Viral app ‘Are You Dead Yet?’ unveils the anxiety and pain of single Chinese youths

A newly developed Chinese App “Are You Dead Yet?” (死了麼?), designed for solitary-living people to check in regularly and auto-notify their emergency contacts, unexpectedly topped China’s Apple App Store in January 2026.

Given the bluntness of the Chinese expression and the fact that the majority of downloaders are young people rather than the elderly, current affairs analysts have pointed out that the phenomenon reflects the anxiety of the rapidly growing number of “empty-nest” youths (空巢青年, kōng cháo qīng nián), a term for single young people who live alone. They are a key demographic in the development of what experts are calling the “lonely economy.”

The creativity of the App comes from its naming rather than its technology. Reportedly, it only took the three-person tech team less than a month to design and write the program, as the function of the App is simple: the users have to submit at least one emergency contact, set a check-in alarm and check-in regularly; once they miss two consecutive check-ins, the app automatically alerts their emergency contacts, suggesting they reach out to them. Like other similar products in the market, the app was released for six months with few downloads until its eye-catching name caught social media users’ attention and became a hot topic in early January. It entered the top ten most downloaded Apps on the Chinese Apple App Store on January 10.

Death is still considered a taboo in daily conversation among Chinese people, especially among the older generation. However, for the younger generation, instead of asking “Are you ok?” friends can greet each other with “Are you dead?” especially when times are challenging.

Within days, the developers said that the massive number of newly registered users had pushed the App’s value to RMB 100 million (approximately USD 14.5 million), while the development cost was about RMB 1,000 (USD 145). Users have to pay RMB 8 (USD 1.2) for the download.

Despite its popularity, on January 13, the official name of the App changed to “Demumu” to sound less negative, a move that could help prevent a takedown notice from cyber administration authorities.

Empty-nest youths

Aside from the name, unlike other security apps designed to help elderly people living alone connect to emergency medical services, “Are You Dead Yet?” targets the younger generation. Reportedly, in 2021, there were 125 million solitary-living households in China, representing one-fourth of the 494 million total households. It was estimated that the total number of solitary living young singles was up to 92 million, far greater than the population of solitary-living elderly.

The growing number of youth living alone has led to the emergence and spread of the online term “Empty-nest youth” (空巢青年) on social media in recent years. As a result of the rural-urban divide in economic and social development, many young people have to relocate to first- or second-tier cities for education or employment, far from their hometowns. Most of them have to live alone in small apartments and endure high-pressure study or workloads, without family companionship or social support.

Chinese society expects young people to build their own nest and family; however, many young people’s “nests” remain empty without a spouse and offspring. The number of registered marriages in 2024 fell 20 percent to a record low of 6.1 million. Although there was an 8.5 percent rebound in 2025 due to a series of pro-family policies, the downward trend is unlikely to reverse. The latest Chinese government statistic shows that the country’s birth rate in 2025 fell to 5.63 per 1,000 people, a record low since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, while its death rate rose to 8.04 per 1,000 people, which surpasses the death rate during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Loneliness economy

There are many reasons why young people are refraining from building a traditional family; it is a global phenomenon. When commenting on the App, a Chinese psychiatrist, Shi Yuxin, explained on Weibo that the young generation’s longing for autonomy has reached an unprecedented level, and that marriage implied compromise, responsibility, and the suppression of an individual’s choice and freedom. Solitary living allows individuals to control their lifestyles, how they spend money, time, and energy.

Moreover, particular to China, the culture of single-child families and the post-COVID-19 pessimism triggered by the pandemic lockdown and the economic downturn, deters the young generation from settling down. The Chinese psychiatrist said:

高压生活让人们害怕亲密关系中的冲突、内耗与承诺压力，选择独处成了规避情感风险的“安全策略”。

High-pressure lifestyles make people apprehensive about conflicts, emotional drain, and commitment pressures within intimate relationships, leading many to choose solitude as a ‘safe strategy’ to avoid emotional risks.

At the same time, empty-nest youths still need companionship, care, and social support. A 2022 study found that among young women who lived alone, 42.9 percent felt insecure at night because they felt the security in residential areas was inadequate. Meanwhile, 17.8 percent of solitary living youths found themselves lacking support when they had accidents or were sick.

A Chinese blogger, Wen Xiujia, also pointed out that “Are You Dead Yet?” appealed to the psychology of the insecure youths, who don’t want to disturb others but wish that someone would pay attention to them when they are in need. He claims that conventional Chinese families do not cater to such emotional needs:

“死了么”的每日签到机制，恰好提供了一种“低打扰式安全保障”：无需频繁联系，不必刻意寒暄，仅用一个简单操作，就为独居生活加上一道数字保险。这种“不麻烦别人，也能被看见”的设计，精准击中了现代青年的社交痛点，也让8元定价成为一种“买个心安”的情感消费。

The daily check-in feature of ‘Are You Dead Yet?’ offers a form of ‘low-interruption safety assurance’: there is no frequent contact or polite, ritualistic greeting, just a simple click to add a layer of digital security to solo living. This design, which allows users to ‘be seen without bothering others,’ precisely addresses the pain spots of contemporary young people in their social life. The RMB 8 price tag serves as an emotional consumption for the ‘peace of mind.’

Such anxieties and needs of the solitary living population have driven the expansion of the “loneliness economy,” including pet businesses, escort services, online counselling, serviced apartments, and more. According to local media reports, the loneliness economy sector contributed RMB 7.92 trillion (USD 1.13 trillion) to the country’s GDP in 2025.

However, as some critics have pointed out, this kind of “loneliness” is a form of alienation caused by policies that shrink public spaces, long working hours, and a media technology that creates a superficial sense of sociality that connects people to consumption and ideological tribes rather than substantial in-person connections. China is notorious for its 996 work system: 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week, and it is customary for employers to use messaging apps to assign work tasks during non-working hours and holidays.

A video blogger on Weibo, Pi Xiu’s Perspective, urged his audience not to take the App as a dark joke, but to see its users as real people:

你以为下载的人都是猎奇？其实他们的心态复杂到离谱👇 有人用荒诞对抗焦虑，加班到深夜打开APP，看到“熬夜可能活不过60”的预警，吓得立刻预约体检🏥 有人在写十年后给家人的留言时，边写边哭，突然反思自己是不是太忙了，忙到忘了好好生活❤️ 还有人更扎心，连紧急联系人都不知道填谁，下载只是为了求个“至少有人知晓”的心理慰藉😔