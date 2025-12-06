In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, mining revenue is helping to fund rebel groups

The ongoing security crisis in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has deepened, with two rebel groups, the Congo River Alliance (AFC) and the 23 March Movement (M23), which are both opposed to the ruling regime, now working together.

The AFC is a political-military organization composed of former members of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), which was led by former DRC President Joseph Kabila (2001–2019). The M23, meanwhile, remains the leading rebel group in the region.

Their alliance poses an even greater challenge for the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), the state military which is trying to quell the rebel movement, as the AFC’s involvement has bolstered the growing rebellion’s military and logistical capabilities.

In January 2025, the AFC and M23 alliance seized the cities of Goma and Bukavu in eastern DRC, and established a parallel government to Kinshasa’s, making Goma in North Kivu its capital. This government is led by three figures: Corneille Nangaa (former president of the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission); Bertrand Bisimwa; and Sultani Makenga, who oversees military operations. To fund their war efforts and achieve financial self-sufficiency, the government has prioritized mining operations.

A report published on October 21, 2025, by the Oakland Institute, a California-based think tank, revealed that the AFC and M23 rebels are trying to raise money for logistics and weapons by taking over mines. Rwanda, which continues to provide the rebels with military and logistical support, is behind this strategy.

The report mentions over six million deaths, widespread rapes, massacres, torture, and the displacement of millions. The Oakland Institute further states that Rwanda and the rebel groups have seized control of several mineral-rich areas in North and South Kivu, resulting in large-scale local population displacement.

A mining war

Currently, most mineral-rich areas are in the hands of the insurgents. These include Walikale, a town rich in coltan, gold, and the tin oxide mineral cassiterite; the Bisie mine, one of the world’s richest tin mines; the coltan-rich Rubaya mines; and the Lueshe mine, known for its significant pyrochlore deposits. In the Lubero region, the rebels occupy gold-rich zones such as Musigha. Meanwhile, in South Kivu, they control Lumbishi, a mining town rich in tourmaline, coltan, gold, and cassiterite.

The AFC and M23 insurgents claim to keep their war ambitions separate from mining, as their coordinator Corneille Nangaa stated during a press briefing in Goma, North Kivu:

Nous on ne cherche pas de l'or ni moins encore d'autres minerais. Nous nous combattons pour le pays.

We are not looking for gold or other minerals. We are fighting for our country.

Nangaa gave a full press briefing video in the following video:

However, events on the ground tell a different story. The Oakland Institute report stresses:

Le Rwanda commande et contrôle le M23 et lui a apporté un soutien crucial. L’objectif était bien le contrôle de sites miniers stratégiques. Le contrôle de l’AFC/M23 sur l’est de la RDC a assuré l’accès du Rwanda aux territoires riches en minéraux et en terres fertiles.

Rwanda commands and controls the M23, providing it with essential support. The objective was always the control of strategic mineral-rich zones. The AFC/M23’s control of the eastern part of the DRC guarantees Rwanda’s access to both mineral-rich areas and fertile land.

The report also noted:

Des sources des Forces de défense rwandaises RDF et des sources proches du gouvernement rwandais ont rapporté que l’objectif final de Kigali était de contrôler le territoire de la RDC et ses ressources naturelles […] Les experts ont identifié le Rwanda comme un important point de transit et d’exportation pour l’étain, le tantale et le tungstène congolais.

Sources within the RDF, the Rwanda Defence Force, and close to the Rwandan government have confirmed that Kigali’s goal is to control DRC territory and its natural resources […] Experts have also identified Rwanda as a major transit and export hub for Congolese tin, tantalum and tungsten.

The same report further alleges that the AFC/M23 has facilitated the export of coltan from Rubaya to Rwanda. In its December 2024 assessment of the situation in eastern Congo, the UN Security Council condemned the group for:

« (…) collectant environ 800 000 dollars par mois grâce à la taxation de la production et du commerce de Coltan. Une augmentation sans précédent de la contrebande de coltan a été signalée et depuis le M23 a exporté frauduleusement au moins 150 tonnes vers le Rwanda en 2024 et jusqu’à 120 tonnes par mois en 2025.

(…) generating approximately USD 800,000 per month, through taxes on coltan production and trade. An unprecedented surge in coltan smuggling has been observed, with the M23 illegally exporting at least 150 tons to Rwanda in 2024, and up to 120 tons monthly in 2025.

In an effort to disrupt these revenue streams, the FARDC launched a drone strike on the night of October 23, 2025, bombing part of a gold-producing facility in the rebel-controlled Twangiza Mining site. This facility produces around 100 kgs (220 lbs) of gold each month.

Originally owned by a Canadian consortium, Twangiza Mining was later acquired by Chinese investors, who abandoned the site when the rebels arrived in May 2025. The company estimates that, over five months, the rebels stole approximately 500 kgs (1,100 lb) of gold, valued at around 70 million USD, from Twangiza’s gold mining concession.

Congolese authorities’ diplomatic failures

Congolese authorities continue to denounce Rwanda before international bodies, including the United Nations and the European Union, demanding an end to its support for rebel groups.

However, the peace agreement signed between the DRC and Rwanda in the United States on June 27, 2025, has collapsed due to the AFC and M23’s refusal to participate. Washington, meanwhile, has not remained inactive: between May and July 2025, the American company KoBold Metal secured the rights to Manono’s lithium deposits in eastern DRC, through a USD one billion deal with Australia’s AVZ Minerals. With the DRC government’s approval, KoBold Metal is now exporting some of the country’s most critical mineral resources. These deals are presented as part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to resolve the conflict in eastern DRC.

Yet, despite Washington’s intervention, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi acknowledges that he is unable to stop the war. On page 8 of his address to the United Nations on September 23, 2025, he urged:

Je demande aux Nations Unies de veiller à la stricte application de cet Accord, désormais indissociable de la mise en œuvre de la résolution susmentionnée. Tant que ces décisions ne seront pas exécutées, le sang des innocents continuera de couler.

I call upon the United Nations to ensure the strict enforcement of this Agreement, which is now inseparable from the implementation of the aforementioned resolution. Until these decisions are implemented, the blood of innocents will continue to flow.

In an interview with Congolese outlet Actualité CD, Tshisekedi openly went further, stating that if Donald Trump succeeds in ending the war in the DRC, he would support the US president’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. He admitted:

(…) si le président Trump parvient à mettre fin à cette guerre grâce à sa médiation, il mériterait ce prix Nobel. Je serais le premier à voter pour lui.

(…) if President Trump manages to end this war through his mediation, he would deserve this Nobel Prize. I would be the first to vote for him.

However, according to an article published by the Qatari media outlet AlJazeera on November 15, 2025, the M23 rebels and the DRC government signed a framework peace agreement with Doha, Qatar, aiming to bring an end to several years of conflict.