‘Femicide does not start on the day of the crime’: A Brazilian researcher’s view on gender violence in her country

Over the weekend of November 6 and 7, 2025, thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to call attention to the rampant number of cases of violence against women. Since then, a new cycle of brutal stories occupied the news. Among them was a woman who jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped and stabbed by her ex-partner. Another woman was killed, and her body was discovered in a trash can, with her hands and feet bound. The body of an 18-year-old trans woman was brought to a police station by a ride-share driver who admitted to having killed her; he was freed right after. In another case, a 25-year-old woman died after being beaten and falling from the 10th floor of a building — her partner was arrested as the main suspect.

The number of cases of gender violence has been worrisome for some time in the country, even with laws increasing penalties for aggressors. But what are the reasons for the apparent surge in reported cases? To understand this context, Global Voices interviewed Isabella Matosinhos, a researcher for the Brazilian Forum for Public Security (Fórum Brasileiro de Segurança Pública).

Global Voices (GV): In the past few weeks, Brazilian national news has been filled with cases of violence against women all over the country. What explains this current moment?

Isabella Matosinhos (IM): O que estamos vendo nas últimas semanas não é exatamente um aumento súbito da violência, mas a convergência entre três fatores: números historicamente altos, maior visibilidade pública e casos recentes de extrema crueldade, que elevam a violência a uma potência muito alta. A violência contra mulheres no Brasil não começou agora — ela já vinha se mantendo em patamares muito elevados. O que muda neste momento é que alguns casos se tornaram particularmente brutais e simbólicos, revelando com mais clareza a gravidade das dinâmicas de gênero que estruturam essa violência. Esses episódios chocam pela crueldade, pela repetição e pela sensação de que poderiam ter sido evitados. Ao mesmo tempo, a sociedade está menos disposta a silenciar. Há maior mobilização social, mais atenção da imprensa e uma consciência crescente de que essas violências não são “casos isolados,” mas parte de um padrão estrutural. Por isso, muitos interpretam o momento como uma explosão, quando, na verdade, é a combinação de violência persistente em níveis altos, casos recentes de grande impacto emocional e uma intolerância social também crescente. Em síntese, não estamos apenas diante de mais um ciclo de notícias sobre violência contra mulheres. Estamos diante de episódios que escancaram a brutalidade do problema e de uma sociedade que passou a reagir de maneira mais firme, exigindo respostas mais consistentes do Estado.

Isabella Matosinhos: What we’re seeing in the past weeks is not exactly a sudden rise of violence, but the convergence between three factors: historically high numbers, greater public visibility and recent cases with extreme cruelty, which elevate this violence to a higher potency. The violence against women in Brazil didn’t begin now — it has been sustained at very high levels. What changes now is that some cases have become particularly brutal and symbolic, revealing with more clearly the severity of the gender dynamics that structure this violence. These episodes are shocking because of the cruelty, repetition and the feeling that they could have been avoided. At the same time, society is much less willing to be silent. There is greater social mobilization, more press attention and a growing conscience that these violences are not “isolated cases,” but part of a structured pattern. Therefore, many people interpret this moment as a burst, when, actually, it’s the combination of persistent violence in high levels, recent cases with huge emotional impact and also a growing social intolerance. In summary, we are not only facing another cycle of news about violence against women. We are confronted with episodes that expose the brutality of this issue and a society that has started to react to it more firmly, demanding more consistent answers from the State.

GV: According to the latest Annual Report from the Brazilian Forum of Public Security (FBSP), with 1,492 femicides recorded in 2024, Brazil has reached its highest record since 2015, when the femicide law came into effect. How can we read this?

IM: Esse é um indicador muito preocupante, porque mostra que, dez anos após a lei, ainda não conseguimos reduzir a mortalidade de mulheres por razões de gênero. O feminicídio é o ponto final de uma escalada de violências que começa muito antes, na violência psicológica, na ameaça, no controle, na violência sexual. Os números recordes mostram que, apesar de termos avançado em legislação, ainda há fragilidades profundas na capacidade do Estado de prevenir, proteger e interromper o ciclo da violência antes que chegue ao extremo. Também revelam desigualdades estruturais de gênero que permanecem muito presentes no Brasil.

IM: This is a very concerning marker, because it shows that, 10 years after the law, we still aren’t able to reduce women’s mortality for reasons linked to gender. Femicide is the final point of an escalation of violence that started way before, in psychological violence, threats, control, sexual violence. The record breaking numbers show that, despite advancing in legislation, there are still deep fragilities in the State capacity to prevent, protect and interrupt a cycle of violence before getting to the extreme. It also reveals structural gender inequalities that remain very present in Brazil.

GV: Ten years on, how do you evaluate the implementation of the law by the states? Could we be seeing an underreporting of femicides, since homicides of such kind are not always recognized as such?

IM: Sim. A aplicação da lei ainda é desigual entre os estados e há subnotificação relevante. Para que um crime seja tipificado como feminicídio, é necessário reconhecer a motivação de gênero e contextualizar aquele homicídio dentro de dinâmicas de violência prévia. Isso depende tanto de investigação quanto de formação adequada de quem registra, investiga e denuncia o caso. Existem estados com boa classificação e estados onde homicídios de mulheres ainda entram apenas como “homicídio simples,” mesmo quando há evidências claras de que se trata de feminicídio. Em 2024, a nível Brasil, 40,3% dos homicídios femininos foram classificados como feminicídio. Em alguns estados, esse percentual é superior a 60%, o que pode indicar uma leitura dos casos com um olhar apurado para a violência de gênero, por parte das polícias. Em outros estados, o percentual não chega a 15%. Além da violência em si, estamos falando também de invisibilidade estatística, que compromete o planejamento de políticas públicas.

IM: Yes. The law is not equally applied in all states and there is significant underreporting. In order to have a crime classified as femicide, it’s necessary to acknowledge a gender motive and to contextualize it within dynamics of previous violence. This depends on the investigation, as well as on the proper formation of those registering, investigating and denouncing the case. There are states with good ratings and those where murders of women are still filed as “simple homicides,” even when there is clear evidence of femicide. In Brazil in 2024, 40.3 per cent of homicides of women were filed as femicides. In some states, this percentage is higher than 60 per cent, which can indicate a reading over the cases with a sharp look into gender violence by the police. In other states, the percentage does not reach 15 per cent. Besides the violence itself, we are talking about an invisibility in statistics, compromising public policies planning.

GV: In 2024, a new law made femicide a crime of its own, increasing penalties. Still, we have this worrisome scenario now. How can we read these two factors?

IM: O aumento de pena, por si só, não reduz feminicídio. Se reduzisse, seria muito simples de resolver o problema. Mas isso não acontece. A violência contra mulheres se alimenta de fragilidade institucional e normas sociais que toleram o machismo e o controle masculino. Ou seja: sem políticas preventivas, sem rede de proteção estruturada, sem investigação rápida e sem medidas protetivas efetivas, a punição posterior tem impacto limitado. A lei é importante, porque afinal ainda recorremos ao sistema penal para responsabilização de pessoas que cometem crimes, e porque ela passa a ideia de que nós, como Estado, não toleramos a violência de gênero. Mas ela atua no final do processo de violência. Para reduzir feminicídios, precisamos agir no começo – na violência psicológica, no controle, na ameaça, nos sinais que antecedem o crime para, assim, impedir a escalada da violência e o desfecho letal que é o feminicídio.

IM: The increase of penalty, in itself, does not reduce femicides. If it did, it would be simple to solve the problem. But it doesn’t happen like that. Violence against women feeds from the institutional fragility and social norms that tolerate chauvinism and male control. Meaning: without preventive policies, without a structured protection network, without fast investigation and effective protective measures, punishment after the fact has limited impact. The law is important, because we still need the penal system to hold those who commit crimes accountable, and because it conveys the idea that we, as the State, do not tolerate gender violence. But it acts at the end of a violent process. To reduce femicides, we must act at the beginning — during the psychological violence, control, threat, in signs that precede the crime, in order to stop the escalation of violence and the lethal outcome that is the femicide.

GV: Is it possible to estimate 2025 figures relative to those from the previous year?

IM: Ainda é cedo para qualquer projeção, porque dependemos dos dados consolidados das polícias civis. A tendência dos últimos anos tem sido de estabilidade em patamares muito altos ou algum crescimento, e isso mostra que as políticas existentes não têm sido suficientes para conter a violência letal contra mulheres.

IM: It’s still soon to make any projections, because we depend on consolidated data from civil police in different states. The last years’ trend has been of stability at very high levels or with some growth, which shows that existing policies are not enough to curb lethal violence against women.

GV: A sign at the protest in São Paulo said: “Femicide starts in the speech.” Does the rise of misogynistic speech, in politics and through influencers, have a weight in what we see now in Brazil?

IM: Sim, tem peso, e não é pequeno. O feminicídio não começa no dia do crime; ele começa nas hierarquias de gênero que estruturam a sociedade. Começa quando a violência psicológica é minimizada, quando o controle do parceiro é naturalizado como ciúme, quando piadas ou comentários degradantes sobre mulheres são tratados como humor. Discursos públicos misóginos – especialmente vindos de figuras políticas – legitimam esse ambiente. Eles reforçam a ideia de que homens têm direito sobre corpos e decisões das mulheres, e enfraquecem esforços de prevenção. O discurso não mata sozinho, mas ele cria terreno fértil para que a violência aconteça e seja tolerada.

IM: Yes, it does, and it’s not a light one. Femicide does not start on the day of the crime, it starts in the gender hierarchies that structure society. It starts when psychological violence is minimized, when a partner’s control is normalized as jealousy, when jokes or demeaning comments about women are seen as humor. Misogynistic public speeches — especially those coming from public figures — legitimize this environment. They reinforce the idea that men have a right over women’s bodies and decisions, weakening prevention efforts. Speech doesn’t kill by itself, but it does create a fertile terrain making it possible for violence to happen and to be tolerated.

GV: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other well-known men from several fields have been talking about the role of men in this discussion. Looking into the data and the reality of public policies, what is your take on this?

IM: Trazer os homens para a discussão é imprescindível, porque a violência contra mulheres, via de regra, tem como autor um homem. O modo como formulamos os dados também importa. Quando dizemos “mais de 1.400 mulheres foram vítimas de feminicídio em 2024”, estamos descrevendo um fato. Mas quando dizemos “em 2024, homens mataram mais de 1.400 mulheres”, estamos apontando responsabilidade. Isso desloca o foco: do comportamento da vítima para a ação do agressor. E a participação dos homens na prevenção passa por reconhecer que a violência não começa no tapa ou no soco: começa quando eu rio de uma piada machista, quando compartilho um vídeo íntimo sem consentimento, quando justifico o controle sobre a roupa, o corpo ou a liberdade de uma mulher. Sem envolvimento deles, não há mudança cultural duradoura.

IM: To bring men into this discussion is essential, because violence against women, as a rule, has men as authors. The way how we formulate data also matters. When we say “over 1,400 women were victims of femicide in 2024,” we’re describing a fact. But when we say “in 2024, men killed over 1,400 women,” we’re pointing to a responsibility. It shifts the focus: from the victims’ behavior to the aggressor’s action. And the part men play in preventing it passes through acknowledging that violence doesn’t start with a slap or a punch: it starts when I laugh from a sexist joke, when I share an intimate video without consent, when I justify control over a woman’s clothes, body or freedom. Without their involvement, there is no lasting cultural change.

GV: The latest annual report notes that violence against women remains a big challenge for public policies, especially public security ones. What are the difficulties you observe?

IM: No campo dos dados, enfrentamos desafios que começam na forma como as polícias civis registram as informações. O trabalho que fazemos no FBSP – de coletar, padronizar e tornar comparáveis os dados das 27 unidades da federação — já revela a dimensão do problema: os boletins de ocorrência nem sempre seguem um mesmo padrão e a qualidade do preenchimento é muito desigual. Ainda assim, hoje conseguimos traçar um perfil mínimo das vítimas de feminicídio, como idade e raça, mas seria igualmente importante conhecer o perfil dos agressores — algo que, em teoria, deveria constar nos registros, especialmente porque a maior parte dos feminicídios ocorre no contexto de uma relação íntima de afeto. No entanto, esses campos são preenchidos de maneira muito precária ou simplesmente não são informados, o que impede análises mais precisas e a formulação de políticas focadas no agressor. Outro exemplo de fragilidade é a tentativa de identificar quantas vítimas de feminicídio tinham uma Medida Protetiva de Urgência vigente no momento do óbito. Alguns estados não conseguiram fornecer a informação, ainda que este seja um dado crucial para entender falhas de proteção. Essas lacunas mostram que o país precisa qualificar não apenas a produção dos dados, mas também a capacidade institucional de integrá-los e usá-los como ferramenta de prevenção. No campo da implementação das políticas públicas, o desafio é semelhante: a Medida Protetiva de Urgência, prevista pela lei Maria da Penha, é um recurso poderoso para evitar a escalada da violência, mas os feminicídios de mulheres que estavam sob MPU evidenciam falhas na fiscalização e no monitoramento. A proteção não se encerra na decisão judicial; ela depende de articulação entre polícia, Judiciário, assistência social e saúde, além de equipes com capacidade real de acompanhar o risco. Somam-se a isso as fragilidades da rede de acolhimento – delegacias especializadas insuficientes, serviços de assistência sobrecarregados, falta de abrigos e equipes reduzidas. Quando a rede não funciona de forma coordenada, a responsabilidade pela própria proteção recai novamente sobre a mulher, o que é insustentável frente ao risco que ela enfrenta. Em síntese, os principais obstáculos estão na qualidade e integração dos dados, na fiscalização das medidas protetivas e na capacidade do Estado de oferecer acolhimento e proteção contínua. Esses elementos são fundamentais para prevenir o feminicídio, mas ainda não estão plenamente consolidados no país.

IM: In the field of data, we face challenges that start in the way each state’s civil police register their information. The work we do in the Forum – from collecting, to standardizing and making it comparable all the data from the 27 federation unities – already reveals the scale of the problem: police records do not always follow the same pattern and the quality of the completed info is uneven. Still, today we’re able to trace a basic profile of femicide victims, such as age and race, but it would be equally important to know the aggressors’ profiles, something that, in theory, should appear in the records, especially considering most femicides happen within the context of an intimate relationship. Nevertheless, these fields are filled so precariously or left blank, which prevents precise analyses and the formulation of policies focused on the aggressor. Another example of frailty is the attempt to identify how many femicide victims had an Emergency Protective Order (EPM) active when they died. Some states cannot provide this information, even if it’s a crucial factor to understand failures of protection. These gaps show that the country needs to improve not only the data produced, but also the institutional capability to integrate and use them as a prevention tool. In the field of implementing public policies, the challenge is similar: the Emergency Protective Order, provided for by the Maria da Penha Law, is a powerful resource to prevent the escalation of violence, but femicides of women under a EPM highlight failures in the oversight and monitoring. Protection doesn’t end with a judicial ruling; it depends on the articulation between police, judiciary, social services and health system, along with teams with capacity for risk assessment. Add to that frailties in the support network – insufficient specialized police stations, overloaded social services, lack of safe houses and reduced personnel. When the network doesn’t work in coordination, the responsibility for her own protection falls to the woman, which is not sustainable in the face of the risks she faces. Basically, the main obstacles are in the quality and integration of data, in overseeing protective measures and in the State’s capacity to offer support and protection. These elements are fundamental to prevent femicide, but they are not fully consolidated in the country.

GV: And what would be the path for advancement and reversing this trend from now on?

IM: O primeiro é fortalecer a prevenção, com políticas que atuem antes da violência escalar: educação para igualdade de gênero; formação de profissionais da escola; saúde e assistência para identificar sinais precoces e orientar caminhos de proteção. Sem prevenção, o Estado chega sempre tarde. O segundo é garantir proteção rápida e eficaz às mulheres em situação de risco. Isso envolve qualificar a rede de acolhimento, ampliar abrigamento, e garantir que isso exista não só em grandes centros urbanos, mas que esteja espalhado em todo tipo de município no país. Passa também por monitorar o cumprimento de medidas protetivas e criar fluxos integrados entre rede de acolhimento, assistência e Justiça. A vida de muitas mulheres depende da agilidade dessa resposta. O terceiro é aprimorar investigação e responsabilização. Delegacias especializadas, perícia disponível, análise de risco estruturada e equipes preparadas para lidar com violência de gênero são essenciais para romper ciclos de violência e reduzir impunidade. Por fim, o país precisa investir em dados de qualidade, integrados e atualizados, capazes de orientar políticas públicas e monitorar resultados. Sem diagnóstico preciso, não há política eficaz. Reverter a tendência exige articulação intersetorial, financiamento estável e compromisso político contínuo. Não há solução simples, mas há um caminho possível que passa por fazer do enfrentamento à violência contra a mulher uma prioridade de Estado, não de governo.