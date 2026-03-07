Cameroonians turn to private solar grids in response to prolonged power cuts

In Mile four of the New Council area in Bamenda, of the North West region of Cameroon, residents have increasingly turned to solar energy to cope with prolonged and unpredictable electricity disruptions as the country’s electricity crisis intensified. For the past two years, households in this part of town say they have experienced inconsistent or completely absent power from the national grid managed by Eneo Cameroon, the company responsible for the production, distribution, and sale of electrical energy in Cameroon.

Officials have attributed widespread power shortages to technical and hydrological factors. In January 2025, the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy explained that reduced generation at major hydroelectric stations, including Songloulou, Edea, and Memve’ele, and the shutdown of certain thermal plants contributed to diminished power supply, prompting rationing and frequent outages across the interconnected grid.

Frustrated by repeated delays in restoring stable electricity, inhabitants of the New Council area contributed personal funds to purchase a community transformer in mid-January 2026. The investment was intended to improve access during extended outages. Despite this, the power supply remains intermittent, prompting many residents to adopt decentralized solar systems in their homes as an alternative. Godwin Benyella, a resident of Mile 4 Nkwen, said:

I’ve been using solar energy to power up my household since 2020. It helps us whenever there are frequent power outages. The solar has definitely attracted neighbors’ [attention] and even pushed them to get their own.

Benyella’s solar setup, six panels and two batteries, cost about CFA francs 1.5 million (USD 2,705). His technician charged CFA 75,000 for installation. He reported that the system powers his television, refrigerator (barely), and blender, but noted that heavy appliances like irons and washing machines cannot be run without more equipment.

Across Bamenda’s Main Market, solar panels and batteries have become widely available, reflecting rising demand. Martin, a vendor who imports panels and batteries, described changing market conditions:

At first 100 Watts cost 120k [CFA francs]. But now with 20k [CFA francs] you can have a 100 watt panel, we who have our small shops in town no longer make profit because most people travel to Douala and buy directly from the manufacturers.

He noted that while solar has become a “good investment,” increased competition from larger suppliers has driven prices down and squeezed small-scale retailers. A tour around the council area shows that most houses have one, two, or even six solar panels on their roofs, purchased from the local market and installed by technicians throughout the neighborhood.

Technicians in the city who install these panels for households report intensified solar adoption as grid reliability declines. Nelson, an electrician, explained the basic functioning of residential systems:

Solar panels capture sunlight and convert it into direct current electricity. An inverter then kicks in to convert the DC power into alternating current, which is what your house uses. Any excess energy can be stored in batteries. It’s a clean, sustainable way to power your home.

He added that the consistent, intense sunlight in Bamenda makes solar power particularly suitable and that many residents are installing systems to supplement or replace unreliable grid service.

Solar Bright Future Company CTO engineer Kigha Paul Tabo, an expert who has been in the solar domain for years, described broader trends in energy needs. He said awareness campaigns and falling prices have made solar more accessible, especially in Bamenda’s rural areas and across the northwest region. Over the last five to seven years, he noted, many household clients have adopted solar as the national grid’s reach declined in some areas due to infrastructure damage and maintenance challenges. He also highlighted efforts to develop mini solar generators capable of powering single rooms, Tabo said:

Many families are embracing the shift. Solar is better and cheaper than generators, it may be expensive to install but far cheaper to maintain daily than buying fuel for a generator.

He acknowledged access constraints, including the high upfront cost of installations, a lack of licensed vendors, and skill gaps among informal installers, and encouraged households to buy products with guaranteed warranties to better enjoy the benefits of solar panel installations.

Solar in Mile 4 does not fully replace grid electricity. Basic domestic solar systems provide light, refrigeration, and device charging, but are limited in capacity without larger battery banks and panels. However, the expanding adoption of solar reflects practical responses to recurring grid failures and has contributed to decentralized energy access for households in the community. In student neighborhoods such as Bambili University campuses, students say frequent power outages affect their studies, as it’s challenging for them to study in the dark. Munaseh Courage, a fourth-year student at the University of Bamenda, told Global Voices:

You cannot even make plans to study because you are not sure when there will be light, having phones go off also makes one miss important assessments announced on the class forum.

In addition to students, the disruptionsin recent years have affected businesses and non-profits that operate in the town. The Luc Menora Rehabilitation Foundation (LMF), located in Bamenda, Cameroon, which takes care of disabled children, has suffered from this issue.

“Yet today, this mission is under serious threat. The foundation is facing an electricity crisis that is dimming the light of opportunity for these children,” they wrote in a release after an evaluation meeting. They said they are looking to switch to a solar grid so they can better support the young people they work with.

At the national level, government officials acknowledge persistent challenges in electricity supply across multiple regions, including those served by the Southern Interconnected Grid, which covers the northwest and southwest regions. The Minister of Water Resources and Energy has stated that the government has taken steps to strengthen the electricity sector, including the state’s acquisition of the majority stake in ENEO, with the stated goal of improving distribution network reliability and meeting growing demand. The minister has also called for improved billing and reduced fraud to support system sustainability.

The expansion of solar use in Mile 4 reflects one locally driven adaptation to systemic electricity instability, with households investing in decentralized, renewable energy systems that enable basic electrical access despite persistent grid disruptions.