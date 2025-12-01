Samoa prime minister bans newspaper from attending press briefings

On November 17, 2025, the Samoa Observer, the country’s only daily newspaper, was banned by Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt from attending his press briefings over the media company’s alleged unfair and misleading reporting.

In a statement, the prime minister urged the media to show respect and uphold responsibility.

While I strongly support the principles of the public's right to information and freedom of the media, it is important that reporting adheres to ethical standards and responsible journalism practices, given the significant role and influence media plays in informing our community. I remain committed, however, to a free and vibrant press. But it is essential that media outlets uphold standards of ethical journalism, respect, and fairness. Our cultural value of fa’aaloalo — respect — is central to our society, and I encourage the media to reflect this in their approach.

He added that he is open to reconsidering the suspension. “I am hopeful that these concerns will be acknowledged, and I remain open to reconsidering this decision should the media demonstrate a renewed commitment to responsible and factual reporting.”

The ban is reportedly linked to the Samoa Observer’s news coverage of the medical condition of the prime minister who just arrived from New Zealand. The prime minister has expressed dismay over how a Samoa Observer reporter tried to get information by visiting his house. The reporter said he was assaulted outside the prime minister’s residence and reported the incident to the police.

In an editorial, the Samoa Observer criticized the ban issued against them:

They say the march toward authoritarian rule begins with one simple act: taking control of the narrative and silencing the independent press. Yesterday, Samoa witnessed a step in that direction. Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt, elected by the people to serve them, has already moved to weaken one of democracy’s most essential pillars. With barely seven full days in office, he directed his power at the Samoa Observer, the very institution tasked with holding leaders like him to account.

In an interview with New Zealand-based RNZ Pacific, Samoa Observer editor Shalveen Chand insisted that they are merely doing their work as journalists.

We don't really have any sides. We just want answers for questions which we believe the people of the nation need to know. If he has taken the step to ban us, he has just taken a step to stifle media freedom. It doesn't change the fact that the job that we have to do we will continue doing. We will keep on holding the government accountable. We will keep on highlighting issues. We're not against the government, we're not fighting the government. We just want answers.

Local media groups have warned against the impact of the ban on press freedom.

The Journalists Association of (Western) Samoa is deeply concerned that such bans may become the norm for the current government and for future governments. The banishment and public humiliation of the Samoa Observer during a press conference could have been handled through proper procedure.

The Samoa Alliance of Media Practitioners for Development echoed the concern over the arbitrary action of the prime minister.

The media acts as the fourth estate by informing the public, scrutinizing those in power, and ensuring transparency in decision making. When a government restricts access to a national newspaper because it is dissatisfied with coverage, it directly weakens this safeguard and erodes public trust.

Regional media watchdogs have issued statements affirming their solidarity with the Samoa Observer. Pacific Freedom Forum’s Polynesia co-chair Katalina Tohi of Tonga has a reminder addressed to Samoa authorities.

Access to public officials, especially in the Pacific, is fundamental to journalism’s role in holding power accountable. Banning an entire news organization from press conferences hurts the public interest as people will lose access to independent reporting on matters of national importance.

In response to the concerns made by media networks, the Samoa government insisted that the ban does not undermine freedom of expression.

The decision relating to the Samoa Observer is specific, justified, and based on conduct, not on an attempt or attack to suppress the free flow of information or journalism. This is not a ban on media freedom — it is a response to persistent unprofessional and unethical conduct. The action taken relates solely to the Samoa Observer, following sustained unprofessional behaviour, breaches of industry ethics, and continuous inaccurate and misleading reporting over an extended period.

It added that it has allowed Samoa Observer to make corrective actions in order for the ban to be reconsidered. But Samoa Observer said it has not yet received any notice from the government.