Wheelchair user completes historic bungee jump in Nepal

Deepa Devkota from Sindhuli District of Bagmati Province in Nepal has become the first Nepali woman living with a disability to complete a wheelchair bungee jump at the Bhotekoshi River in Sindhupalchok District on December 16, 2025.

The Bhote Kosi bungee, a 160-meter high jump, is Nepal’s first bungee and attracts adrenaline seekers from around the world. Earlier in December 2025, Dilip Sapkota and Shishir Dahal also completed a wheelchair bungee jump from the same spot. The first-ever bungee jump via a wheelchair was completed in Russia in October 2015 by Alexe Mayuko.

“Disability isn’t a hindrance. If we have self-confidence and are provided with opportunity, we can make headway in any given field,” said Devkota, a disability rights activist living with spina bifida, in a press statement. “I believe this achievement of mine will motivate other people living with disabilities to move ahead in their lives.”

Devkota completed the wheelchair jump on her birthday and dedicated the achievement to her parents, who faced social discrimination and stigma for raising a child with a disability. Expressing her gratitude for their support, she said they have raised her to be capable and courageous, adding that her disability won’t stop her from pursuing her life goals.

Speaking to Global Voices by phone, Sugam Bhattarai, secretary general of the National Federation of the Disabled – Nepal (NFDN), said that Deepa’s achievement was an inspiration for all. “People living with disability can equally contribute to the society — in all fields, be it tourism or adventure sports,” he said.