A voice for the unheard in Myanmar: From the Rakhine coast to the frontlines of truth

Exile Hub is one of Global Voices’ partners in Southeast Asia, emerging in response to the 2021 coup in Myanmar, focusing on empowering journalists and human rights defenders. This edited article is republished under a content partnership agreement.

Nay Nay’s journey began not in a bustling newsroom, but on the serene Rakhine coast of Myanmar. Yet fate had a different path in store, one that led her into the heart of truth-telling during Myanmar’s darkest moments.

The military coup shattered Myanmar’s fragile peace in 2021. Journalists quickly became targets, and the danger of arrest grew impossible to ignore. As the risk to her partner, also a woman journalist, intensified, Nay Nay made the agonizing decision to flee their homeland together. They sought refuge along the Thai–Myanmar border, a place of safety from persecution. In exile, Nay Nay continues her work as a news presenter at Lay Waddyi FM and, above all, a storyteller.

When Nay Nay first applied for the Feminist Storytelling Grant under Exile Hub, they planned to tell a deeply personal story of a lesbian couple navigating journalism amid conflict and displacement. It was a story of love, survival, and resilience. But as conversations unfolded, a broader and more urgent truth emerged.

“As we gradually discussed the idea, we decided to present the resilience of female journalists across Myanmar who are working in war-torn areas, rather than focusing solely on our own story.”

This realization led to “Female Journalists in the War Zone,” a podcast amplifying the untold stories of women reporters working on the ground in Rakhine, Karenni, Kachin, and Sagaing. Through their voices, the podcast brings their challenges, triumphs, and resilience directly to the public.

Nyein Nyein’s definition of a feminist is simple yet meaningful,

“Feminists are people who stand in solidarity with and support the capabilities of women.”

When she fled Myanmar, she humbly admits she wasn't a “fully qualified media professional.” Yet, that hasn't deterred her. With the steadfast support of her partner, she continues to produce programs tirelessly, using her voice to uplift and encourage other women in the region while constantly learning, growing, and refining her craft.

Her commitment to human rights and women's issues has come at a cost. She has endured immense pressure, threats, and attacks from nationalist extremists, particularly online, where hateful comments flood the pages beneath her reports.

In times of extreme difficulty, when financial stability wavers, Nay Nay takes on part-time jobs, not just to survive, but to sustain her reporting. Her motivation is clear:

“This is because I want to stand up for women in the dark, those who lack access to information. It is also my main reason why I want to be a news presenter.”

For the women who listen to her, Nay Nay carries a deep sense of responsibility. She faces her own challenges with quiet resolve, relying on trusted senior sisters, mentors, and colleagues to help carry the weight of her work.

“I simply want to be a useful person somewhere in the media industry and a person who does not poison the public.”

Nay Nay is more than a news presenter. She is a guardian of truth, a sister in solidarity, and a resilient voice in the face of darkness. Her story stands as a testament to the unyielding spirit of those who continue to pursue justice even at great personal cost.