The normalization of Uyghur repression in the name of ’social governance’ in China

In recent years, Chinese official discourse has increasingly used the term “social governance” (社會管治) to describe policies in the Uyghur region (Xinjiang) of China. This seemingly neutral administrative language is quietly reshaping people’s perception of repression, genocide, forced assimilation, and social control.

The Uyghurs are a native people of the Uyghur region (in northwestern China), known in modern history as East Turkestan. They have a distinct language, ethnicity, and culture that differ from those of the Han people, who make up approximately 92 percent of the population of the People’s Republic of China. In the eighteenth century, the region became a colony of the Manchu Qing Empire. It was later ruled by the Republic of China and is now governed by the People’s Republic of China. In the twentieth century, Uyghurs fought wars against the rule of the Republic of China and established the independent East Turkestan Republics in 1933 and again in 1944. For decades, the Uyghurs have faced persecution from the People’s Republic of China.

Since 2016, the plight of the Uyghurs has drawn widespread international attention due to reports of mass detention, forced disappearances, extensive surveillance systems, and restrictions on religious and cultural life. Leaked government documents, testimonies from camp survivors, and multiple international investigations have made the region a central issue in global human rights discussions.

Chinese authorities have consistently described these policies as necessary measures to combat terrorism and maintain stability. However, United Nations human rights experts and international human rights organizations have repeatedly expressed serious concern about the scale of repression and its impact on Uyghur society.

In recent years, the official narrative surrounding the region has begun to shift. Detention facilities have become less visible in state media coverage, tourism campaigns highlighting the region’s landscapes and cultural heritage have re-emerged, and official reports increasingly portray the region as peaceful, prosperous, and harmonious.

Within this evolving narrative, one concept has become particularly prominent: “social governance.”

On March 1st, the state-run newspaper Xinjiang Daily published an article titled “Uniting Hearts and Minds, Advancing Through Governance” (凝心聚力向治而行). The report described discussions among grassroots officials reviewing governance practices and planning future administrative priorities. It portrayed the Uyghur region as a model of effective governance, social stability, and public satisfaction.

Phrases such as “Party leadership,” “closed-loop petition systems,” “volunteer service networks,” and “grassroots governance” appear repeatedly throughout the article, constructing an image of orderly and efficient administration.

Yet within this seemingly neutral language of governance, the uppermost political concerns regarding the cultural, religious, and social autonomy of Uyghur disappears.

“Social governance” replaces ethnic and political concerns

When decoding Chinese official documents, a major key is to look for what officials avoid saying. This particular piece makes little reference to ethnic rights, religious freedom, language use, or cultural continuity. Nor does it acknowledge the concerns repeatedly raised by international observers.

The conflicts in the Uyghur region are not merely a matter of governance but also stem from history, demographic change, and political power structures.

According to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the population of the Uyghur region in 1953 was approximately 4.87 million, of whom about 3.64 million — roughly 75 percent — were Uyghurs, while Han Chinese accounted for only about 6 percent. By 2010, however, Han Chinese made up roughly 40 percent of the population, while the Uyghur share had declined to around 46 percent.

Many researchers link this demographic transformation to decades of large-scale migration policies that encouraged settlement from China’s interior.

Although China formally operates a system of “regional ethnic autonomy (民族區域自治制),” the political structure tells a different story. The most powerful position in the region — the Communist Party secretary — is appointed by the central government, while the regional chairman, who is typically Uyghur, holds far less real authority.

Under such a structure, autonomy often exists more as a symbolic arrangement than as meaningful self-governance.

As a result, Uyghurs have increasingly been marginalized in their own homeland, not only politically but also in areas such as education, employment, and language use.

Party leadership and the shrinking of independent social space

The article published in the state-run outlet further consolidates the asymmetrical power structure and repeatedly emphasises the efficiency of “Party-led social governance.”

Under such rhetoric, the ruling party is positioned as the central organizer of social life, leaving little space for independent social organizations. Religious institutions, community-based mutual aid networks, traditional authority structures, and informal social organizations are replaced by a state-directed governance system engineered through a decade-long set of security policies.

After 2016, large numbers of Uyghurs were sent to facilities officially described as “vocational education and training centers.” International researchers estimate that at the peak of the campaign, hundreds of thousands to over one million Uyghurs may have been detained.

At the same time, authorities constructed an extensive surveillance infrastructure that includes biometric data collection, digital monitoring systems, and neighborhood-level grid management.

Large-scale social control programs were also introduced. One example is the so-called “pairing to become family program” (結對認親), in which government officials were assigned to stay in Uyghur households to monitor daily life and strengthen political oversight.

These policies have not only reshaped the region’s administrative structures but also deeply affected everyday life for Uyghur communities.

The governing logic of the party-led control system is expressed in the article by another key concept, “stability,” which is used alongside the phrase “long-term peace.”

Stability is framed as the highest public good, and governance policies are presented as preventive measures designed to eliminate potential risks, which may cover acts including: speaking the Uyghur language, participating in religious activities, communicating with relatives overseas, studying or travelling abroad.

United Nations human rights experts have described aspects of governance in the region as a form of preventive oppression, in which individuals may face restrictions not because of specific actions but because of their identity, beliefs, or social networks.

The article’s official narratives also praise the expansion of volunteer service networks as an achievement of social cohesion and civic participation.

Yet, in reality, the party-organized networks, which have increasingly become the only acceptable form of collective activity, have replaced traditional forms of social support within Uyghur communities, including religious charity and community-based mutual aid networks.

Through this process, everyday social life becomes increasingly integrated into governance structures.

The soft language of assimilation

The official article concludes by emphasizing the importance of cultivating a “a shared sense of Chinese national identity” (中華民族共冋體意識). This implies that while cultural differences may exist, the Chinese national identity should be prioritized above all other identities.

Such a principle is translated into a set of assimilationist political practices, which often mean that ethnic cultures may be displayed, but not independently organized; ethnic languages may exist, but not dominate public life; religion may be practiced, but only within strict political boundaries.

Some policies have been geared to Ugyhur’s family structures, including campaigns encouraging interethnic marriage and the centralized management of children whose parents have been detained.

Critics argue that such policies represent a profound attempt to reshape Uyghur cultural and social life.

The tone of the article “Uniting Hearts and Minds, Advancing Through Governance” is moderate, rational, and optimistic, and thus, powerful.

It has renamed control into governance, repression into service, and assimilation into integration. Structural coercion is presented as responsible public administration.

Governance in the post-violence era

The governance model emerging in the Uyghur region also reflects a broader transformation in contemporary authoritarian politics.

Repression does not always rely on visible coercion, as administrative systems, data technologies, social engineering, and policy language can gradually reshape social reality.

For many Uyghur families, the defining experience of recent years has not been open conflict but disappearance: across the Uyghur diaspora, countless people have lost contact with relatives back home. Many have been detained, sentenced, or simply vanished from public life.

The social governance system, presented as rational, benevolent, and successful in Chinese official discourse, is precisely engineered to deprive people of the ability to organize themselves, express their identity, and sustain their cultural life, thereby quietly normalizing repression in society.