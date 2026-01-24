Truth-telling and treaty: Australian Indigenous lawyer’s commitment to real change for First Nations People

Tekan Cochrane is an Australian Indigenous lawyer with Kooma, Yuwaalaraay and Torres Strait Islander heritage, as well as diverse European heritage. Raised on a farm in central Queensland, away from major population centres, and the first in her family to attend university, Tekan’s work is grounded in lived experience, community accountability, and a deep commitment to justice and systemic reform.

In 2025, Tekan was a finalist for the Australian Human Rights Commission’s Law Award, selected from more than 100 national nominations and recognised for her work supporting First Nations peoples and individuals in disadvantaged and marginalised communities.

Tekan is the Executive Officer of Tarwirri Indigenous Law Association of Victoria, a not-for-profit membership organisation representing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal professionals, graduates and students. Tarwirri is funded through the Victorian Aboriginal Justice Agreement due to the strong need for more Indigenous lawyers in Australia.

Tekan is also the founder of TC Law & Consulting, a member of the Law Council of Australia’s Indigenous Legal Issues Committee, the Chair of the Law Institute of Victoria’s Reconciliation Advancement Committee and was formerly a Non-Executive Director of Women of Colour Australia.

Previously, Tekan played a key role in the creation and management of the Victorian Stolen Generations Reparations Package, which acknowledges and addresses the trauma and harm caused by the forced removal of Aboriginal children from their families, culture and Country. Her work continues to focus on First Nations justice, truth-telling, and structural reform across legal, policy and governance systems.

Tekan recently completed a Master’s in international relations, completing her dissertation on Indigenous peoples at a global level with a comparative study on Australia and Colombia.

On January 18, 2026, Global Voices’ author Kevin Rennie interviewed Tekan about her work for First Nations justice.

Kevin Rennie (KR): Given the tough-on-crime policies of Australian state governments, what can be done to reverse the growing trend of incarceration of Indigenous people in Australia, especially youth?

Tekan Cochrane (TC): In my view, the over-incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is not a failure of individuals but a failure of systems. The ‘Tough on crime’ policies disproportionately criminalise poverty, trauma, disability and racialised policing, particularly for our young people. Reversing this ‘trend’ requires a decisive shift away from punitive approaches and toward prevention, properly resourced community-led diversion programs, culturally safe youth services, justice reinvestment, and genuine accountability for police and child protection agencies. Most importantly, solutions must be designed and led by First Nations communities themselves. However, we need governments fully on board.

KR: We are living through a new “stolen” generation with many Indigenous children being forcibly removed from their families. What action can we take to stem this shocking trend?

TC: The fact that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children continue to be removed at alarming rates should shame the nation. Despite decades of inquiries and apologies, we are repeating the same harms under different names. To sum this up, governments must invest in early family support, housing stability, and culturally appropriate child and family services, not crisis-driven removals. The evidence is clear, when communities are trusted and resourced to care for their own children, outcomes improve dramatically.

KR: The Victorian Aboriginal Justice Agreement has been around for nearly 20 years. What positive impact has it made on legal processes and outcomes for Aboriginal people?

TC: The Victorian Aboriginal Justice Agreement has demonstrated that sustained partnership between government and Aboriginal communities can lead to real, measurable change. It has improved cultural safety in courts, increased Aboriginal participation in justice decision-making, and reduced some contact points with the criminal justice system. While gaps remain — particularly in incarceration rates — the Agreement shows that long-term, relationship-based reform is far more effective than short political cycles or punitive policy shifts.

KR: In 2025, Victoria became the first State government to legislate a treaty with its First Nations peoples. How can it make a real difference for the lives of Indigenous peoples?

TC: Victoria’s decision to legislate a Treaty framework is historic, but in reality, its value will be measured by outcomes, not symbolism. Treaty has the potential to transform power relations by embedding self-determination, truth-telling and accountability into the fabric of the State. If implemented properly, Treaty can address structural inequities in areas such as land, health, education and justice and, critically, it can provide a mechanism for First Nations peoples to negotiate directly over matters that affect our lives. I personally have a very positive outlook on Treaty in Victoria.

KR: Following the 2023 failure of the constitutional referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to the Federal Parliament, how can we get national reconciliation back on track?

TC: The failure of the referendum was painful, but it should not be mistaken for a rejection of justice or truth. Reconciliation cannot be contingent on a single vote. It must continue through State and Territory processes, Treaty, truth-telling, and legislative reform. National reconciliation will only move forward when governments stop seeking permission to do the right thing and instead act consistently with human rights standards and the wishes of First Nations peoples themselves.

KR: What has been your involvement with the Women of Colour Australia organisation?

TC: My involvement with Women of Colour Australia has centered on amplifying the voices of women who sit at the intersections of race, gender and structural disadvantage. WoCA provides an important platform for advocacy, solidarity and leadership, particularly for women who are often marginalised within mainstream policy and professional spaces. That work aligns closely with my broader commitment to justice, equity and collective care.

KR: With your busy professional life, how do you manage to maintain links to your Indigenous Country and culture?

TC: Connection to Country and culture is not something I “fit in” around my work, it is what sustains it. Staying grounded in community, listening to Elders, honouring cultural obligations, and making time for reflection are essential acts of resistance in systems that often demand disconnection. For me, cultural continuity is both a responsibility and a source of strength. It reminds me of why this work matters and who it is ultimately for.

KR: Finally, what advice do you have for young Indigenous people thinking of a career in the law?