies that may be interpreted as promoting “non-traditional relationships” or “rejecting family values”.

In Russia, foreign streaming services have not worked since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, domestic streaming services remain popular, and illegal streaming of pirated material is also on the rise; Putin signed a law in June 2024 that eased punishment for copyright infringement.

Streaming services may well have to delete a lot of movies. As Radio Svoboda noted, “traditional values,” according to this law, include patriotism, civic-mindedness, service to the fatherland and responsibility for its fate, high moral ideals, a strong family, productive labor, and the priority of the spiritual over the material.

It is not yet known which particular movies are being targeted, although the film distribution company World Pictures confirmed that 2005’s “Nuremberg,” which had been scheduled to premiere in Russia on March 19, 2026, will not be released in Russian cinemas, since the Ministry of Culture did not provide a distribution licence. Explaining its decision, the ministry referred to paragraph 19, subparagraph Z of the rules governing the issuance of distribution certificates, which mentions “other cases defined by federal laws.”

The historical drama by director James Vanderbilt tells the story of the criminal trials of Nazi Germany’s leaders following World War II. Based on the book “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist” by Jack El-Hai, the film’s plot follows psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, who must determine whether Hermann Göring and other associates of Hitler are fit to stand trial.

The Sundance Film Festival’s hit “Splitsville” was one of the first movies that was reportedly denied release in Russia under the new law, based on its alleged “discrediting of traditional spiritual and moral values.” The movie is a humorous reflection by director Michael Angelo Covino on open relationships after forty, the midlife crisis, and sexual experimentation. According to Film.ru, just a year ago, a film like this would likely have made it onto the list of Russian releases without any problems.

Russian audiences also missed the new movie by Iranian director Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident,” which won the Palme d’Or at the most recent Cannes Film Festival. Its official cinema release in Russia had been planned for October 2025.

“It Was Just an Accident” did not receive approval for several reasons — Ministry of Culture officials stated that the film “contains materials that violate Russian legislation,” including the promotion of violence, extremism, and non-traditional sexual relationships.

The story follows Vahid, a former political prisoner who gets an opportunity to take revenge on his abusers. One day, a family brings their car to the auto repair shop where he works, and Vahid clearly recognizes one of them. After devising a plan for revenge, he begins to doubt whether carrying it out is the right decision.

“Parents Are Here,” a documentary by film scholar, director, and founder of Seans magazine Lyubov Arkus, was also denied a Ministry of Culture distribution license in 2025. It is the first and only documentary film — publicly known, at least — to have been denied the license.

Arkus herself described the situation on social media: “This film of mine did NOT receive a distribution certificate. It was removed from festival programs where it had already been announced and even included in catalogs. That doesn’t upset me very much. The real horror is that I am not allowed to show it.”

“Parents Are Here” is a prequel to another documentary, “Anton’s Right Here” (2012), which told the story of a young man living with autism spectrum disorder. Arkus is the founder of Russia’s first support center for people with autism.

The Russian release of the romantic comedy “The Threesome,” starring Zoey Deutch, which had been scheduled to premiere in early September 2025, was also canceled. As was the case with “Splitsville,” the official reason for refusing to grant the license has not been announced. The film revolves around Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), who becomes relegated to the “friend zone” by Olivia (Zoey Deutch). Hoping to make her jealous, Connor decides to start courting their mutual acquaintance Jenny (played by Jenny Brooks). The love triangle unexpectedly results in two unplanned pregnancies.

According to Film.Ru, officials were not troubled as much by the idea of open relationships as they were by the chaotic lifestyle of the characters themselves, which can also fall under the definition of “non-traditional spiritual and moral values.”

Several other movies were banned even before the law was in place. The Ministry of Culture refused to issue distribution licenses to Armando Iannucci’s comedy “The Death of Stalin,” for instance, as well as “Love” by Gaspar Noé, films from Ilya Khrzhanovsky’s “DAU” project — allegedly because they contained “propaganda of pornography” — and Paul Verhoeven’s film “Benedetta.” “Fairytale” by Alexander Sokurov was banned on the same grounds as “Nuremberg,” with officials citing “other cases defined by federal laws.”