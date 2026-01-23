Venezuela inflates release figures as political prisoners remain in limbo

During the first days of Venezuela’s interim government under Delcy Rodríguez, officials announced the release of what they called a “significant number of political prisoners,” framing the move as a gesture of de-escalation and reconciliation. A week after the announcement, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and Delcy Rodríguez’s brother, claimed that more than 400 detainees had been freed in a “mass release” following the political transition.

Independent verification, however, tells a very different story. Human rights organizations such as Foro Penal have been able to confirm only around 154 releases, a fraction of the official figure of an estimated 800 to 1,000 political prisoners believed to remain detained. Authorities have not published a verified list of those released, nor explained the legal criteria governing the process. Government officials have also continued to challenge the very notion of “political prisoners,” portraying detainees as common criminals — an assertion that contradicts years of documentation by Venezuelan and international human rights bodies.

This week, Foro Penal itself became a target of criticism in the National Assembly (the legislative body). Founded in 2002, the organisation has spent more than two decades documenting politically motivated detentions and working with families, lawyers, and international institutions, including the UN and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

According to Foro Penal, 863 people were detained for political reasons before the release announcement, including 86 cases of enforced disappearance. Since 2014, it has documented more than 18,000 politically motivated detentions, far exceeding historical precedents in the country.

Families waiting, without answers

Across Venezuela, families have gathered outside detention centers, waiting for names to be called, without any official confirmation that releases will take place. In Caracas, relatives have camped for days outside facilities such as El Helicoide, Rodeo 1, and Zona 7, relying on rumors and informal messages to locate loved ones. Authorities have provided no schedules, lists, nor explanations.

Many families have turned to social media to make their cases visible. One such space is the Instagram account @madresendefensadelaverdad2024, where mothers, sisters, and daughters document detentions and demand accountability.

Among those featured is Kennedy Tejeda, a lawyer known for defending political detainees in the state of Carabobo. He was detained while seeking information about people arrested during protests following the 2024 election.

Another case is of Juan Diego Lucena, a mobile phone technician, a volunteer at a nursing home, and a volunteer firefighter. He was detained while working at his phone repair business. According to his family, his health has deteriorated in detention:

“Lately, he’s been sick — tachycardia, high blood pressure, panic attacks. He’s not a terrorist. He’s a volunteer who has always wanted to help those around him.”

The account also highlights José Manuel Salas, described by his mother as a bohemian, a dreamer, and a loving young man. A student at the time of his detention, Salas was reportedly attacked by unidentified security forces and taken to a detention center while unconscious.

These testimonies illustrate the human cost behind the numbers, as families continue to seek answers, justice, and the release of those they say are being held for political reasons.

A fragile and uncertain process

So far, 154 releases have been independently confirmed by Foro Penal — roughly 14 percent of the organization’s estimated total of 1,100 political prisoners. Those freed include several high-profile figures, including human rights activist Rocío San Miguel, journalist Biaggio Pillieri, and politician Enrique Márquez. Most were released under restrictive conditions that limit public speech, and several left the country immediately out of fear of re-detention.

Concerns deepened when, 62 hours after the release announcement, the family of Edison Torres, a police officer detained for allegedly sharing critical messages, confirmed that he had died in state custody. Authorities offered no explanation or cause of death.

Political detention in Venezuela now extends well beyond the context of protest. Following the 2024 presidential election, security forces carried out widespread home raids under Operación Tun Tun (Operation Knock Knock), often without warrants and targeting perceived critics. Some detainees were publicly exposed on state television before being transferred to intelligence facilities. Inside detention centers, former prisoners and monitors report medical neglect, abuse, and torture, with places like El Helicoide becoming symbols of repression and institutional decay.

Human rights groups warn against interpreting the recent releases as a structural change. Previous cycles have followed a “revolving door” pattern, with detainees released only to be re-arrested months later. Without judicial reform, transparency, and guarantees of due process, releases remain fragile.

For now, the gap between official discourse and lived reality persists. While the government speaks of reconciliation, hundreds of families continue to wait outside prisons — uncertain whether their loved ones are alive, when they might be freed, or whether freedom will truly mean safety.