Third World’s Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore, a Jamaican who straddled musical genres, dies at 69

It was with shock that Jamaicans learned of the death of one of their most beloved reggae musicians, Stephen “Cat” Coore, who suddenly passed away on January 18, 2026. He is mourned by his wife, Donna Feltis-Coore, and children Shiah, Kanna, Stephen Jr., and Ashley.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted on X:

This morning we are waking up to the deeply saddening news of the passing of Stephen “Cat” Coore, a towering figure in our cultural history and one of the architects of Jamaica’s global musical legacy. As a founding member and musical director of Third World, Cat Coore helped… pic.twitter.com/f6K9LUGYnY — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) January 19, 2026

His tribute was followed by a series of tweets from Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, who called Coore “a unique talent and a true Reggae Ambassador” whose music “helped carry Jamaica’s sound to the world,” adding:

(3/3) Recipient of the Order of Distinction, Cat’s legacy will live on through timeless classics like Reggae Ambassador, Now That We Found Love, and 96 Degrees in the Shade. pic.twitter.com/tLQO1haHXb — Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange (@Babsy_grange) January 19, 2026

Opposition Leader Mark Golding’s homage, meanwhile, came from the perspective of being personally acquainted with the musician:

The sudden passing of Stephen “Cat” Coore has come as a terrible shock. Cat was a phenomenal musician, whose contribution to Jamaican popular music over five decades is enormous. As a founder of Third World, one of our leading musical groups, his technical and compositional… pic.twitter.com/vypsmDlWKF — Mark J. Golding (@MarkJGolding) January 19, 2026

Golding continued, “On a personal level, Cat and I shared interests in music and cricket, and we enjoyed good conversations whenever our paths crossed. I saw him most recently last Friday at the UWI Chapel on leaving a funeral. We warmly embraced, with promises that we would soon talk. The news this morning of his passing is therefore all the more shocking.”

Born in Kingston on April 6, 1956, Stephen “Cat” Coore’s musical career started very early, spanning fifty years. He was born into a comfortable and accomplished middle-class family. His father, the Honourable David Hilton Coore, was a well-known politician, lawyer and statesman, who served as Deputy Prime Minister of Jamaica from 1972-1976 under Prime Minister Michael Manley, and was a member of the committee that drafted the Jamaican Constitution.

His mother, Rita Angela Innis Coore, was Trinidadian. She studied music and broadcasting at McGill University in Montreal and later at the Royal College of Music in London. She was a well-known music teacher who introduced her son Stephen to music at an early age — he was drawn to string instruments, and began cello lessons. Something of a child prodigy, he played the classical piece “The Swan” for Princess Anne at King’s House during one of her visits to Jamaica, and won a silver medal in the Jamaica Festival at age ten.

At age 12, Cat fell in love with the guitar. His mother bought one for him, and he took to it so quickly that he played with the Alley Cats and then joined the popular Inner Circle Band as lead guitarist at the tender age of 13. He stayed with the group and toured the region for four years.

In 1973, at 17, he got together with friends Colin Leslie and Michael “Ibo” Cooper, who also played with Inner Circle alongside singer William “Bunny” Rugs, and Third World — one of the most successful and longest-running bands ever — was born. Initially, they played locally before signing with Island Records.

With his wide musical education, Coore helped create the band’s “reggae fusion” genre, which incorporated elements of soul, funk, and rock music as well as classical, when he played cello with verve and gusto. The formula resonated with music fans, both at home and abroad. Third World’s self-titled album was released in 1976 and included a cover of The Abyssinians’ Satta Massagana, one of their most-loved songs, the title of which means “Give Thanks” in Amharic. That same year, they played at the iconic “Smile Jamaica” concert in Kingston, headlined by Bob Marley and the Wailers. The title song of their second album, “96° in the Shade” (1977) was also a big hit, as was “Now That We’ve Found Love” — a peace anthem by soul group The O’Jays that the band turned into a hit in 1978.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the band reaped international success, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom. Following Marley’s death in 1981, Third World performed at Reggae Sunsplash with his widow Rita and Stevie Wonder, who wrote one of their major hits, “Try Jah Love.”

Third World received numerous awards and accolades — both globally and in Jamaica — including nine Grammy nominations. Coore was also presented with the Order of Distinction of Jamaica in 2005, a distinguished national award. Over the years, he received the keys to several cities worldwide, as well as the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRia) Instrumentalist of the Year award, and lifetime achievement awards from Jamaica Jazz and Blues, Reggae Sumfest, Island Records, International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA) and more.

On Substack, Jamaican Ricky Browne did not hold back about Coore’s genius: “The Reggae Ambassador, Cat was perhaps the most talented reggae musician that Jamaica has ever produced. A musical genius, he could play just about any instrument, and could platform Third World’s music not just as real reggae, but as worthy of being considered as classical as Beethoven.

Anyone who has seen Cat play the cello as if at a classical music concert at the Royal Albert Hall before smoothly transitioning to one of Third World’s biggest hits will never forget it. And he showed that, though reggae was all about the heartbeat, it was more than that, and could stand its ground against any other type of music out there.”

Author and filmmaker Barbara Blake Hannah marvelled at Coore’s cello-playing skills:

Cat Core's skill on the cello made him stand out from other reggae musicians. When he delighted audiences with a solo during a performance of Third World, we would be hypnotized by his musical uniqueness. I will always remember and treasure those moments. REST IN ZION my Brother pic.twitter.com/ZiO5Pf0SWn — Barbara Blake Hannah, O.D., O.S.E. (@BBlakeHannah) January 19, 2026

Jamaica Gleaner columnist Gordon Robinson posted:

Sad farewell to another Legend Stephen “Cat” Coore a classically trained(by his mother)musician&inspiration behind Ja's finest show band Third World. Cat has been ill but he dodged so many bullets in recent time that it still comes as a shock. R.I.P Genius https://t.co/HMyCTlnx0W — Gordon Robinson (@TheTerribleTout) January 19, 2026

One reggae fan reflected on Coore’s musical mood:

Some souls arrive not to be loud,

but to hold frequency. Stephen “Cat” Coore was such a soul. He did not chase attention —

he carried tone.

A tone shaped by ancestry, discipline, and love.

A tone that knew where it came from

and therefore knew where it could go. pic.twitter.com/2neRRNAmTx — Marcus Origa (@Iya_Livity) January 19, 2026

Third World itself posted on Facebook:

The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP), a Kingston-based non-governmental organisation supporting and advocating for senior citizens, paid tribute to Coore, whom it had recently honoured in its annual awards ceremony:

It was a happy day last November when we at CCRP presented our Living Legacy Award to the great Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore. We are deeply saddened by his sudden death. Our deepest sympathy to his beloved family, members of @ThirdWorldBand, many friends and fans. May he rest in Peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0pkxRXqWIa — CCRP (@ccrpjamaica) January 19, 2026

“He was so happy at our event,” commented CCRP Co-founder and Executive Chair Jean Lowrie-Chin in a WhatsApp note. The CCRP also posted the citation for Coore’s award on its Facebook page, in which it recognised that Coore left “an indelible mark on Jamaica’s cultural and musical heritage worldwide,” and that his “visionary musicianship, cultural leadership, and enduring global impact” made him deserving of the award.

The Ocho Rios-based reggae station Irie FM summed up the spirit of Coore and his music in an insightful message on Facebook:

As a co-founder of Third World, Cat Coore expanded the language of reggae, weaving roots with jazz, soul, funk, classical discipline and global sounds, while never losing Jamaica’s heartbeat. His guitar didn’t just play rhythms; it spoke stories, unity, love and consciousness. Through decades of timeless music, he helped carry reggae from the streets of Jamaica to the world stage, proving it could be both deeply rooted and endlessly evolving. Thank you, Cat, for the soundtracks, the innovation, and the legacy. Your spirit lives on in every chord, every message, and every soul touched by the music.

The musical fraternity, including veteran British reggae bands Steel Pulse and UB40, shared their sadness at Coore’s passing:

To wake up and learn that Stephen Cat Coore, has just made the transition – that is a bitter pill to swallow. RIP RIP https://t.co/JLejBsn9XC pic.twitter.com/NN8J5fYrgv — Steel Pulse (@steelpulse) January 19, 2026

We are saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Stephen “Cat” Coore from the Iconic Reggae band, Third World. Big Love UB40#catcoore #UB40 #thirdworld pic.twitter.com/E3aWjuEG2x — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) January 19, 2026

The Wailers added:

With gratitude for the life and the legacy.

Rest in power, Stephen “Cat” Coore, OD. pic.twitter.com/bKJTEac1F6 — The Wailers (@TheWailers) January 19, 2026

Coore’s life in Kingston revolved around his wife and family, even as he served as the Ambassador for the Alligator Head Foundation in Port Antonio and the Goodwill Ambassador for the Issa Trust Foundation. His son Shiah has followed in his musical footsteps, as a bass player. This short conversation between Coore and Shiah, posted on Facebook in 2020, is particularly emotive on the heels of the musician’s passing.

Coore’s life embodied music. His wide-ranging musical inspirations included iconic cellists like Pablo Casals and Jaqueline du Pré, not to mention Bob Marley, and guitarists such as Carlos Santana, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

Cherished for his humour and warm personality, Coore loved to perform. Quite apart from his virtuoso guitar solos, his energy and enthusiasm infused every performance with joy. Reggae fans from Jamaica and around the world were infected with that joy; the memories of it will remain for years to come.