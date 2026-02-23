Bosnian-Herzegovinian professor Nejra Turčinović returns to an old passion: silly Illustrations for children

This article by Elma Hasanspahić first appeared in Balkan Diskurs on February 13, 2026. An edited version is being republished on Global Voices under a content partnership agreement with the Post-Conflict Research Center (PCRC).

Bosnian-Herzegovinian professor Nejra Turčinović’s love for drawing dates back to her youth; she has since returned to cartoons and illustrations as a form of artistic expression, combining humor, cultural critique, and imagery to convey messages to her primary audience — children. Having illustrated more than twenty children’s books for both domestic and foreign markets, her unique style of illustration has become so popular that it is now instantly recognizable.

As a child, Turčinović read as many illustrated books as she could get her hands on. Her favorites were the Bambi and Vjeverica libraries — imprints under whose umbrella certain picture book series would appear in the former Yugoslav printing space — which she still collects today.

“I believe that we should give children as many illustrations as possible, including new, hand-drawn ones that give them a different perspective on fairy tales or stories and thus also might encourage them to draw and achieve success,” said Turčinović.

Caricature and illustration

The first caricatures appeared in 16th-century Italy and soon became popular in France and Great Britain. They were often included in print media, where they served as a means of political expression, satire, and entertainment. Through distorted portraits and humorous scenes, cartoonists were able to comment on political leaders, authorities, and social norms. At that time, cartoonists were often at risk of persecution for their controversial drawings.

An even older form of art is illustration, used to tell visual stories in books, articles, advertisements, and other media. It plays a key role in enriching texts, helping us to better understand the characters, events, and settings of stories.

In children’s books, illustrations often act as the main storytelling vehicle, creating a connection between the text and young readers. When used in other media, including comics, graphic novels, and advertisements, illustrations can create an emotional connection with the audience, help convey complex information, and enrich the visual experience.

Silly illustrations with a message

Turčinović has a master’s degree in civil engineering and works as a high school teacher and college assistant, while avidly pursuing her hobbies. She collects illustrations, but her greatest joy is drawing her own, in sketchbooks and on paper and cardboard.

In addition to illustrating children’s picture books, she makes small, illustrated greeting cards, which she describes as “mostly humorous illustrations that contain subtle connections with certain messages.” She also does custom illustrations in her “cartoonish style.”

“I would definitely recommend that people avoid focusing on just one thing,” explained Turčinović. “The situation in the country is not a fairy tale and requires navigating several different battlefields. Definitely don’t give up on your dreams and try not to let yourself ever get bored, because I believe that if a person gets bored, then everything is pointless.”

While she was at school, Turčinović’s pursuit of drawing was less serious than it is now. However, after attending a meet-up with well-known artists Sabina and Zdravko Cvjetković, she saw the inherent potential of illustrations, seeing them as “material for great things.” This experience awakened her dormant passion for drawing, after which she said, “It wasn’t difficult to return to my old love.”

Now, she draws every day — literally. “As a high school teacher and university assistant, drawing is how I let off steam,” Turčinović explained. “It’s an escape from reality, meditation, and therapy. It’s my own world, where I can be alone and experience catharsis and nirvana — where I get ideas and find solutions to personal questions and dilemmas.”

“It’s my dream, and I’ve already become slightly well-known for my style,” Turčinović shared. “This, I can claim, is the desire and goal of every illustrator and cartoonist: to be recognized for what they’ve created.”