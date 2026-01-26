After COP30, climate projects continue to threaten Indonesia’s Indigenous communities

Indigenous peoples play an important role in the global climate agenda. At the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, their work as forest guardians and protectors of biodiversity was recognized. However, the situation in Indonesia is more complicated. Indigenous communities and their lands often face threats from government-backed climate projects that do not address the real problems. Mega-development projects such as the geothermal plant in Poco Leok, East Nusa Tenggara, the bioenergy project in Merauke, Papua, the dam construction in North Kalimantan, and the Lambo Reservoir in Nagekeo have all put Indigenous lands at risk.

Indonesia is home to an estimated 50 to 70 million Indigenous people. There are over 2,000 groups, with 2,161 recognized Indigenous communities. Most of these communities live on Borneo Island, followed by Sulawesi and Sumatra.

The Indonesian government has set a goal to recognize 1.4 million hectares of customary forests as part of its plan to reduce deforestation at COP30. The Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), which represents Indigenous communities across Indonesia, welcomed the announcement but said it is only a first step. The government has already received maps for 33.6 million hectares of customary territories, with more than half located in forest areas. Without real involvement from Indigenous communities and solutions to land disputes, recognizing customary forests could remain only a promise and a token political statement.

AMAN secretary-general Rukka Sombolinggi said the number of forest areas should be expanded:

The 1.4 million hectares targeted for 2029 should be seen as a flexible number, given the large potential of customary forests and the ongoing growth of regional policy initiatives. This means the area of customary forests that could be designated is much greater than 1.4 million hectares.

As investments and national projects grow, and climate policies ignore human rights, Indigenous communities face land seizures, criminalization, and increased violence. The government has not improved its recognition or protection of indigenous peoples’ rights, and the situation worsened in 2025.

AMAN reported 135 cases of customary land being taken, resulting in the loss of 3.8 million hectares from 109 Indigenous communities. Besides losing land, 162 indigenous communities also experienced criminalization and violence. These problems are linked to forestry, mining, energy, large plantations, infrastructure projects, and the development of conservation areas and national parks.

Sombolinggi added:

In 2025, 38 million hectares of Indigenous land were taken. Over the previous decade, 11.7 million hectares were seized, averaging 1.1 million hectares per year. This year’s number is three times higher than the average. What we see is moral violence against Indigenous communities. Policies make it easier to take Indigenous land, and violence is becoming more common. Sadly, the government keeps denying this reality, and Indigenous people are being criminalized.

AMAN notes that the government’s current policies could worsen and spread conflicts. For example, the Presidential Regulation on forest areas brings in security forces, leading to more militarization in Indigenous lands. This policy treats Indigenous communities as subjects to be controlled, which could lead to more repression under the excuse of order, development, or strategic projects.

AMAN laments that the Indigenous Peoples Bill has been stalled in parliament for over 10 years.

This law could help end structural discrimination, recognize ancestral rights, and stop the repeated seizure of Indigenous lands. This will demonstrate that state officials are complying with the constitution and address accusations of persistent neglect of Indigenous peoples and their traditional rights, particularly rights to land, customary territories, and natural resources.

This author spoke with Eustobio Rero Renggi, AMAN’s deputy secretary-general for Organizational Affairs, who attended COP30 in Brazil. He shared the following insight: