Words across worlds: Moharaj Sharma on language, culture, and belonging in Nepal

Poet, journalist, and documentary maker Moharaj Sharma is a leading figure in Nepal’s literary and media landscape, with two decades of influential work in radio and television. Widely respected for his cultural insight and integrity, he is known for poetry that reflects on identity, social change, and the human experience, resonating across Nepal and its global diaspora.

A long-time member of the International Nepali Literary Society (INLS), he currently serves as News Editor at AP1 Television, where he also hosts a weekly literary segment that brings writers and thinkers into national conversation. His research on the linguistic roots of Nepali and Sanskrit, along with his documentary on the resilience of Nepali-speaking Bhutanese refugees, highlights his commitment to cultural preservation. Recognised with honours from INLS, Gauhati University, and literary institutions in Bhutan, the US, and South Korea, Sharma continues to shape contemporary Nepali literature through a powerful blend of journalistic clarity and poetic vision.

Sangita Swechcha of Global Voices interviewed Moharaj Sharma via email to learn more about his journey as a poet, journalist, and documentarian, and his longstanding work in amplifying Nepali literature, linguistic heritage, and the stories of diasporic communities.

Sangita Swechcha (SS): Your work spans poetry, journalism, and documentary storytelling. How do these different forms of expression influence one another in your creative process?

Moharaj Sharma (MS): Poetry, journalism, and documentary — although these three subjects appear separate — have complemented one another in my creative journey. The inner dialogue among all three has inspired me to stay focused on my work. Just as Eastern philosophy describes the power of a mantra, I feel a similar power in poetry within literature. It is something that shakes society. Poetry speaks to the joys and sorrows of society in a deep and subtle way. I sense this same sensitivity in journalism as well. News is not merely information; it is a reality intertwined with human life, dreams, and struggles. The discipline of journalism — honesty toward facts, commitment, and respect for authentic voices — makes my writing responsible. Documentary ties these two worlds together in a single thread. In visual storytelling, I try to blend the factual discipline of journalism with the human sensitivity of poetry.

SS: Much of your writing explores identity, culture, and the Nepali diaspora. What personal experiences or encounters have most shaped your understanding of these themes?

MS: For the past two decades, I have been close to ordinary lives through journalism. Nepal has great ethnic, linguistic, and cultural diversity, with 142 ethnic groups and over 120 languages. Each ethnic group has its own language, religion, customs, culture, and traditions. This diversity and identity make Nepali society ‘many in one and one in many.’ Through my travels and learning experiences in the UK, USA, South Korea, India, and Indonesia, I gained a deep understanding of the importance of language, culture, and identity. In today’s global world, people cannot forget their roots; instead, they work to preserve and promote their heritage, enjoying the sweetness of their identity. Statistics show Nepali-speaking people have reached around 150 countries. Wherever they go, they carry Nepali language, culture, and civilization. These learning and research experiences have greatly energized my professional and literary journey.

SS: You have documented the stories of Nepali-speaking Bhutanese refugees — a community whose decades-long displacement, life in refugee camps in eastern Nepal, and global resettlement have shaped a profound story of resilience and cultural survival. What continues to stay with you from their journey?

MS: In 1624 AD, after an agreement between Bhutan’s religious leader Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel and Nepal’s King Ram Shah, sixty Nepali households were taken to Bhutan. Though they helped unify and develop Bhutan, the government later suppressed them as their influence grew. In the 1990s, the ‘One Nation, One People’ policy restricted Nepali language and culture, leading to the expulsion of over 100,000 Nepali speakers, who lived as refugees in Nepal for nearly two decades. Even then, they preserved their language and heritage, running classes and promoting literature through groups like the Literary Council of Bhutan. After resettling in eight countries including the USA, Australia, and Canada, their struggle for identity continues. Preserving language and culture remains central, strengthening their presence abroad. I traveled across the USA to study this community. Once stateless, they now show cultural prosperity: schools teach Nepali, government offices hire language experts, and communities maintain global cultural presence. Even after losing everything, they kept their pride and are active in politics and policy-making in their resettled countries.

SS: As someone deeply involved in promoting Nepali literature through radio and television, how do you see the role of media evolving in nurturing literary culture?

MS: When I began in radio, access to media was limited, and poets, writers, and cultural scholars rarely reached the public. Over two decades, technology has advanced so much that the global community now fits within a mobile click. Earlier, poetry recitations, literary interviews, and TV discussions gave writers recognition and shaped cultural interest. Today, media not only promotes literature but sparks debates on new dimensions and global practices. Digital media has broken the center-periphery divide. Those once absent from print now emerge via social networks, including poets, writers, cultural workers, migrant laborers, and homemakers. Yet media’s responsibility has grown, as confusion, exaggeration, and commercial content can overshadow meaningful creation, making the role of journalists, editors, producers, and cultural workers vital.

SS: Your research engages with the linguistic roots of Nepali and Sanskrit. What draws you to this historical and philosophical exploration of language?

MS: Nepal is a multilingual, multicultural, and multi-traditional country, with people living from 58 meters to nearly 5,000 meters above sea level, showing differences in language, culture, and lifestyle, yet inter-community tolerance is strong. Vedic literature and Eastern philosophy highlight Nepal’s sacredness. It is where sages attained knowledge through yoga, meditation, and ascetic practice. According to Buddhist tradition, Kanakamuni, Krakuchhanda, and Shakyamuni Buddha were born here and spread wisdom. I am deeply interested in studying the languages, cultures, arts, and folk traditions that give Nepal its unique identity. Media plays an important role in preserving and promoting these subjects. I traveled from the Sinja Valley of Jumla — where the Nepali language originated — to Oxford University, where Sanskrit is taught. As the mother of many languages, including Nepali, Sanskrit is key to understanding history and linguistic evolution, which inspires me greatly.

SS: With your forthcoming poetry collection, what themes or perspectives are you most excited to share with readers?