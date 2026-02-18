Impunity and unsolved crimes against journalists kill public trust

This interview by Elida Zylbeari was first published by Antidisinfo.net as part of the Western Balkans Anti-Disinformation Hub on December 24, 2025. An edited version is republished here under a content-sharing agreement between Global Voices and Metamorphosis Foundation.

The safety of journalists is no longer just about physical protection, but a complex intersection of legal resilience, digital hygiene, and psychological support. In a interview for Portalb.mk, Pablo Arcuri, Thematic Programme Lead for Journalist Safety at Free Press Unlimited (FPU), outlines a holistic vision for protecting the press in an era of multi-dimensional threats. From the rise of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) in democracies to the weaponization of AI-driven smear campaigns in conflict zones like Gaza, he reveals how online disinformation acts as a precursor to real-world violence. By highlighting FPU’s work in reopening “cold cases” to combat a 90 percent global impunity rate, Arcuri emphasizes that the fight for journalist safety is ultimately a fight for the health of society and the survival of truth itself.

Elida Zylbeari (EZ): What is the single most urgent danger that journalists around the world are facing right now, is it physical violence, online attacks, or legal action?

Pablo Arcuri (PA): It’s difficult to name a single, universal threat, because journalists’ safety risks are highly contextual. What journalists face depends on where they work, what they report on, and often who they are. In countries that still present themselves as democratic or semi-democratic, we increasingly see legal harassment as the primary tool of repression, particularly through SLAPPs, which are designed not to win in court, but to exhaust, intimidate, and silence journalists. In more repressive environments, digital surveillance and online attacks are used to monitor, intimidate, and discredit reporters. And in the most extreme contexts, like conflict zones or authoritarian regimes, journalists are exposed to direct physical violence, arbitrary detention, and even targeted killings. It’s also important to stress that risks are not evenly distributed. Women journalists, for example, face disproportionate and highly specific threats, including gender-based online harassment, stigmatization, sexualized attacks, and physical violence rooted in misogyny. These risks are often underestimated, but they have very real consequences for women journalists’ ability to continue their work.

EZ: What is one practical thing that local journalists in high-risk areas can do today to immediately improve their digital protection?

PA: If I had to give just one practical piece of advice, it would be: treat your phone as your most sensitive piece of reporting equipment and protect it accordingly. For journalists in high-risk environments, the phone is often the primary point of entry for digital attacks. Simple habits make a big difference: don’t connect your phone to unknown laptops or charging stations, avoid downloading unnecessary or suspicious apps, and be extremely cautious with links or files, even when they appear to come from trusted contacts. Even many highly sophisticated attacks, including state-sponsored spyware like Pegasus, often still rely on some form of user interaction. That means awareness and basic digital hygiene can significantly reduce risk. There are also a few tools that immediately strengthen protection, such as using a reputable VPN or relying on a password manager instead of reusing passwords across platforms. At Free Press Unlimited, we strongly believe that digital safety shouldn’t be inaccessible or overly technical. That’s why we support practical, journalist-friendly resources like the Totem Project (www.totem-project.org), which offers free, self-paced digital safety courses designed specifically for journalists and media workers working under pressure.

EZ: Why is it so important to pursue justice for crimes against journalists even if that happened years ago, and what is the biggest roadblock to ending impunity worldwide?

PA: Pursuing justice for crimes against journalists is essential, no matter how much time has passed, because these crimes don’t only harm an individual, they harm society as a whole. When a journalist is killed or attacked and no one is held accountable, it sends a powerful message: there are topics you shouldn’t touch, and silencing the press comes without consequences. That leads to fear, self-censorship, and a weakened society in general. In parts of the Western Balkans, for example, prolonged impunity has led to extremely low public trust in the judiciary, which in turn undermines democratic stability itself. According to UNESCO, nearly 9 out of 10 murders of journalists worldwide go unpunished, making it one of the safest crimes to commit. Reopening cases and pursuing accountability years later matters because it restores dignity to victims and their families, but it also raises the cost of committing these crimes. The biggest roadblock to ending impunity varies from case to case, but through Free Press Unlimited’s cold case work we consistently see a combination of lack of political will and lack of capacity. In one case in Greece, the main obstacle was a lack of will: authorities failed to conduct a serious and independent investigation. In a case in Pakistan, on which we will publish findings next year, the challenge was twofold: limited forensic capacity, including poor crime scene analysis and evidence preservation, combined with insufficient political pressure to move the case forward. That’s why justice for crimes against journalists is not only about adopting strong laws, but about enforcing them, strengthening investigative capacity, and sustaining political and public pressure.

EZ: How does the spread of online disinformation and coordinated smear campaigns directly put a journalist’s physical or legal safety at risk? Can you give an example of the link between online lies and real-world violence?

PA: They very often function as precursors to real-world harm. When journalists are systematically portrayed online as terrorists, traitors, or legitimate military targets, that narrative creates justification for arrest, attack, and sometimes even killing. We have seen this most notably in conflict settings, where disinformation campaigns are used to delegitimize journalists’ civilian status. False allegations spread rapidly online can frame journalists as combatants or collaborators. Once that narrative takes hold it becomes much easier for armed actors to argue that attacks on journalists are justified or unworthy of investigation. So in practice these online lies translate into physical targeting. The legal risks are equally severe. Disinformation is often weaponized to trigger arrests, travel bans, asset freezes, or legal proceedings under counterterrorism or national security frameworks. This is why Free Press Unlimited treats online attacks as a core safety issue, not a separate or secondary concern. Disinformation, legal harassment, and physical violence are part of the same circle of violence. Our work then focuses on interrupting that chain before online narratives translate into irreversible harm.

EZ: When a journalist or news outlet is targeted by a large disinformation campaign meant to destroy their credibility, what is the most important action or resource FPU provides to help them fight back and rebuild trust with their audience?