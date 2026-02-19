Environmental defenders labeled ‘terrorists’ for bringing renewable power to Philippine communities

This article by Raymund B. Villanueva was co-published in English by Kodao Productions and Dialogue Earth. An edited version is republished on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

The Philippine government is betting on private investments to help curb the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. To help spur private green investment, officials have removed caps on how much foreigners can own solar, wind, and ocean projects.

But while the government rolls out the red carpet for foreign businesses in the energy sector, its treatment of environmental defenders stands in stark contrast. Government task forces have accused individuals and groups involved in community projects, such as disaster relief and delivering solar-powered water pumps, of having links with communism or terrorist groups. The practice is known as “red-tagging,” in which the government applies false, inflammatory labels to restrict citizens’ rights and silence dissent.

In the Philippines, some of the accused activists have subsequently been charged, and their organizational and personal bank accounts frozen. Some have even been abducted. The Philippine Supreme Court described the practice in a July 2023 decision as threatening to its victims’ “right to life, liberty, or security.”

Red-tagging intensified under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte (2016–2022) and has continued under the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Experts say the practice affects not just climate activists and their civil society organizations but also the communities they serve.

From disaster response heroine to ‘terrorist’

Jazmin “Minet” Aguisanda-Jerusalem is executive director of the Leyte Center for Development (LCDe), a disaster preparedness and mitigation NGO. The organization is based in Tacloban City, Eastern Visayas — a region that often bears the brunt of the Philippines’ typhoons.

One of these was the devastating Typhoon Haiyan, which destroyed Aguisanda-Jerusalem’s hometown in November 2013, killing at least 6,300 people. LCDe assisted 23,000 families who were struggling without government-led disaster relief.

In 2018, Aguisanda-Jerusalem was named an International Climate Heroine by Germany’s CARE Climate Justice Centre for her role in improving disaster preparedness in her region.

However, a few years later, in July 2025, she pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorism financing, specifically of using her organization to raise, collect, and provide funds for the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Aguisanda-Jerusalem had previously faced accusations of violating the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act. In April 2024, LCDe had its bank accounts, which included donations from foreign donors, frozen under government orders. She was accused of terrorism financing based on testimonies from four alleged former rebels. They claimed she had diverted the NGO’s funds to the CPP and NPA and instructed them to doctor documents to hide proof. Aguisanda-Jerusalem denies having met these individuals.

She says her organization is “constantly” red-tagged by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). She mentioned “death threats through our phones, posters with our faces and names accusing us of being terrorists around the region, and on social media these past 15 years.”

Aguisanda-Jerusalem points out the irony of such harassment, noting that various government agencies, including the Department of National Defense (the supervising agency of the AFP), have awarded the LCDe for its projects across the region.

“Red-tagging prevents us from [providing] our many services to our people,” she says. “The climate crisis is worsening, and our people’s poverty exacerbates its effects.”

LCDe’s projects and services are currently suspended because of its inability to receive and dispense funds, preventing the community from receiving crucial emergency relief as the region continues to be battered by typhoons.

Denying people services

Sibat, a nonprofit that brings clean tech to communities, has been assisting rural villages in installing agricultural tools and other technologies for over four decades.

In June 2025, the NGO installed a solar-powered water pump system to provide potable water to victims of Typhoon Rai in Ubay, Central Visayas. The typhoon, which struck in late 2021, was the second deadliest natural disaster worldwide that year, and it destroyed or contaminated most traditional water sources on the island province.

Sibat’s executive director, Estrella “Tata” Catarata, says the organization has been red-tagged. The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which was established in 2018 by the Duterte administration and continues to run under President Marcos, has accused the organization of being a front of the NPA, Catarata claims.

In May 2023, Catarata faced terror financing charges due to her ties with the Community Empowerment Resources Network (Cernet). She is a former executive director for the Central Visayas-based NGO Farmers’ Development Center (Fardec), a member organization of Cernet. Fardec and Cernet have been accused of supporting the communist insurgency.

Multiple reports say that in April 2024, AFP Brigadier General Joey Escanillas linked Catarata to the NPA during a press conference, with Catarata filing a defamation lawsuit against him a year later.

Catarata says that to set up and maintain their projects around the country, Sibat staff must often painstakingly convince local government officials to let them run their aid programs. They do so by attending government meetings they are summoned to, sometimes inviting EU diplomats to demonstrate their legitimacy to Philippine government officials and communities. A 2025 report from the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law noted that continued harassment from NTF-ELCAC led two engineers to resign from Sibat.

UN experts decry red-tagging

In 2022, Jesus Crispin Remulla, then secretary of justice, told the UN Human Rights Council that there was no state policy to attack activists or human rights defenders.

However, just a month earlier, he had defended the practice of red-tagging during a UN human rights committee meeting. Remulla, who is now the nation’s ombudsman, added: “If you can dish out [criticism], you should be able to take it.”

Ian Fry, then-UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, visited the Philippines in 2023. He stated that the government, through the AFP and the NTF-ELCAC, has systematically red-tagged environmental and human rights defenders, Indigenous peoples, members of the clergy, and humanitarian workers.

“It appears that the NTF-ELCAC is using its powers to protect powerful economic interests in the country,” Fry stated. “This has nothing to do with anti-terrorism or anti-communism. The gross overreaction to people trying to defend their right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is totally unacceptable.”

On a visit to the country in 2024, Irene Khan, UN special rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion, said red-tagging is a serious threat to civil society. She reported in June 2025 that the NTF-ELCAC “appears to be a major instigator of the practice,” along with the military, state security officials, senior government officials, and some media outlets.

“As documented in many cases, red-tagging is often followed or accompanied by unlawful surveillance, criminal prosecution, including the filing of trumped-up charges, threats, and even killings,” she said.