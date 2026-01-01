The table tennis players planting trees to fight drought in Iran

By Hosein Gharibnavaz

Safashahr, a small city in the mountainous north of Fars province in Iran, faces the same problems as many other parts of the country: a worsening water crisis and increasing environmental degradation.

As drought intensifies and local ecosystems come under pressure, public spaces are becoming drier and more fragile, especially in nearby rural areas.

Two years ago, when I became head of the table tennis association of Khorrambid County, my main task was to build basic sports infrastructure and develop the sport professionally.

At the same time, we decided that the association should not focus solely on training athletes but also on motivating our players and their families to take environmental action in our community.

Since then, we have organized several volunteer activities that link table tennis with local environmental work. These have included “plastic‑free hall” campaigns in our training venues and the construction of small water troughs for wildlife around the city.

Our most recent gathering took place in the Nobekuh area, near the village of Dehbid, where we focused on tree planting. In cooperation with the local Department of Natural Resources, more than 200 residents joined this event, including many of our young table tennis players and their families.

Together, we planted 400 drought‑resistant trees, mainly wild almond and arjan, species that can survive the region’s harsh, low‑water conditions. For many of the children, it was the first time they had planted a tree with their own hands in the mountains they usually only see from a distance.

“The same kids who compete at the table tennis table are now competing to plant more trees,” said one local parent, laughing as she watched her son carry a sapling up the hill. “It has changed how they look at our land,” she added.

The atmosphere was joyful and emotional. Families told us they felt they were “giving something back” to the land, and many of the young players said they now saw the surrounding hills and forests as part of their responsibility, not just as scenery.

Several participants asked when the next action would be, and suggested creating a small community forest over the coming years. These environmental activities will continue as the number of table tennis players grows.

In the coming weeks, our association plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the local Department of Environment to formalise these joint actions and demonstrate that even a small sports association in a remote county can help protect nature while building a stronger community.